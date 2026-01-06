It’s time to set your health goals for 2026

Making a commitment to being healthier and fitter at the start of the year is a popular trend. But while around 75 per cent of us pledge to kickstart a new habit, these intentions often stall after just a few weeks.

Advertisement

The good news is that setting health goals in the right way can make them more achievable and long-lasting.

(Credit: Adobe)

WHY GOALS ARE GOOD

Targets help keep us motivated when a new routine or budding habit loses its novelty.

Seeing small improvements as we work towards our goals can boost self-esteem and inspire self-belief.

Advertisement

Buddying up with family or friends who have similar aims, and helping to keep their goals on track, can make us feel useful and valued.

“Setting health goals also encourages a more proactive approach to health management, which is important for things like chronic disease prevention,” says Brenton Hart, Chief Pharmacist at TerryWhite Chemmart.

WHY GOALS FAIL

One common culprit is going too big too soon. If we want to increase our level of activity to improve fitness, it’s going to be almost impossible to go from being comfy on the couch every night to a seven-day-a-week gym-goer.

Another reason is not being specific enough. “I want to get fit,” will mean different things to every person you ask. “

Advertisement

I want to play with my children without getting breathless” is a specific goal that links your health to your happiness. This kind of goal setting is often described as “knowing your why”.

If you know why you’re doing something differently, that knowledge can help keep you on track.

THE BEST HEALTH GOALS

Everyone will have their own unique health goals, but there are some targets we should all be aiming for where possible says Brenton.

“Preventative care is important, so scheduling annual health checks, routine vaccinations, and screenings for things like blood pressure, cholesterol and diabetes is a good goal.

Advertisement

Aiming for 7-9 hours of good quality sleep at night and a healthy approach to physical activity and nutrition are also key.

Finally, managing stress and seeking support for mental health when needed is a great health goal to have.”

(Credit: Adobe)

SMART GOALS & WHY THEY WORK

SMART goals are Specific, Measurable, Achievable, Relevant and Time-limited.

Advertisement

“SMART goals help set realistic expectations and encourage incremental progress over time. They’re easy to track and adjust,” says Brenton.

Creating health goals with these factors in mind can help you design your goal, dictate what you want to achieve and map out how you’re going to get there.

SMART goals have been shown to drastically increase success when compared to vague or less structured goal setting.

A SMART health goal example is, “I will walk for 30 minutes, five times a week, for the next four weeks to improve my overall health.”

Advertisement

Specific = walking 30 mins, five times a week

Measurable = can count steps using a fitness tracker

Attainable = realistic amount of exercise

Relevant = improves health

Time-bound = four weeks

TerryWhite Chemmart Pharmacist Salma Abou Abdallah, Woodcroft, SA.

CARECLINIC CONSULT WITH WOMAN’S DAY

Setting goals for the New Year can be made simpler with the right help.

I want to feel healthier in 2026. Where do I start?

Whether you have specific goals like quitting smoking or losing weight, or you just want to feel your best self, your TerryWhite Chemmart Pharmacist can help.

We’re much more than medication experts – we’re your accessible partners in health who can offer a range of services and health checks in the privacy of a CareClinic room.

Advertisement

I’ve tried everything to lose weight. Can YOU really help?

Absolutely. Weight loss is different for everyone, so having someone by your side to guide you on the best options can be a game-changer.

You can ask your pharmacist about medical weight loss and the TerryWhite Chemmart Weight Care Program can help you track your progress and stay motivated.

Maybe you need advice on nutrition, meal-replacement shakes and lifestyle changes, or a medication review.

How can I quit smoking?

It’s never too late to quit. It brings multiple wins – better cardiovascular health, improved lung function, better skin tone and more energy.

Advertisement

Your TerryWhite Chemmart Pharmacist can tailor a nicotine cessation plan to suit your lifestyle, with nicotine replacement therapies and certain medications where appropriate.

Plus, they’re great motivators! Regular check-ins can boost your success rate.

Are these services all available at the CareClinic?

They sure are! You can also get up to date with vaccinations, book a general health check and more.

The TerryWhite Chemmart CareClinic is made for health concerns that need a little extra care, today. We know sometimes discussions about your health aren’t suited for a busy pharmacy.

Advertisement

That’s why our CareClinic rooms are private spaces for you and your pharmacist to have a confidential chat without having to wait for an appointment.

Related

Sign up for our newsletter Sign up to receive the Woman's Day e-Newsletter and offers we choose to share with you straight to your inbox sign up By joining, you agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of Use About your privacy Are Media Pty Limited collects your personal information through this site to process registrations, send out newsletters, communicate offers, discounts, competitions, or surveys, and to provide you with targeted advertising based on your online activities. Our Privacy Policy contains information on how you can access or correct your personal information, which entities we may disclose your personal information to (including overseas recipients), how to opt out of targeted advertising, and how to lodge a complaint.