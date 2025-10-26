The Golden Bachelor’s Laura on her daughter Abbie Chatfield’s stern chat with Bear

Before Laura Neal had even heard of The Golden Bachelor, she remembers a moment when she realised that older women were rarely seen on TV.

Advertisement

“I said to my daughter, Abbie [Chatfield], a couple of years ago that they should do a show matchmaking older people on TV,” Laura, 64, tells TV WEEK.

At the time, neither Laura nor Abbie thought that would be ever on the cards. But, a year or so later, the primary school teacher heard whispers about a casting call for women in their golden years to appear on a dating show – as if she had manifested it!

Laura Neal and Abbie Chatfield pose during the The Golden Bachelor screening event in Sydney. (Photo by Don Arnold/WireImage)

When she told Abbie – a contestant on The Bachelor in 2019 – her daughter immediately encouraged her to apply.

Advertisement

“She said, ‘Mum, you really should. Australia is going to love you!’ Easy for my daughter to say – she’s biased!” Laura giggles.

Admittedly, she was nervous about applying. But, after persuasion from both Abbie and her younger daughter, Jolie – who Laura describes as the “really sensible” one – she anxiously filled out the application.

It worked out and now Laura says she feels blessed for the experience – not only because she got to flirt with handsome Golden Bachelor Bear, but because of bonding with the other women she now calls her “friends for life”.

Advertisement

“It was the best thing I’ve ever done,” she beams. “Well, except for having my two girls!”

Orange is her colour!!!! (Image: Supplied)

Abbie makes an appearance on the show this week at a Cancer Council gala – and steals Bear away for a chat.

Although Laura doesn’t know what her protective daughter said to him, she says her heart is full knowing Abbie is always in her corner.

Advertisement

Abbie chatting to Bear and Samantha Armytage. (Image: Supplied)

“She’s my little darling. I think she’s wonderful! I don’t know what she said, but I’m sure she would have done it tactfully,” Laura shares.

“She’s a very good speaker and I know she’d say what she needed to say nicely.”

You can watch The Golden Bachelor on Nine or 9Now.

Advertisement

Related

Sign up for our newsletter Sign up to receive the TV WEEK e-Newsletter and offers we choose to share with you straight to your inbox sign up By joining, you agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of Use About your privacy Are Media Pty Limited collects your personal information through this site to process registrations, send out newsletters, communicate offers, discounts, competitions, or surveys, and to provide you with targeted advertising based on your online activities. Our Privacy Policy contains information on how you can access or correct your personal information, which entities we may disclose your personal information to (including overseas recipients), how to opt out of targeted advertising, and how to lodge a complaint.