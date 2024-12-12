Planning your Christmas Day outfit? Here’s what the weather will be like on December 25

Christmas is 23 days away and most of us have got the tree up and have started purchasing gifts.

However, if you’re looking ahead to the big day – December 25 – having an idea of what kind of weather to expect is great for pencilling in your plans early.

Recent years have treated us to everything from rainy, grey Christmases, to sweltering heatwaves or sticky, humid scorchers.

With that in mind, it can be hard to anticipate exactly what the weather will look like on December 25, which in turn makes it hard to plan your Christmas Day outfit!

While weather predictions aren’t always accurate, we’ve done some research to figure out exactly what the weather is supposed to be doing in each of Australia’s capital cities on Christmas Day.

For a lot of Aussies, Christmas is synonymous with the beach. (Credit: Getty)

SYDNEY

It’s looking like a partly cloudy, but hot, Christmas Day is in store for Sydney, with a potential afternoon thundershower, according to AccuWeather’s forecasts.

Expect highs of 28 degrees on the day, with lows of 21 degrees in the evening, so bring out your favourite sundress or short sleeve set as we are in for a humid day.

So far there’s a low chance of rain in the afternoon with a potential thundershower, so make sure you have a back-up plan if you were hoping to be spending the night outside.

BRISBANE

AccuWeather is predicting a beautiful Summer’s day for Brisbane, with temperatures the same as Sydney with a high of 28 degrees.

Lows of 20 degrees mean you won’t get too chilly on the day, so opt for a light dress that can withstand the humidity with a jacket or cardigan for the cooler moments.

Christmas Day may not be as sunny as some of us hope. (Credit: (Pexels)

MELBOURNE

It’ll be a cloudy day in Melbourne, with highs of 23 degrees and a little bit of sunshine peeping through.

AccuWeather has predicted a low of 16 degrees, so you might want to pack something light for the night time.

ADELAIDE

It’s going to be a nice Christmas Day in Adelaide, and AccuWeather says there will be some cloud cover on the big day, along with sun.

We’re expecting highs of 24 degrees and lows of 16 degrees, so make sure you accessorise with a jumper or jacket for when the temperatures drop.

CANBERRA

It’s going to be a warm Christmas in Canberra, where temperatures are set to max out at 28 degrees with a little bit of cloud covering, especially coming into the night.

AccuWeather predicts lows of 12 degrees, so maybe pulling out that Christmas jumper will be perfect for the occasion!

HOBART

December 25 in Hobart will be typically chilly, with a mix of cloudy and sunny moments throughout the day.

The highest temperature expected right now is 19 degrees and the lowest is 11 degrees according to AccuWeather, so crack out the Christmas jumpers and make the most of it.

These are the scenes we expect in Australia on Christmas Day. (Credit: (Getty)

PERTH

Perth is being treated to the classic hot Christmas Day so many Aussies know and love, with highs of 29 degrees and an extreme UV Index, so make sure to slap on that sunscreen.

Lows will be 18 degrees, so perhaps bring a light jacket or linen shirt for the rest of the festivities during the night.

DARWIN

You can almost always count on Darwin to deliver a hot Christmas Day, and AccuWeather is predicting just that for this year, with some potential morning showers and a thunderstorm.

The high temperatures of 33 degrees will be accompanied by some serious cloud cover, and a low of 25.

Make sure to pack a rain jacket and umbrella and plan for some wet weather in the morning.

