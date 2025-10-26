The Golden Bachelor’s Laura on her daughter Abbie Chatfield’s stern chat with Bear

Before Laura Neal had even heard of The Golden Bachelor, she remembers a moment when she realised that older women were rarely seen on TV.
“I said to my daughter, Abbie [Chatfield], a couple of years ago that they should do a show matchmaking older people on TV,” Laura, 64, tells TV WEEK.
At the time, neither Laura nor Abbie thought that would be ever on the cards. But, a year or so later, the primary school teacher heard whispers about a casting call for women in their golden years to appear on a dating show – as if she had manifested it!
When she told Abbie – a contestant on The Bachelor in 2019 – her daughter immediately encouraged her to apply.
“She said, ‘Mum, you really should. Australia is going to love you!’ Easy for my daughter to say – she’s biased!” Laura giggles.
Admittedly, she was nervous about applying. But, after persuasion from both Abbie and her younger daughter, Jolie – who Laura describes as the “really sensible” one – she anxiously filled out the application.
It worked out and now Laura says she feels blessed for the experience – not only because she got to flirt with handsome Golden Bachelor Bear, but because of bonding with the other women she now calls her “friends for life”.
“It was the best thing I’ve ever done,” she beams. “Well, except for having my two girls!”
Abbie makes an appearance on the show this week at a Cancer Council gala – and steals Bear away for a chat.
Although Laura doesn’t know what her protective daughter said to him, she says her heart is full knowing Abbie is always in her corner.
“She’s my little darling. I think she’s wonderful! I don’t know what she said, but I’m sure she would have done it tactfully,” Laura shares.
“She’s a very good speaker and I know she’d say what she needed to say nicely.”
You can watch The Golden Bachelor on Nine or 9Now.