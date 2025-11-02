The Golden Bachelor is rocked by a shocking mass exodus after Sunny’s romantic date with Bear

On The Golden Bachelor, things get hot and heavy for Sunny and Bear on a champagne-and-oyster date, but then serious questions quickly threaten to spoil the mood.

“I wanted to know if he was really ready to take the next step,” Sunny, 58, tells TV WEEK. “He’s been single for 14 years and I needed to know if he was ready to commit to a serious relationship.

Sunny makes the most of her one-on-one time. (Credit: Nine Network)

Sunny, who is CEO of her own IT business, has been crushing on Bear since day one, so, when she finally scores a one-on-one, she makes every moment count.

“It was the most romantic date I’ve ever had,” she recalls.

“It rained but the rain didn’t bother me – we were laughing and that’s when I realised how comfortable I was around him. It sounds strange, but I felt like I’d known him forever.”

But their idyllic date turns bittersweet when they return to the mansion to learn five women will be sent home in one single rose ceremony.

Sunny has her eyes set on Bear. (Credit: Nine Network)

“When we learned that was happening there was a sombre atmosphere throughout the mansion,” Sunny reveals. “The world changed very quickly, and we were all aching.”

Sunny’s resilience is hard earned.

Years ago she left Australia for Korea to care for her mother, who was battling dementia – only for her partner to walk out on her while she was away. This was all just after Sunny had survived breast cancer.

“I’d never shared my story or opened my heart up,” Sunny reveals.

“But I learned I don’t have to be strong all the time. It takes courage to be vulnerable – and sharing with my friends felt right.”

