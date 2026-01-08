Could Love Island be turned into a movie? ITV’s big boss thinks so

It’s no secret that Love Island is one of the most successful reality shows in the world. While the UK and the Aussie version of Love Island certainly get plenty of love by Australians, did you know that there are 20 iterations of the show? Impressive, right?

But despite how popular Love Island is, it’s still a surprise to learn that the reality series is currently being eyed by prominent American media and production company ITV America for a film adaptation.

There’s nothing like the Love Island firepit. (Credit: Nine Network)

You see, ITV America is also the company which produce the franchise in the United States. In a conversation with Deadline, the CEO of ITV America, David George, admitted that he is currently looking at the slate of shows under the ITV banner and how they can adapt them to the big screen to take more advantage of the company’s own intellectual property.

“Why are we not taking Love Island and figuring out how we’re going to translate that into the movie world?,” he said, per Deadline.

“There may be something going there. I can’t even begin to tell you what it is, but there are those types of conversations.”

@loveislandau Your winners Kye and Yana join the podcast for our final episode and yes they have been reading all your comments! Watch LoveIslandAU: Officially Unpacked on @9Now, YouTube and listen wherever you get your pods ♬ original sound – LoveIslandAU

George also claimed that it was Love Island US season six that opened his eyes to the possibility like a “lightening bolt”.

“We are open to expanding the possibilities of what that brand is,” George continued.

With the season’s fall out from Casa Amor, spicy bombshells and rivalries within the villa, George said he realised that the format of reality television worked more like sport.

We could’ve told you that!

This is what we’ll be like if this project gets greenlit. (Image: Love Island Australia)

While the idea might sound a little bit silly on the surface, whose to say it’s not a good idea?

Just look at Unreal, a television show set in the world of The Bachelor. It may have been another television series, but it was great to get a fictionalised look behind the curtain.

If you ask us, there’s plenty of room to move with a scripted film set in the Love Island villa. Not only is reality television a pretty good plot device to start from, but the idea of a bunch of hot singles hungry for love and perhaps social media acclaim, that sounds like the perfect storm for a compelling fictionalised comedy, drama, thriller or even horror flick.

Alternatively, a movie format could be used for a super-condensed version of a reality television show, like a documentary about good looking people looking for love.

Who knows?

Ultimately, George could have simply been hypothesising about ITV’s future direction, one thing’s for sure — if he does make a Love Island movie, he’ll be making history and we’ll be watching.

