“He didn’t look particularly happy”: The sign things could be over for The Golden Bachelor’s Bear and Sunny

Earlier this week Australia watched on as Bear Myrden chose Sunny Long in the season finale of The Golden Bachelor.

Advertisement

The couple confessed their love for each other in the finale episode, with Bear telling Sunny, “When I think about the future, the life I want to live, and how I want to spend the rest of my days, I can’t imagine doing it without you. I feel so lucky to have found you. I love you”.

But things might not be smooth sailing for the couple, with insiders telling Woman’s Day the pair are already spending time apart.

“He didn’t look particularly happy when I saw him at my club on Saturday afternoon – and Sunny was nowhere to be seen,” a source told Woman’s Day.

This eagle-eyed fan spotted the Golden Bachelor at about 2.30pm last Saturday when she was having a drink with friends in Sydney’s Northern Beaches.

Advertisement

“He came in with about a half dozen other blokes and seemed a bit down. He was really quiet, and if I wasn’t a fan of the show I probably wouldn’t even have noticed him,” she said. “I think they had all been sailing.”

The couple have appeared loved up since the finale aired earlier this week. Credit: Instagram.

Publicly, after the finale aired, Sunny posted a series of photos of them together on her Instagram page and revealed they were very much still in love.

“After 7 months of dating in secret, we can finally be public and tell the world we are happily together! 🥰🌹❤️,” she wrote.

Advertisement

The couple then spoke to Woman’s Day and confirmed they were still going strong eight months after the cameras stopped rolling.

“She was always at the top of the list,” Bear told us. “Her joy, her love, her excitement, her fun was always just shining through her. So it was an easy decision in the end.”

Meanwhile, Sunny revealed the couple had a few sneaky meet ups at AirBnBs in the months between filming the finale episode and when it aired.

“We couldn’t stand by the windows. I think you said it was a bit of fun sneaking around, there was a bit of excitement?” she asked Bear. “You know, it was a bit, he’s Mr Bond and I’m his Bond girl.”

Advertisement

Sunny added, “We have huge feelings for each other, but now we’re going back to normal life, and we have lots of things to catch up on after the finale.”

“Both of us want to see our love grow organically, so we’re going to take it one step at a time.”

Sunny and Bear have said they’re taking things slowly. Credit: Instagram.

According to Confidential, Bear and Sunny almost didn’t meet as the 61-year-old engineer originally pulled out of the show after he met someone in real life.

Advertisement

“He applied, they liked him instantly, then he pulled out because he’d met someone,” an insider told the publication.

“But once they saw the rest of the candidates… let’s just say Bear suddenly looked like a rock star and they lured him back.”





Advertisement

Related

Sign up for our newsletter Sign up to receive the Woman's Day e-Newsletter and offers we choose to share with you straight to your inbox sign up By joining, you agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of Use About your privacy Are Media Pty Limited collects your personal information through this site to process registrations, send out newsletters, communicate offers, discounts, competitions, or surveys, and to provide you with targeted advertising based on your online activities. Our Privacy Policy contains information on how you can access or correct your personal information, which entities we may disclose your personal information to (including overseas recipients), how to opt out of targeted advertising, and how to lodge a complaint.