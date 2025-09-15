Meet the lovely ladies vying for Barry ‘Bear’ Myrden’s heart on The Golden Bachelor

After years of audiences begging for dating shows with older contestants looking for love rather than social media stardom, we finally have the very first season of The Golden Bachelor coming to our screens.

The long-awaited reality show will see 20 gorgeous ladies vying for the heart of 61-year-old infrastructure engineer, Barry ‘Bear’ Myrden, who is ready to dive headfirst into the dating world after losing his wife in 2011.

Hosted by Samantha Armytage, The Golden Bachelor is rumoured to kick off on Nine later this year, but until then, let’s get acquainted with the lovely ladies hoping to win Bear’s heart.

So, let’s meet them, shall we?

This silver fox will be spoilt for choice with the stunning ladies below. (Image: Nine)

The Golden Bachelor cast

Angela, 52, Vic.

Currently, the only man in Angela’s life is her dog, a beloved King Charles Cavalier. (Image: Nine)

Angela is a psychotherapist and mum-of-two from Victoria who loves golf, designer fashion, and long walks on the beach.

After her second marriage crumbled, Angela went back to university and pursued a double degree in psychology and counseling. Now, she’s looking for a “real man who knows how to treat her like a lady” to make her world complete.

Bianca, 51, Qld.

Bianca hopes to find someone who loves her for who she is, and not just as a radio star. (Image: Nine)

As you might expect of a radio star, Bianca is a firecracker with the gift of the gab who loves making people laugh. But beyond her bubbly personality, the Queensland-based entertainment star is a caring, kind, and thoughtful person who loves personal growth, meditation, astrology, and tarot.

Bianca admits that she always wanted to be a mum, but after tragically, after fertility struggles, motherhood never eventuated for her. Now, in her pursuit of love, she is willing to open her heart to a partner and his kids, if he has any.

Catherine, 56, NSW.

“I’m looking for love and truly believe there is someone out there for me”. (Image: Nine)

Catherine is an interior designer from New South Wales. Coming from a big Greek family, Catherine values loyalty and family above all else. After her second marriage of 23 years came to an end, Catherine underwent a personal growth journey where she got into bodybuilding. Through her success in the sport, she felt her confidence grow, and now she feels ready to find the fairytale love she’s always dreamed of.

Although Catherine admits she never thought she’d be single at 56, she’s excited to open her heart to a new, romantic beginning.

Elizete, 54, NSW.

Elizete describes herself as warrior princess. (Image: Nine)

Elizete is a passionate and outgoing property manager from New South Wales. She is a woman of the world who was born in Brazil and lived in Italy before coming to Australia. She describes herself as being “fun, confident, and the life of the party,” but notes that she doesn’t like drama.

Elizete feels like men can be intimidated by her confidence and outgoing nature, but she’s hoping to find a tall, strong, athletic man to grow old with.

Gera, 52, WA.

Gera comes from a Greek-Macedonian family. (Image: Nine)

Real estate business owner Gera is passionate about work, family, and fitness. Now, after the amicable end of her 11-year marriage, Gera is searching for a man to embrace life alongside her.

“I want a man,” the 52-year-old said. “I want someone older who’s had heartache, who’s had love, who has experienced different things in life.”

Gera isn’t just coming on The Golden Bachelor in the hopes she’ll find love, she wants to prove to audiences Australia-wide that you can still be sexy over 50.

Hamidah, 60, NSW.

Family is everything to Hamidah. (Image: Nine)

Hamidah is a disability support worker from NSW who always looks on the bright side. Growing up, Hamidah ran away from her home in Singapore at 15 and lived on the streets. She says

While she has already been married three times, Hamidah is still on the hunt for Mr. Right.

“I told my daughter that I might be bringing home another dad, and her response was, ‘another one?'” she said. “This will be the fourth, as I’ve been married three times already.”

Jan, 66, NSW.

Jan is ready to open her heart to a new love. (Image: Nine)

Jan is an age transformation coach from New South Wales who is proof that age is just a number. She’s extremely social but is selective about the company she keeps. Jan is looking for a man who is kind, genuine, and loves adventure. However, for Jan, the most important thing is honesty.

“I really wanted to have children, but my husband couldn’t. By the time I turned 40 and discovered the devastating secret he was keeping from me, we divorced, and I had lost my chance,” she explained.

Jane, 60, NSW.

Jane is ready to meet a man to marry. (Image: Nine)

Jane is an interior designer from New South Wales who is full of charm and charisma. Jane spent years working as a flight attendant, a career that helped her see the world and live a life rich with experiences. However, now she’s looking for a husband she can settle down with.

“I want someone I can really get to know how they think, how they do life, what’s important to them,” she said. “Whilst physical attraction is a factor, I do prioritise deep emotional and intellectual connections with a partner.”

Janette, 61, Vic.

Janette has a passion for adopting animals. (image: Nine)

Janette might not be the loudest woman in the bunch, but she goes through life with a quiet confidence and charisma. Along with being a mum of two boys, Janette is the owner of a Pilates studio in Victoria.

While she’s healthy and fit now, she survived a heart attack when she was 50. As a result, she’s determined to live life to its fullest and find a dedicated partner to be by her side.

Katrina, 55, Qld.

Katrina is extremely close with her two daughters, who act as her dating coaches. (Image: Nine)

Katrina prides herself on being fun, friendly, and big-hearted. She spends her days working as a nurs,e looking after sick babies in the NICU, but while she’s on shift, she’s always bringing the laughs with her carefree spirit.

