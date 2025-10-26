THE GOLDEN BACHELOR: Sam Armytage’s secret chemistry test with Bear Myrden revealed

Viewers can’t get enough of host Samantha Armytage’s sizzling on-screen chemistry with Golden Bachelor Bear Myrden.

Advertisement

And there may have been a reason for this, with Sam, 49, revealing that she was part of a series of secret chemistry tests with Bear, 61, in the final stages of casting.

“I did get to meet them, the final three, before we chose,” Sam told Yahoo Lifestyle.

“And Bear was the very obvious choice. I mean, he’s handsome, but besides that, he was so kind. His story was so powerful and tragic, and he was ready,” she added.

So, it could be the perfect time for Sam to find love again after splitting with her husband of four years, Richard Lavender.

Advertisement

ATTRACTING THE RIGHT TYPES

Sam says Bear is handsome and kind! (Image: Channel Nine)

While chatting with Jessica Rowe on her podcast, The Jess Rowe Big Talk Show, Sam revealed that she’s changed up the way she approaches love since her relationship with Richard ended in 2024.

“I will be very good at choosing this time,” Sam admitted.

“Discerning is my new middle name. I’m getting better as I get older at being discerning.”

Advertisement

While there’s no bad blood between Sam and Richard, she’s revealed she’s looking forward to starting a new chapter, and finding love again.

“You know what it’s like when you have a high profile, you don’t always attract the right types,” she said.

“So you just have to be discerning, and I am now, and that’s good.”

While Sam is on the lookout for new love, many fans of The Golden Bachelor are hoping she’s the lucky lady Bear gives a rose to.

Advertisement

On social media, viewers are noticing the sparks flying between Bear and Sam, and they’re not staying quiet about it.

“They look good together,” one fan commented.

“He will end up with Samantha. She’s a catch!.”

Related

Advertisement

Sign up for our newsletter Sign up to receive the Woman's Day e-Newsletter and offers we choose to share with you straight to your inbox sign up By joining, you agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of Use About your privacy Are Media Pty Limited collects your personal information through this site to process registrations, send out newsletters, communicate offers, discounts, competitions, or surveys, and to provide you with targeted advertising based on your online activities. Our Privacy Policy contains information on how you can access or correct your personal information, which entities we may disclose your personal information to (including overseas recipients), how to opt out of targeted advertising, and how to lodge a complaint.