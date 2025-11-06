Feeling Exhausted? Here’s How to Recover From Burnout

If you’ve been feeling tired and burnt out lately, you’re not alone. It’s finally time to take back control of your life and recover from burnout!

Advertisement

The reality is that we’re putting in longer hours at the office, and as many companies try to cut costs, we may even find ourselves doing the job of two, sometimes three, people. Add in the stresses and pressures of modern-day life, and many of us don’t even have the energy to break free of the cycle.

Sound familiar? Thankfully, there are some small and simple steps you can take to reclaim your life and regain some balance…

1. Enforce Work Hours

Have clear boundaries about what time your workday starts and finishes, and make sure you stick to them. Communicate these boundaries to your colleagues so they know not to contact you outside of work time. Without boundaries, you may find yourself working at all hours, even when you’re supposed to be ‘off’, which only increases your stress levels.

Have clear boundaries about what time your workday starts and finishes, and make sure you stick to them. (Adobe Stock)

Advertisement

2. Prioritise Tasks

You only have so many hours in a day, and if you try to do everything, you’ll probably only end up failing miserably. Prioritise the most important tasks and allocate time for each. Overloading your to-do list is guaranteed to lead to burnout.

3. Make Time For Yourself – Every Day

Sure, work is important, but it’s equally as important to do something nice for yourself each and every day. Not only does personal time help you to recharge, it also allows you to unwind and boosts your mind. Whether it’s reading, exercising, or enjoying a hobby, make sure you do it for a minimum of 20 minutes every single day.

4. Get Some Sleep to Help Recover From Burnout

If your sleep schedule has fallen to the wayside recently, it’s time to reset to help yourself recover from burnout. A lack of sleep interferes with your ability to make decisions, regulate your emotions and weakens your immune system. You should aim for between seven and nine hours of sleep every night, and implement a consistent wake/sleep schedule.

A lack of sleep interferes with your ability to make decisions, regulate your emotions and weakens your immune system. (Adobe Stock)

Advertisement

5. Take a Break

It’s easy to get stuck at your desk, particularly when you’re busy, but for optimal functioning, make sure you take regular breaks. Ideally, you should break for 10 minutes every hour you work, but if this isn’t possible, make a point of leaving your desk and taking a walk outside at lunchtime. It may seem small, but it will help you to recover from burnout.

6. Learn to Say NO

Possibly the most important thing you can do to protect your energy, learning to say no is also one of the most caring things you can do for yourself. You don’t even need to have a reason – if something doesn’t feel right or if it’s not serving you, simply say no! Overcommitting leads to burnout, so be assertive and only say yes to the things that excite you.

Related

Sign up for our newsletter Sign up to receive the Take5 Newsletter and offers we choose to share with you straight to your inbox sign up By joining, you agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of Use About your privacy Are Media Pty Limited collects your personal information through this site to process registrations, send out newsletters, communicate offers, discounts, competitions, or surveys, and to provide you with targeted advertising based on your online activities. Our Privacy Policy contains information on how you can access or correct your personal information, which entities we may disclose your personal information to (including overseas recipients), how to opt out of targeted advertising, and how to lodge a complaint.