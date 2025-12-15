Love Island Australia 2025 Finale: Everything you need to know

After a whole season filled with hot people, saucy hook ups and tantalising gossip, Love Island Australia 2025 is mere hours away from wrapping up for the year.

But before we say goodbye to our Islanders, Sophie Monk and their beautiful Spanish villa, we have to find out which will take out the $30,000 cash prize!

@loveislandau To our final three couples 🥂 LoveIslandAU Grand Finale | Tomorrow 8.30pm AEDT on @‌9Now ♬ original sound – LoveIslandAU – LoveIslandAU

Which islanders have made it to the Love Island finale?

Along the way, we’ve met a heap of gorgeous singles in the Love Island villa, but only six of them (AKA three couples) remain. Here’s who made the cut:

Ross and Sharn

Ross and Sharn have been by each other’s side since day one. Although they’ve had their ups and downs, they always found their way back to each other in the villa. Aww!

Kye and Yana

They may have had the most dramatic time in the Love Island villa, but exes Kye and Yana have made it to the end!

Jaide and Jotham

Jaide and Jotham had a surprising love story, especially when Jotham spent most of his time in the villa loved up with Gabby! But, once he met Jaide during Hotel Amor, he was smitten with the Kiwi beauty.

Why do the winners of Love Island only get $30,000 this year?

Right before host Sophie Monk revealed which couples would be making it to the finale, she tempted the remaining islanders with a choice: You could accept $20,000 and leave the villa immediately, sending your partner home with nothing, or you could stay to test your luck in the finale.

It was returning islander Dylan Towolawi who became the first Love Island contestant in the franchise’s history to take the money.

You can read all about the explosive moment HERE.

Where can I watch the Love Island Australia 2025 Finale?

The Love Island Australia finale will kick off on 9Now or 9Go! at 8:30pm AEST.

Is Love Island coming back in 2026?

There hasn’t been any word from Channel Nine just yet about whether Love Island Australia will return for 2026 but we have our fingers and toes crossed that it will!

