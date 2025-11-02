EXCLUSIVE: Has The Golden Bachelor’s Bear been sprung out on a lie? Sources reveal he had a secret fiancée before filming!

After revealing he had lost his wife Audrey to brain cancer in 2011, The Golden Bachelor’s Barry “Bear” Myrden claims he hasn’t dated anyone since.

“I know no one can replace her [Audrey] but with the boys’ love and support I know I can possibly find love again,” he says. “I think it’s time.”

And while Nine has run with that claim as a heartbreaking edge to their charming leading man, is it entirely accurate?

Has the Bear been sprung out on a lie? (Credit: Matrix)

During some diligent digging around his background, Woman’s Day learned that the Canadian-born star, 61, has in fact had multiple relationships since Audrey’s passing – and has even been engaged!

“Bear was in a six-year relationship with his ex-fiancee!” a well-placed insider spills to us.

“Many friends were shocked to hear Bear insist he had been single for 14 years – some of them were at his engagement party in Mosman!

“He and his fiancée seemed very much in love, and it was a huge party. She had a dazzling diamond engagement ring, and they’d been dating for four years before he popped the question!”

Bear told the ladies vying for his heart that he hadn’t dated in 14 years. (Credit: 9 Network)

They add that while Bear was single for a while after their engagement was called off, he “then met another lady, and they dated for two years.”

This certainly calls into question what Bear told some of the women vying for his heart on the show, especially since at least two of those relationships reportedly ended acrimoniously.

One appeared to end so badly that his name was dropped on Facebook forum Sis, Is This Your Man? which publishes unverified user content about men with “red flags” on the dating circuit.

Bear was so enraged to be named on the site he publicly slammed it after learning about the criticisms in February last year, only to delete his explosive comments on the page hours later.

