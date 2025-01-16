It’s never too late to focus on wellness, and these journals will help you keep track of the journey

We are calling it, 2025 is the year to take control of our fitness and wellness goals, but staying on track and staying motivated can be difficult.
Of course there are digital tools like apps and websites that can help us document our progress and goals, however sometimes we just want to put pen to paper and take the time to self reflect old school style, this is where wellness journals come in.
A wellness journal can help to keep track of fitness and weight loss goals, eating habits and water consumption, even mental wellness activities like practicing gratitude or sleep schedules.
The best wellness journals to track your goals in 2025
Below, we’ve rounded up some of our favourite wellness diaries across a range of topics for you to make the most of 2025 and take control of your health and wellbeing.
Linen Bound Journal
Linen Bound Journal, from $59.95 at Bespoke Letterpress
Make this journal your own with a personalised foil monogramming in gold, with other stunning features like gold gilded edges, decorative internal covers, satin ribbon markers and two hundred heavyweight pages printed on chlorine-free pure wood fibre paper.
Adult GROW Journal
Adult Grow Journal, $44.95 at The Grow Journal
Designed to help you create a mindset fit to tackle all your emotional, mental and physical wellbeing needs, this journal is one to consider for the new year.
Slow Down Journal
Fitness Journal
Self Care Journal
Dailygreatness Journal
Dailygreatness Wellness, $89.95 at Daily Greatness
The wellness journal to end them all, it includes day to day planner pages, a yearly goal, shopping lists, exercise and good tracking, check ins and more to enure you end your year feeling your all around best.
Moleskine Journal
Wellness Journal
Wellness Journal by Emma Van Hinsbergh, $37.94 at Booktopia.
Make wellness goals that will last using this gorgeous tracker for healthy eating and exercise.