EXCLUSIVE: Sarah Abo “blindsided” by rumours that Samantha Armytage is poised to snatch her spot on Today

Rumblings behind the scenes of Nine Network’s Today show have intensified, with reports suggesting that Samantha Armytage is in talks to replace current co-host Sarah Abo.

Advertisement

The news, first reported by The Australian, has sparked a wave of speculation about what many assumed was a stable morning television lineup.

(Credit: Getty)

According to an insider who spoke with Woman’s Day, Sarah is “absolutely gutted” by the prospect of being replaced.

The source revealed, “If it is true that management have been the driving force behind getting Sam Armytage to replace her, then she feels all her hard work to make this job work has gone down the drain – it’s like the worst type of betrayal.”

Advertisement

The atmosphere at the Today show is reportedly thick with tension, as Karl Stefanovic attempts to smooth things over with management, but Sarah is not having any of it.

Sarah’s contract is up for renewal at the end of the year, and with October well underway, it appears the network may be stalling to prepare for changes behind the scenes. “She now sees that their stalling might mean they have other ideas,” the source added.

On the other side, Samantha Armytage, who recently wrapped her stint on The Golden Bachelor, seems ready to dive back into a high-profile morning role.

“Sam was never going to be happy with just The Golden Bachelor – she’s ready for Part Two – and she wants to be given an opportunity to get Today at least back in the ratings race,” the insider said.

Advertisement

However, there’s an undertone of concern among the network’s decision-makers. While Sam brings star power, pairing her with Karl could backfire, potentially driving viewers over to Seven’s Sunrise.

(Credit: Getty)

Interestingly, whispers around the industry suggest that Karl himself might be the stumbling block for Today. “There’s also a chorus of comments that even suggest that Karl might actually be the problem and why they’re not winning in the ratings,” the source noted.

Sarah, originally from Melbourne, has reportedly expressed a desire to return home. There are murmurs that if she were to leave Today, Seven might jump at the chance to sign her, giving her the opportunity to return to Victoria and continue her career.

Advertisement

She is widely recognised as a real talent, and “Seven will have their cheque book open if they get the chance,” the insider said.

Critics of Today have long speculated that the show’s struggles are not due to its female hosts but perhaps the “boys club” mentality that surrounds it.

Those close to Sarah at Nine are devastated by how the network is handling her situation, especially in light of last year’s culture review and the promises that followed.

“She feels completely blindsided – going back, she never even wanted this job, but they convinced her she was the right person for the role,” the source explained.

Advertisement

Now, Sarah is reportedly contemplating whether to leave on her own terms to move onto bigger and better things.

Related

Sign up for our newsletter Sign up to receive the Woman's Day e-Newsletter and offers we choose to share with you straight to your inbox sign up By joining, you agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of Use About your privacy Are Media Pty Limited collects your personal information through this site to process registrations, send out newsletters, communicate offers, discounts, competitions, or surveys, and to provide you with targeted advertising based on your online activities. Our Privacy Policy contains information on how you can access or correct your personal information, which entities we may disclose your personal information to (including overseas recipients), how to opt out of targeted advertising, and how to lodge a complaint.