She is giving The Golden Bachelor a whirl after her marriage of 24 years came to an end.

“I’m looking for someone as funny as I am, kind, who has a zest for life,” she said.

Kim, 60, Qld.

Kim’s favourite hobbies include motorsports and racing her Porshe on a racetrack. (Image: Nine)

Kim is a doctor and a mother of five from Queensland, determined to get the most out of each and every day. After being widowed twice, Kim is proud of the resilient and tight-knit family she has raised, but now, she’s hoping to find another love story filled with joy, adventure, and trust.

“I know how to have a happy marriage,” Kim shared. “I’m looking for someone to make me feel like I did when I was married.”

Laura, 64, Qld.

After 30 years as a single mum, Laura feels like its her turn to be in the spotlight. (Image: Nine)

Laura is a bubbly primary school teacher from Queensland who is ready to put herself first. Laura was a single mum for 30 years, but now that her two daughters are adults, she’s ready to put herself first and find a partner to settle down with. She’s searching for a partner in crime and doesn’t want to settle for anyone who doesn’t match her vibe or zest for life.

She was inspired to go on The Golden Bachelor after watching her daughter, Abbie Chatfield, go on The Bachelor in 2019.

Lauren, 60, Qld.

Lauren has raised more than $100,000 for animal charities so far. (Image: Nine)

Lauren is a dressage team manager from Queensland who is passionate about animals and raising money for charity. She has been incredibly successful in her work and has even produced a horse that competed at the Paris Olympics. In love, she’s been a little bit less lucky, with her last two relationships ending in betrayal.

The 60-year-old blonde bombshell is hoping to find someone loyal, ambitious, and driven.

“I’m looking for someone I can build a connection with. Someone who will accept me for who I am,” she said.

Linda, 61, Qld.

Linda says she’s looking for her “ride or die”. (Image: Nine)

Linda is a stylist from Queensland who has committed to a year of saying “yes”. As a result, she found herself applying for The Golden Bachelor in the hopes of finding a good, kind (and hopefully tall) man.

“I’ve got 10 good years left in me where I can travel, make new friendships and connections, and meet someone who wants to do that same journey with me,” she said.

Nicolette, 55, NSW.

Nicolette describes herself as being “fierce and sassy with a punk attitude”.

Nicolette is a singer who has performed all around the world. While she originally hails from New Zealand, she moved to Australia when she was 17 to follow her dreams. Now, Nicolette is a single mum to her seven-year-old son.

As a bold, independent woman, she’s looking for a man who can hold his own and celebrate her for the fierce, strong person she is.

Pip, 60, Vic.

Pip is believed to be the only woman working as a hoist operator on a construction site in Australia. (Image: Nine)

Pip is a self-described hopeless romantic and hoist operator from Victoria. In another life, Pip was a graphic designer who was married to the boss. After ending her marriage, she decided to start fresh with a whole new career too.

She’s also a mum of three and absolutely adores doting on her children.

“I want to meet someone to travel the world with, who shares the same sense of adventure as me,” she said. “My ‘third act’ in life would be fabulous to share with someone special”.

Shamse, 60, Vic.

Shamse isn’t exactly sure what made her sign up for the show, but she says she’s ready for the adventure. (Image: Nine)

Shamse is an interior designer from Victoria. Just like her personal style, she is bold, passionate, and determined to live life on her own terms. As a mother of four and a grandmother of five, Shamse’s biggest joy is playing with her grandkids and spending time with family.

She is giving The Golden Bachelor a go to open her heart back up to love after the devastating passing of her partner, MC. Now, after 18 months of healing, she feels hopeful about what life has in store for her.

Shana, 60, NSW.

Shana admits that she feels lonely and misses the busy household she once.

Shana is a retired sales education executive from New South Wales. She proudly proclaims that she gives the world’s best hugs and loves being a mum to her 29-year-old daughter.

Shana had been previously married to a man she considers to be the love of her life. They separated, and he sadly passed away.

“I let my pride stand in the way of going back to my husband, who was my soulmate,” she said. “He has since passed away, and I regret not being able to spend those years with him.”

Now, she is hoping to find a partner who enjoys the simple things in life like joy, laughter, and cherishing everyday moments.

Sunny, 58, NSW.

Sunny was brought back into the dating scene by her daughter, Penny, who wanted her to be happy, rather than mope around the house. (Image: Nine)

Sunny is a busy and ambitious CEO from New South Wales. Originally from Korea, Sunny moved to Australia when she was in her 20s. She went on to build her IT company from the ground up, drawing strength and resilience from both her business and her personal life.

Sunny is a breast cancer survivor who is now looking for someone to navigate life alongside her.

As for her biggest criteria for a potential partner?

“He’s got to be good-looking!” she exclaimed.

Terri, 61, Vic.

Terri loves landscaping, gardening and fashion. (Image: Nine)

Terri is a confident, adventurous property investor from Victoria. Terri became single after her children told her that her husband had been unfaithful. While she admits it broke her heart, she was determined to love again — and hopes that love might be on The Golden Bachelor.

“My ex-husband was obviously the greatest love,” she shared. “When you get burnt that badly, it’s hard to throw yourself into something else. But you never know what’s around that corner.”

While the release date for The Golden Bachelor hasn’t been confirmed, it is expected to drop later this year.

