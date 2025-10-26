THE GOLDEN BACHELOR: Sam Armytage’s secret chemistry test with Bear Myrden revealed

Viewers can’t get enough of host Samantha Armytage’s sizzling on-screen chemistry with Golden Bachelor Bear Myrden.
And there may have been a reason for this, with Sam, 49, revealing that she was part of a series of secret chemistry tests with Bear, 61, in the final stages of casting.
“I did get to meet them, the final three, before we chose,” Sam told Yahoo Lifestyle.
“And Bear was the very obvious choice. I mean, he’s handsome, but besides that, he was so kind. His story was so powerful and tragic, and he was ready,” she added.
So, it could be the perfect time for Sam to find love again after splitting with her husband of four years, Richard Lavender.
ATTRACTING THE RIGHT TYPES
While chatting with Jessica Rowe on her podcast, The Jess Rowe Big Talk Show, Sam revealed that she’s changed up the way she approaches love since her relationship with Richard ended in 2024.
“I will be very good at choosing this time,” Sam admitted.
“Discerning is my new middle name. I’m getting better as I get older at being discerning.”
While there’s no bad blood between Sam and Richard, she’s revealed she’s looking forward to starting a new chapter, and finding love again.
“You know what it’s like when you have a high profile, you don’t always attract the right types,” she said.
“So you just have to be discerning, and I am now, and that’s good.”
While Sam is on the lookout for new love, many fans of The Golden Bachelor are hoping she’s the lucky lady Bear gives a rose to.
On social media, viewers are noticing the sparks flying between Bear and Sam, and they’re not staying quiet about it.
“They look good together,” one fan commented.
“He will end up with Samantha. She’s a catch!.”