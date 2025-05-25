What do you get when you mix bricks, brilliance and an awe-inspiring prize pool? The new LEGO Masters! In this seventh season, 10 teams from around the world go head-to-head in a high-stakes brick battle for $100,000 – and the title Grand Masters of the Galaxy.

From flying contraptions to Harry Potter halls, the builds are bigger and bolder than ever, with host Hamish Blake and judge Ryan ‘Brickman’ McNaught keeping contestants on their toes. With returning champs, international wild cards and a new ‘magic’ brick, it’s a LEGO showdown like never before. Now let’s meet the brave teams!

Owen & Gabby: Australia

It’s Owen and Gabby’s first time being teamed up together! (Credit: CH9)

Both previous LEGO Masters finalists, Owen and Gabby are teaming up for the first time. Fusing artistic talent and engineering smarts, they blend precision with playfulness in fearless, story-driven builds.

Paul & Nealita: USA

These siblings might bicker but their deep bond might just be their competitive edge to win (Credit: CH9)

These sibling sensations from LEGO Masters USA season four bring architectural smarts and family banter. Their builds and familial bond are as loud as their personalities – and exactly what they’re counting on to win!

Alex & Trent: Australia

Trent and Alex have a mutual Star Wars obsession (Credit: CH9)

Teaming up for the first time, accountant Trent and makeup artist Alex are colourful builders who share a mutual Star Wars fandom and impressive toy collections. Their builds will be playful, cute and quirky.

Nick & Stacey: Canada

Nick and Stacey are famous for their bow tie and hair band made of LEGO (Credit: CH9)

Winners of LEGO Masters USA season three, bow-tied engineer Nick and creative Stacey will be mixing technical finesse with storytelling flair. They’re known for their intricate, complex ideas and epic builds.

Dai & Jiayuan: China

Dai was the only female on her original series – LEGO Masters China (Credit: CH9)

The LEGO Masters China season two runners-up blend artistry and cultural heritage. Dai recreates famous portraits,while Jiayuan specialises in models of animals, traditional architecture and spaceships.

Emily & Sarah: New Zealand

These kind mum’s are not to be underestimated! (Credit: CH9)

These school mum friends were runners-up in the first season of the NZ series. With killer teamwork and girl power, geologist Emily and performing artist Sarah bring joyful chaos to every creative challenge.

Oskari & Aura: Finland

Finnish team Oskari and Aura live by the motto that LEGO must always be fun (Credit: CH9)

The LEGO Masters Finland season two champs and quirky besties unite structure and storytelling. With architecture smarts and whimsical flair, their builds reflect their core belief: LEGO should always be fun.

Hendry & Cade: Australia

It’s been over six years since the Dad duo Henry and Cade won the first series of LEGO Masters Australia but they are back to do it again! (Credit: CH9)

Season one’s winners are hoping to reclaim the title after seven years. A tech-art combo, the pair are both creative dads with grand ambitions and builds that have featured in shows, books and LEGO world records.

David & G: Australia

Tough Aussie blokes G and David are back and don’t plan to come second like they did in season one (Credit: CH9)

The season one runners-up are long-time friends and – handily – mechanics. Their passion, precision and personal collection of over 1.5 million bricks fuel a bond that might help them win the prize.

Vidar & Albin: Sweden

Team Sweden will be known for their bromance and quirky outfit choices (Credit: CH9)

Swedish LEGO royalty Vidar the cool creative and Albin the detailed technician are uniting for the first time. Known for daring builds and signature beanies, is this bromance set to conquer Aussie LEGO land?

