Farmer Wants A Wife has become one of the more successful reality dating series, with connections made on the show progressing without the cameras.

Which is particularly true for Matt Young and Olivia Benic who starred in the 2023 season, as the lovebirds welcomed their first baby together, Henry on August 15, 2024.

Olivia was the winner of Farmer Matt’s heart. (Credit: Seven Network)

From their blind date, Matt was immediately smitten with Olivia, with her bubbly personality winning him over in a heartbeat.

After returning to the farm, Matt sensed that there may be a deeper connection between the two of them, leading him to choose Olivia for the first solo date at a local chocolate factory.

“It’s an amazing place where I’ve often gone with friends and family, and the fact I get to share somewhere so special with someone that feels really special to me as well is a beautiful bonding moment,” Matt commented about their date.

Their chocolate factory date was as sweet as can be. (Credit: Seven Network)

Despite some conflict with Matt’s other ladies causing a few small bumps in the road, their relationship continued to strengthen throughout the season, culminating in Matt deciding that Olivia is who he wants to spend forever with.

Speaking to Woman’s Day, Matt and Olivia admitted that they both knew early on that they would end up together, with the couple having to keep their cards close to their chest for the sake of the show.

“It was hard because we both wanted to respect the other ladies and the process, but it didn’t really coincide with how we would’ve lived our lives,” Olivia told Woman’s Day.

Despite knowing that each other was ‘the one’ early on in the season, Olivia believes that being forced to take things slow helped the couple to cement their connection.

“I think that made us really strong very early on, and that’s what helped us now with these new life challenges, such as moving and having new careers.”

Olivia has settled in to life on the farm. (Credit: Instagram)

After filming concluded, the pair spent a short period of time in Canberra. But Matt had no intention of staying away from the farm permanently as in May 2024, they purchased a home nearby Yass.

Despite living the quite life, Matt and Olivia still share snippets of their relationship for FWAW fans to enjoy.

But the biggest snippet of all was when the lovebirds first shared photos with their first child, Henry.

“286 days of carrying you, 8 hours of labour without pain relief, and what has felt like a lifetime of waiting…our little bubba entered our little family happy and healthy,” Olivia captioned the baby announcement.

Olivia and Matt with their little bub, Henry. (Credit: Instagram)

Now that the family has expanded, Matt confirmed in an interview with Woman’s Day that a wedding is “absolutely” on the cards plus some siblings for little Henry.

“When he first came along, I said, ‘Oh my God, I’m never having another kid,’ because it’s such a life change, but once you get settled, it’s easier to imagine having more kids. I don’t know how many we’ll have, but we’ll want to make sure Henry has some siblings around,” Olivia confessed to the publication.

