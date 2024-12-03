As it draws closer to December 25, it’s time to start planning for the big day by beginning your shopping and preparation.

Let’s be real, Christmas is planned around what we are going to eat, and everything in between is just an added bonus – especially the presents.

It’s time to start putting your food orders in, whether that be ordering the turkey or the seafood, or even just getting in early and collecting small things each grocery shop.

Leaving it last minute is not going to be an option here.

So, where do we start?

(Credit: Getty)

DECIDE ON THE CHRISTMAS MENU

Start by planning how many courses you will be having and the amount of people that you will be catering for. Once numbers are sorted, it’s time to start planning the recipes, add in your family favourites, or maybe opt for something a bit different this Christmas!

It is essential to also figure out timing for the day, depending on when guests are arriving and how many courses you will be having.

Read on as we breakdown the day for you to make the Christmas menu as easy as possible for you this festive season.

PLAN YOUR CHRISTMAS LUNCH

(Credit: Getty)

Canapés

Food to graze on and nibble whilst you prepare your main Christmas lunch is always a good idea.

Finger food and small bites will keep your guests entertained and can be prepared beforehand so the time spent in the kitchen is kept to a minimum.

Timing: Start to serve these about 11am.

Cheese platter with your favourite selection

Mini sausage rolls

Prawn cocktails

(Credit: Getty)

Main course

Traditional Christmas lunches usually include a protein like turkey and ham, or you can opt for a full seafood platter with an assortment of different foods. If you are going for a cold lunch, a good tip is to have all the meat carved beforehand, even cooking on Christmas Eve to ensure it’s cooked and cooled ready to be eaten!

Timing: Have your mains ready to serve by 1pm.

Seafood platters with prawns, oysters, scallops

Turkey with cranberry stuffing

Honey glazed leg ham

(Credit: Getty)

Salads

To accompany the amazing spread for lunch, prepare some salads the night before.

Timing: You can prepare these prior to Christmas day to save some time! Salads can be served with mains.

Potato salad

Fresh greens with pear and walnut

Pumpkin, halloumi and beetroot salad

(Credit: Getty)

Desserts

We save the best for last, with dessert always be the finishing touch to an amazing feast.

Timing: Pavlova can be made in the morning, or the night before (ensure to keep in an air tight container if so). Bake cheesecakes or cakes morning of for a warming treat. Serving desserts can be around 3pm.

Christmas pavlova topped with fruit and whipped cream

Cheesecake

Lemon cake

PLAN YOUR CHRISTMAS DINNER

Whilst you may already be feeling extremely full from your Christmas lunch and ready for an afternoon nap, those who have the room can plan as needed for a special Christmas dinner.

You may rather just have one main meal of the day and have leftovers for the other, but for those who want the whole feast, we have got you sorted!

There may be some crossovers with your meals for lunch and dinner which is always handy, so make sure your shopping list is combined when planning.

(Credit: Getty)

Entrée

Similar to our lunch starters, the entrée is a great nibble that you can prep beforehand. If you have already had a large lunch this may not be needed, but is always a good option to tire guests over to the main meal – and allows you to pop a champagne in-between!

Timing: Serve your entrées at 6pm.

Egg and bacon quiches

Smoked salmon blinis

Tomato, basil and bocconcini skewers

(Credit: Getty)

Main course

A hot dinner is always a hit on Christmas day, with the sun blaring outside it makes for a delicious Aussie celebration.

Timing: Serve main course about 7-7:30pm.

Roast leg of lamb

Rolled pork with crackling

Stuffed roast chicken

(Credit: Getty)

Sides

Some hot sides to go with your delicious roast chicken or pork is a must. Roast veggies can always be pre-cut and simply placed in the oven when entrée has been served.

Timing: Bring sides out with the main course.

Roast potatoes with rosemary

Roasted vegetable salad

Egg and potato salad

(Credit: Getty)

Desserts

If you are going to save some room for something, save it for some delicious desserts!

Timing: Serve when dinner is finished – about 8:30pm with a tea or some frangelico…

Mini pavlovas with cream and berries

Raspberry Trifle

Apple pie with custard

WHAT TO DRINK

Serving up some fun Christmas drinks to go with the delicious feast is always a great idea. A big jug of punch is easy and can be pre-made and refrigerated to avoid spending any time on Christmas preparing.

Tropical punch

Champagne

Non-alcoholic spritzers

(Credit: Getty)

The best part of Christmas is being with your loved ones so make sure you allow those around you to help out by bringing platters, arriving earlier to help get started cooking or even bring pre-cooked food.

You can encounter an ‘oven traffic jam’ so you want to ensure everything is cooked and ready at the right times – make sure to to prep what you can.

STRESS-FREE CHRISTMAS TIPS

Have different family members/friends look after different parts of the menu – this can help keep your kitchen clutter free and allows everything to run smoothly.

Don’t try to overdo it. Remember the classics are often the most delicious, and easy. Don’t overcomplicate it!

Prep as much as you can beforehand. As much as you’ll think it’s easier to just ‘prepare on the day’, save your time and prep, prep, prep!

