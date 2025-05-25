Brand logo of Woman's Day Brand logo of TV WEEK Brand logo of Now to Love Brand logo of Take 5 Brand logo of Prizes To Love
  •  
Advertisement
Home Entertainment Reality TV

The greatest global LEGO creators battle it out for an intergalactic title

Out of this world!
Brand logo of TV WEEK
Lucy Croke Profile
Loading the player...

What do you get when you mix bricks, brilliance and an awe-inspiring prize pool? The new LEGO Masters! In this seventh season, 10 teams from around the world go head-to-head in a high-stakes brick battle for $100,000 – and the title Grand Masters of the Galaxy.

Advertisement

From flying contraptions to Harry Potter halls, the builds are bigger and bolder than ever, with host Hamish Blake and judge Ryan ‘Brickman’ McNaught keeping contestants on their toes. With returning champs, international wild cards and a new ‘magic’ brick, it’s a LEGO showdown like never before. Now let’s meet the brave teams!

Owen & Gabby: Australia

Left: Own with arms crossed long curly brown hair, party shirt and a backwards hat. Right; Gabby in khaki pants, pink sweater shirt and short strawberry blonde hair. Both are smiling and on the LM set.
It’s Owen and Gabby’s first time being teamed up together! (Credit: CH9)

Both previous LEGO Masters finalists, Owen and Gabby are teaming up for the first time. Fusing artistic talent and engineering smarts, they blend precision with playfulness in fearless, story-driven builds.

Paul & Nealita: USA

On left: Paul smiling with his hands out wearing glasses, a yellow jacket and grey pants. On right: His sister Nealita with long black dreaded hair, glasses, black t-shirt and yellow pants, hand on hip smiling. On set of LM.
These siblings might bicker but their deep bond might just be their competitive edge to win (Credit: CH9)
Advertisement

These sibling sensations from LEGO Masters USA season four bring architectural smarts and family banter. Their builds and familial bond are as loud as their personalities – and exactly what they’re counting on to win!

Alex & Trent: Australia

Left: Alex with arms crossed, smiling, blonde curled hair in a colourful pattern dress. On right: Trent with curly brown hair, glasses, black jacket, white t-shirt, blue jeans and pointing his thumb on his chin
Trent and Alex have a mutual Star Wars obsession (Credit: CH9)

Teaming up for the first time, accountant Trent and makeup artist Alex are colourful builders who share a mutual Star Wars fandom and impressive toy collections. Their builds will be playful, cute and quirky.

Nick & Stacey: Canada

On left: Nick in a grey button up shirt, red lego bow tie, black pants and purple died hair. On right: Stacey in a navy dress with long brown curled hair smiling with her LEGO headband
Nick and Stacey are famous for their bow tie and hair band made of LEGO (Credit: CH9)
Advertisement

Winners of LEGO Masters USA season three, bow-tied engineer Nick and creative Stacey will be mixing technical finesse with storytelling flair. They’re known for their intricate, complex ideas and epic builds.

Dai & Jiayuan: China

On left: Jiayuan, arms crossed, smiling in a purple white and black matching tracksuit On right: Dai in white jeans, a blue top with a white kitten on it and her brown hair in a bum on the LM set
Dai was the only female on her original series – LEGO Masters China (Credit: CH9)

The LEGO Masters China season two runners-up blend artistry and cultural heritage. Dai recreates famous portraits,while Jiayuan specialises in models of animals, traditional architecture and spaceships.

Emily & Sarah: New Zealand

On left: Emily smiling ith hand on hip in a green dress, brown belt, glasses and medium length brown hair. On right: Sarah with short brown hair and a fringe smiling in a brighly colourful long sleeve and full length dress on LM set
These kind mum’s are not to be underestimated! (Credit: CH9)
Advertisement

These school mum friends were runners-up in the first season of the NZ series. With killer teamwork and girl power, geologist Emily and performing artist Sarah bring joyful chaos to every creative challenge.

Oskari & Aura: Finland

On left: Oskari in black shorts, white t-shirt, open colourful button up over the top as he pulls a silly face with half his blonde hair tied up in a bun. On right: Aura in a long black dress with medium length brown hair and her first placed under her chin on LM set.
Finnish team Oskari and Aura live by the motto that LEGO must always be fun (Credit: CH9)

The LEGO Masters Finland season two champs and quirky besties unite structure and storytelling. With architecture smarts and whimsical flair, their builds reflect their core belief: LEGO should always be fun.

Hendry & Cade: Australia

On left: Henry smiling in a navy button up and black pants. On right: Cade smiling in white t-shirt, open denim long sleeve shirt and beige pants on the LM set.
It’s been over six years since the Dad duo Henry and Cade won the first series of LEGO Masters Australia but they are back to do it again! (Credit: CH9)
Advertisement

Season one’s winners are hoping to reclaim the title after seven years. A tech-art combo, the pair are both creative dads with grand ambitions and builds that have featured in shows, books and LEGO world records.

David & G: Australia

On left: G is pictured with arms crossed, burgundy t-shirt and brown shorts and his iconic long white beard. On right: David with his long red beard, black t-shirt that says 'Hot Rod' and beige shorts.
Tough Aussie blokes G and David are back and don’t plan to come second like they did in season one (Credit: CH9)

The season one runners-up are long-time friends and – handily – mechanics. Their passion, precision and personal collection of over 1.5 million bricks fuel a bond that might help them win the prize.

Vidar & Albin: Sweden

Team Sweden will be known for their bromance and quirky outfit choices (Credit: CH9)
Advertisement

Swedish LEGO royalty Vidar the cool creative and Albin the detailed technician are uniting for the first time. Known for daring builds and signature beanies, is this bromance set to conquer Aussie LEGO land?

Lucy Croke
Profile Lucy Croke

Lucy completed a Bachelor of Journalism majoring in Content Marketing from the University of Canberra in 2019. Having been bit with the travel bug from an early age, Lucy took any opportunity for an overseas exchange even studying brand marketing in Mexico City and jetting off to Florence, Italy to immerse herself in a fashion and events management course. Since then, Lucy has worked on lifestyle, music, and entertainment magazines, chatting to everyone from music icons like Anton Newcombe from the Brian Jonestown Massacre to hanging on the set of Lego Masters with funnyman Hamish Blake and knows just where to find Sydney’s best aperitivo hour. Being TV WEEK's go to reality and streaming writer, Lucy is an encyclopedia of Married at First Sight and Real Housewives knowledge, and if you want to know the best crime documentaries on Netflix, she’s your girl. With a keen interest in reading and learning new social media skills, Lucy is constantly in the know of all things trending in the entertainment and real-life world for print and digital platforms.

Related stories

Advertisement
Advertisement