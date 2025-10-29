LEAKED: The Golden Bachelor stars’ surprising salaries revealed!

Audiences are tuning into The Golden Bachelor for the promise of romance and roses, but behind the scenes, there is plenty of talk – not about love, but money.

And some of the cast’s salaries have even been leaked! Here’s what we know…

BEAR’S BACHELOR PAYCHEQUE

The show’s leading man, Barry “Bear” Myrden, may be searching for love, but his appearance fee is a far cry from Hollywood scale.

According to Pedestrian, industry insiders suggest that Bear earned approximately $75,000 for his ten-week stint filming the series earlier this year.

Interestingly, sources claim Bear told one contestant he was earning $100,000, a small “white lie” that reportedly didn’t go unnoticed by the production crew.

“I think he was a little embarrassed when he inflated the number,” one insider laughed. “He didn’t need the money. He just wanted to prove to his boys and himself that he’s still got some game left.”

SAM’S STAR TREATMENT

While Bear is pursuing romance, co-host Samantha Armytage is enjoying a more lucrative experience. The former Sunrise star reportedly earned an impressive $125,000 for working just two days a week.

And that figure doesn’t include the extras – a designer wardrobe, a dedicated glam squad, and a lighting setup worthy of a Hollywood film set.

“They treated her like a movie star,” one insider revealed. “Every outfit, every lighting setup – it was all about making Sam shine.”

But this wasn’t merely a comfortable gig. Behind the scenes, producers viewed The Golden Bachelor as a test run for Sam – an opportunity to assess her ongoing popularity with audiences.

Should the series continue to capture viewers’ hearts, her contract reportedly includes options for additional seasons – and a significant pay increase may already be in discussion.

