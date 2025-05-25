What do you get when you mix bricks, brilliance and an awe-inspiring prize pool? The new LEGO Masters! In this seventh season, 10 teams from around the world go head-to-head in a high-stakes brick battle for $100,000 – and the title Grand Masters of the Galaxy.
From flying contraptions to Harry Potter halls, the builds are bigger and bolder than ever, with host Hamish Blake and judge Ryan ‘Brickman’ McNaught keeping contestants on their toes. With returning champs, international wild cards and a new ‘magic’ brick, it’s a LEGO showdown like never before. Now let’s meet the brave teams!
Owen & Gabby: Australia
Both previous LEGO Masters finalists, Owen and Gabby are teaming up for the first time. Fusing artistic talent and engineering smarts, they blend precision with playfulness in fearless, story-driven builds.
Paul & Nealita: USA
These sibling sensations from LEGO Masters USA season four bring architectural smarts and family banter. Their builds and familial bond are as loud as their personalities – and exactly what they’re counting on to win!
Alex & Trent: Australia
Teaming up for the first time, accountant Trent and makeup artist Alex are colourful builders who share a mutual Star Wars fandom and impressive toy collections. Their builds will be playful, cute and quirky.
Nick & Stacey: Canada
Winners of LEGO Masters USA season three, bow-tied engineer Nick and creative Stacey will be mixing technical finesse with storytelling flair. They’re known for their intricate, complex ideas and epic builds.
Dai & Jiayuan: China
The LEGO Masters China season two runners-up blend artistry and cultural heritage. Dai recreates famous portraits,while Jiayuan specialises in models of animals, traditional architecture and spaceships.
Emily & Sarah: New Zealand
These school mum friends were runners-up in the first season of the NZ series. With killer teamwork and girl power, geologist Emily and performing artist Sarah bring joyful chaos to every creative challenge.
Oskari & Aura: Finland
The LEGO Masters Finland season two champs and quirky besties unite structure and storytelling. With architecture smarts and whimsical flair, their builds reflect their core belief: LEGO should always be fun.
Hendry & Cade: Australia
Season one’s winners are hoping to reclaim the title after seven years. A tech-art combo, the pair are both creative dads with grand ambitions and builds that have featured in shows, books and LEGO world records.
David & G: Australia
The season one runners-up are long-time friends and – handily – mechanics. Their passion, precision and personal collection of over 1.5 million bricks fuel a bond that might help them win the prize.
Vidar & Albin: Sweden
Swedish LEGO royalty Vidar the cool creative and Albin the detailed technician are uniting for the first time. Known for daring builds and signature beanies, is this bromance set to conquer Aussie LEGO land?