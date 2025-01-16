Brand logo of Brand logo of Brand logo of Brand logo of Brand logo of
It’s never too late to focus on wellness, and these journals will help you keep track of the journey

No matter what kind of wellness goals you have in mind, these are the tools to help you on the way.
Papier

We are calling it, 2025 is the year to take control of our fitness and wellness goals, but staying on track and staying motivated can be difficult.

Of course there are digital tools like apps and websites that can help us document our progress and goals, however sometimes we just want to put pen to paper and take the time to self reflect old school style, this is where wellness journals come in.

A wellness journal can help to keep track of fitness and weight loss goals, eating habits and water consumption, even mental wellness activities like practicing gratitude or sleep schedules.

The best wellness journals to track your goals in 2025

Below, we’ve rounded up some of our favourite wellness diaries across a range of topics for you to make the most of 2025 and take control of your health and wellbeing.

Linen Bound Journal

Linen Bound Journal, from $59.95 at Bespoke Letterpress

Make this journal your own with a personalised foil monogramming in gold, with other stunning features like gold gilded edges, decorative internal covers, satin ribbon markers and two hundred heavyweight pages printed on chlorine-free pure wood fibre paper.

Adult GROW Journal

Adult Grow Journal, $44.95 at The Grow Journal

Designed to help you create a mindset fit to tackle all your emotional, mental and physical wellbeing needs, this journal is one to consider for the new year.

Slow Down Journal

Slow Down wellness journal, $51.30 (usually $57) at Papier

With 12-weeks of pages for mindfulness, meal and sleep tracking, gratitude and more, this journal is as pretty to look at as it is great for kicking goals. You can even have it personalised to make it even more special.

Fitness Journal

Food Exercise Sleep journal, $19.99 at Kikki K

As the name suggests this diary will keep track of those most important wellness markers and allow you to meet big fitness goals.

Self Care Journal

My Daily Self-Care Journal, $51.43 at Etsy

This stunning journal is all about self-care. From vision boards to daily intentions, reviews and check ins, this journal will have you feeling your most enlightened self by the time you finish.

Dailygreatness Journal

Dailygreatness Wellness, $89.95 at Daily Greatness

The wellness journal to end them all, it includes day to day planner pages, a yearly goal, shopping lists, exercise and good tracking, check ins and more to enure you end your year feeling your all around best.

Moleskine Journal

Moleskine Passion journal, $57.99 at Dymocks

Use this journal to track your fitness and health goals including nutrition and progress. Not to mention the pages of tips and even exercises to add to your routine will help you on the journey.

Wellness Journal

Wellness Journal by Emma Van Hinsbergh, $37.94 at Booktopia.

Make wellness goals that will last using this gorgeous tracker for healthy eating and exercise.

Profile picture of Isabelle Knevett
Writer Isabelle Knevett

Isabelle is a graduate of Macleay College, where she earned a Bachelor of Journalism with a focus on politics, social justice, and fashion. During her studies, she had the opportunity to interview figures like Peter Greste and Nobel Peace Prize winner Maria Ressa. After graduation, she dove into the world of publicity, handling accounts for global and local fashion, beauty, and lifestyle brands, including Reebok, adidas, Romance Was Born, KITX, and more. She then shifted gears to writing, joining Are Media’s Content Commerce team as a Senior Digital Content Producer. There, she specialised in creating shoppable content for publications like WHO, Marie Claire, ELLE, Now To Love and more. Fashion-obsessed, she has a deep love of its history and style subcultures, driving her to explore the global fashion industry. Now based in London, she works as a freelance writer. If she’s not writing about the latest runways, trends, and pieces to shop, you’ll find her flipping through magazines or with her nose stuck in a book reading about them.

