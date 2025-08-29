Lisa Wilkinson’s staggering property portfolio

With multimillion-dollar TV contracts that include the cost of everything from her wardrobe to her dry-cleaning, Lisa Wilkinson has long been one of our highest-paid TV stars.

But who knew she also had a property portfolio that propels her to the top of the celebrity rich list, including one parcel of land in Sydney’s Lower North Shore that is estimated to be worth up to $70 million alone!

Lisa and her husband, author and former Wallaby Peter FitzSimons, live in a mansion in Cremorne worth up to $40 million and also own the house next door, which comes with a $20 million price tag.

One leading real estate agent claims that if the two properties were sold as one huge parcel of land, Lisa could net up to $70 million because of its uninterrupted views of Sydney Harbour Bridge that can never be built out.

Living the good life. (Credit: Supplied)

SITTING ON A GOLDMINE

“They could put whatever price they want on their property,” says one local agent. “The land size for just their own home is enormous – just over 3000sqm – and boasts a gorgeous 1903 home with never-to-be-built-out gun-barrel views of Sydney Harbour and the city and well beyond.

“Considering that a prestige home near their house that sits on a block almost half that size sold for $16.6 million in November 2020, Peter and Lisa’s property would now be worth well in excess of $30 million, if not $40 million.”

Lisa and Peter have seen their wealth grow since they splashed out $855,000 for their first ever matrimonial home in 1993.

They fell in love with the five-bedroom Mosman Federation mansion, selling it five years later for $1.65 million.

While they almost doubled their money, that home re-sold a few years ago for about $7.5 million, but even so, they’re still laughing all the way to the bank, having paid just $1.45 million for their current home.

If that wasn’t impressive enough, the adjoining house the power couple purchased about 20 years ago added another 1049sqm to the beautifully landscaped block that their home sits on.

“It’s elevated, has 180-degree harbour and city views, and a concealed driveway offering its occupants complete privacy – it’s a one-off, hard to match,” says the local agent. “They made very clever purchases all those years ago!”

‘They made very clever purchases all those years ago’. (Credit: Supplied)

INCOME BOOST

Lisa told friends she considered transforming that spare house into an office for Peter, who has authored several successful books, but according to RP Data, it was rented out last year for $2500 a week, boosting their seven-figure annual income.

“This sumptuous and elegant home enjoys views of the Harbour Bridge and city balanced with a private and intimate setting perched on one of Cremorne’s most prestigious addresses,” spruiked Di Jones Real Estate at the time.

BEAUTY & WEALTH

Lisa and Peter have extensively remodelled their own house to create a home of jaw-dropping beauty, including a gigantic “out of this world” master bedroom wing on the second floor that takes full advantage of the million-dollar harbour view.

“It’s massive with five or six bedrooms, but it’s still warm and cosy because of Lisa’s decorating style. She loves antiques and pre-loved furniture and there are rugs and throws everywhere,” confides one friend.

Lisa added to her already impressive property portfolio in 2019 when she bought her late mum Beryl’s one-bedroom Cremorne Point apartment from her brothers Kyle and Brett, who were left a quarter share each.

She paid them $275,000 each, so the property is easily worth more than $1.1 million. She rents it out for $770 a week.

And while Lisa hasn’t been on TV for more than a year, Ten is understood to still be paying her rumoured $1.7 million annual salary, even though she stepped down from her co-host role on The Project in November 2022 after a series of legal controversies.

Her incredible wealth and glitzy lifestyle, including regular trips to France and Italy, and driving a $124,000 Audi A7 Sportback for promoting the company is a far cry from her humble start.

She grew up in Sydney’s South West in a modest cottage that her late dad Ray built, and Lisa has always maintained she’s a Campbelltown girl at heart.

Jetsetting is a way of life for Lisa and Peter, a renowned author. (Credit: Supplied)

