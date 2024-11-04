Sam Frost & Jordie Hansen prepare to welcome their second baby

Former Home and Away star Sam Frost is expanding her adorable family with partner and Survivor contestant Jordie Hansen as they prepare to welcome a second baby.

Sam took to Instagram on November 4, 2024, with a photo of the family all dressed in green and her growing baby bump, confirming to fans that Theodore is going to become an older brother.

“Our family is growing from three to four,” she began. “It has been a wild ride but we are extremely grateful our little one is healthy and doing okay in there. We are all very excited to meet you, especially your big brother!”

The actress continued to thank their family and friends for the “love and support over these past few months.”

“We love you xxxx”

The soon-to-be mother of two didn’t reveal just how far along she is in her pregnancy, however, if her caption is to be believed, she has been pregnant for a few months.

Various followers and friends including Anna Heinrich, Shonee Bowtell, and Brittany Hockley, flooded the comment section with love for Sam and Jordie.

“Such beautiful news Sam, and so very happy for you. Huge congrats,” Lisa Wilkinson shared.

Former Block star, Elyse Knowles wrote: “So epic.”

“Oh girlllll! This is beautiful news. So happy for you all. Ted is going to be the best big brother ever,” former Gogglebox star commented.

The TV lovebirds welcomed their first child, Theodore Paul Frost-Hansen in March 2023 and have been smitten ever since.

“This is Ted,” she began in the initial Instagram announcement. “Theodore Paul Frost-Hansen. There’s no words to describe how much we love you • 07/03/2023”.

The news of a bub came as a surprise to fans, given Sam and Jordie went public with their relationship a year prior. The news of their engagement followed a few months later in July 2022 – but love waits for no one!

Sam is yet to walk down the aisle to Jodie and say ‘I do’, but we are certainly keeping one eye open for news of the special day.

