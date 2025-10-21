Brand logo of Woman's Day Brand logo of TV WEEK Brand logo of Now to Love Brand logo of Take 5 Brand logo of Prizes To Love
 ‘I felt that he still was in love with her…’ Golden Bachelor contestant’s heartbreaking admission

The first group date of the season took an emotional turn.
Shamse and Bear wedding photoshoot on The BachelorNine

The first group date of The Golden Bachelor Australia hit an unexpected snag when the contestants revisited iconic movie roles for themed photoshoots alongside Barry ‘Bear’ Myrden.

For interior designer Shamse, the date wasn’t quite what she hoped for, after the 60-year-old hopeful was tasked with dressing up as a bride.

Shamse partaking in Muriel's wedding phptoshoot on golden bachelor
Shamse was part of a Muriel’s Wedding photoshoot during the first date of the season. (Credit: Nine)

The contestant, who lost her husband of 40 years just last year, was overcome with emotion as she wore white.

 “I don’t know what happened. I just lost it,” she later told New Idea of the disastrous first date, which saw her walk off in tears after Bear got on one knee and put a ring on her finger.

“I had a hard time that day. There was lots of memories going and I felt there was a connection.”

Sam Armyatge comforting Shamse on the Golden Bachelor
Sam Armytage comforted Shamse after the photoshoot sparked her grief to resurface. (Credit: Nine)

“I am grieving a lot of people, so maybe that’s what’s happening, I don’t know,” Shamse shared with show host Samantha Armytage during the emotional episode.

“You’re not being silly at all,” Sam replied. “Please don’t say that. I know about grief. I know how tough it can be. I know how tough it can be to look for real love. You’re very strong, but we’re here for you if you’re not strong.”

Shamse meeting the Golden Bachelor
The mother of four and grandmother to five lost her partner 18 months ago. (Credit: Nine)

Shamse’s interview with New Idea also saw the widow admit she was finding it difficult to connect with the Bachelor, who lost his wife to a terminal brain tumor 13 years ago.

“He was hard to connect with. Really, it was a tough person to connect with. I found it difficult to open him up,” she revealed.

“I have to say, I felt that he still was in love with her.” 

Woman's Day team

Woman’s Day is the iconic Australian weekly magazine filled with celebrity news, royals, lifestyle, beauty, fashion, real life stories, recipes and more. Established in 1948, Woman’s Day is committed to bringing entertainment and lifestyle news to women all over Australia, every day.

