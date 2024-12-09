What’s open Christmas Day? Your guide to where you can get last minute items

Christmas Day can really end up being a flurry of last-minute scrambling the morning of.

Forgotten cream for the pavlova, or run out of beers already, it can be a real mess. Or maybe your family is the total opposite and instead you are all sitting around looking for something to do?

We have put together a guide for the shops, restaurants and establishments that are open for Christmas Day 2024.

(Credit: Getty)

WILL SUPERMARKETS BE OPEN ON CHRISTMAS DAY?

At this current time, Coles, Woolworths and Aldi will all be closing their doors for the whole of Christmas Day.

Make sure to stock up on your essentials Christmas Eve, otherwise doors will reopen on Boxing Day.

Your local corner store or IGA may open for a period time on Christmas Day as these stores are independently owned. Make sure to check out what your local store has planned for their trading!

With these closures in mind, ensure you have your Christmas Day menu planned in advance.

(Credit: Getty)

WILL BOTTLE SHOPS BE OPEN ON CHRISTMAS DAY?

If you need a bit of liquid courage to get you through your Christmas Day and to toast the year that was, make sure to stock up on your booze the day before.

Like the big supermarket franchises, their trading banners will be closed on December 25 too.

BWS is closing the majority of its stores across the country, with the exception of a select few drive-thru stores in New South Wales, Victoria, ACT and South Australia. Check out the exceptions here.

A select few Dan Murphy’s stores will open on Christmas Day. Make sure to check your stores trading hours here.

(Credit: Getty)

WILL ANY RESTAURANTS BE OPEN ON CHRISTMAS DAY?

Good news for those who can’t be bothered to cook or if you are preempting a potential turkey disaster.

There are some great spots open for a beautiful Christmas lunch or dinner, from harbourside Sydney restaurants to beloved pubs and diners in Brisbane, we have collated some great options for Christmas Day 2024.

Restaurants open in Sydney on Christmas Day

Delta Rue Sydney: Price – $249 per adult or $99 for kids aged 5–17.

Anason Barangaroo: Price – $195 per person or $95 for children under 14.

Brasserie 1930 CBD: Price – $295 per person.

Promenade Bondi: Price – $299 per adult or $99 for children.

Restaurants open in Melbourne on Christmas Day

Studley Park Boathouse Kew: Price – $165 per person or $50 for children under 12.

Hotel Esplanade St Kilda: Price – From $178 per person or $68 for children under 12.

Lake House Daylesford: Price of Christmas at Lake House festive package varies.

The Duke of Wellington CBD: Price – $159 per person or $49 for children under 12.

Restaurants open in Brisbane on Christmas Day

Naldham House CBD: Price – $275 per person.

Donna Chang CBD: Price – $288 per person or $99 for children.

C’est Bon Woolloongabba – Price $195 per person.

Tillerman CBD: Price – $215-$275 per person.

Restaurants open in Adelaide on Christmas Day

Koomo CBD: Price – $169 per person.

Ela at Hotel Alba: Price – From $179 per person.

Bespoke Wine bar & Kitchen North Adelaide: Price – $270 per person.

Charlies Diner, Brighton Metro: Price – $159 per person or $59 for children.

Restaurants open in Perth on Christmas Day

Long Chim CBD: Price – $175 per person or $50 for children under 12.

Bistro Guillaume CBD: Price – $230 per person or $105 for children 4-12.

Burswood Crown: Price – From $129 per person.

Hearth the Ritz: Price – From $294 per person.

Restaurants open in Canberra on Christmas Day

The Boat House Barton: Price – $240 per person or $110 for children.

Capitol Bar & Grill: Price – $260 per adult, $160 per teen, $70 per child.

The George Bar & Grill: Price – $259 per adult, $159 per teen, $79 per child.

Wild Duck: Price – $99 per adult, $49 per child.

Restaurants open in Hobart on Christmas Day

Tesoro Italian: Price – $209 per person or $99 per child.

Telegraph Hotel: Price – $195 per person or $65 per child.

Mr Goodguy: Price – $165 per person or $99 per child.

Crowne Plaza: Price – $229 per person, $140 (6-14 years) or $42 ( 5 and under).

(Credit: Getty)

IS MCDONALD’S OPEN ON CHRISTMAS DAY?

If a fancy restaurant meal does not suffice, lucky for you most Maccas restaurants will be open.

Big Mac for lunch it is!

IS THE CHEMIST OPEN ON CHRISTMAS DAY?

Franchises like Priceline and Chemist Warehouse will be shut on Christmas Day.

Some 24-hour chemists will be open and independent pharmacies. Make sure to do a quick Google search before you head over.

ARE PETROL STATIONS OPEN ON CHRISTMAS DAY?

Yes, most petrol stations will be open. They have unrestricted trading hours so you should be able to fill up that tank if need be!

IS THE POST OFFICE OPEN ON CHRISTMAS DAY?

Post offices will be shut on Christmas Day and the cut-off for parcel delivery for Christmas is nearing too.

Check out the list of cut-off dates here.

ARE BANKS OPEN CHRISTMAS DAY?

Banks across Australia will definitely be closed but online banking will remain as normal.

Keep an eye out on this page for any changes or updates as we work our way closer to Christmas Day these could change!

