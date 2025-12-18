From secret girlfriends to shock cash grabs: The 5 most explosive Love Island Australia moments ever

Hook-ups, breakdowns and messy triangles – Love Island Australia has provided so much juicy reality show drama since it started in 2018.

Advertisement

In 2025, Yana and Kye created headlines with a shocking X-rated banana stunt. But they proved their peelings for each other were genuine and were eventually crowned winners.

What are the show’s most deliciously dramatic moments from throughout its history? We count them down…

5 best moments in Love Island Australia history

@loveislandau What a night! Until next time Australia! xo LoveIslandAU Grand Finale | Stream free on @‌9Now ♬ original sound – LoveIslandAU – LoveIslandAU

5. Callum Hole becomes a TV personality, 2022

Australia fell even more in love with Callum’s larrikin personality on I’m A Celeb. (Image: Love Island)

Advertisement

OK, this isn’t one moment per se, but rather Callum’s overall fun-loving vibe and “playboy” personality, which made the Welshman one of the show’s most memorable contestants of all time. The hilarious bathtub he shared with buddy Mitch during the season was iconic. Callum has since gone on to star in I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!

He’s not the only Love Island star to make an appearance on I’m A Celeb, Tina Provis was thrown into the jungle earlier this year!

4. Sophie cheats on Dylan with Zane, 2024

Oooooft. (Image: Love Island)

In season six, Sophie was partnered Dylan, but things took a turn after spent time with Zane, who she knew from outside the show, at Hotel Amor.

Advertisement

The details of their encounter were then revealed for everyone to hear at Move Night, when Dylan blurted out a vile comment about Sophie.

“Dylan was shaming me – it was really shocking and disappointing,” Sophie told TV WEEK at the time.

Dylan went on to pop up in the most recent season of Love Island but more on that later….

3. Tina and Mitch show up in season 4, 2022

Who could forget these two? (Image: Love Island)

Advertisement

Remember when Tina Provis and Mitch Hibberd won Love Island Australia in 2021, walking away with $50,000, only to show up the following year looking for love all over again?

After splitting, both turned up as bombs in 2022, with Tina looking shocked beyond belief when she saw Mitch was also there.

It didn’t take long for the pair to relight the fire of romance.

Could 2025 winners Kye and Yana become Tina and Mitch part two? Who knows!

Advertisement

2. Dylan takes the money, 2025

Dylan’s power move has gone down in Love Island history. (Image: Love Island)

In 2025, Dylan returned to the Love Island villa and said he was looking for love. But when Love Island host Sophie Monk offered islanders an interesting proposition: take $20,000 and leave the Villa and your partner will be dumped.

When Dylan took the money, he initially said he would split the cash with his partner, Kodi, who he had just dumped. But he eventually reneged on his promise.

Classy.

Advertisement

1. Grant’s secret girlfriend, 2018

Now that’s a scandal! (Image: Love Island)

Back on season one of Love Island, Grant Crapp formed a special bond with Tayla Damir and together they won the inaugural season of the reality show.

But living up to his surname, Grant revealed he had a secret girlfriend, Lucy Cartwright, outside the villa.

Grant and Tayla promptly split, allowing Grant and Lucy to get back together. True love waits, it seems.

Advertisement

Talk about dramatic!

Related

Sign up for our newsletter Sign up to receive the TV WEEK e-Newsletter and offers we choose to share with you straight to your inbox sign up By joining, you agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of Use About your privacy Are Media Pty Limited collects your personal information through this site to process registrations, send out newsletters, communicate offers, discounts, competitions, or surveys, and to provide you with targeted advertising based on your online activities. Our Privacy Policy contains information on how you can access or correct your personal information, which entities we may disclose your personal information to (including overseas recipients), how to opt out of targeted advertising, and how to lodge a complaint.