Do you find that you struggle to effortlessly rise and shine in the mornings no matter what you do? Fatigue can have greater consequences than battling to make it through the day, explains accredited practising dietitian and exercise physiologist Kate Save. Here, she offers up potential causes of endless tiredness, and simple ways to beat fatigue once and for all.

1. You are what you eat

We all know that a healthy diet is best, but it’s easy to make bad choices when we’re busy. While food shopping, a good guide is to stick to the outside of the store and only head into the aisles for essentials.

Plant-based is perfect

Foods like low-starch vegetables and salads are extremely nutrient-dense and an excellent choice as they are low-calorie and high in dietary fibre for gut health benefits.

Portion control protein

Be sure to include 100-150g of lean protein into each meal you make to meet your recommended daily requirements for repair and maintenance. If you’re highly active though, keep in mind that you might have slightly higher requirements.

Cut the fat

Good, healthy fats such as olive oil, nuts and seeds, avocado and fish should be eaten in moderation to balance out essential fatty acids. In addition, avoid trans fats where possible and be mindful of your saturated fat consumption.

Carbs are key

Carbohydrates are essential for energy levels. However, for weight management, the CSIRO Low-Carb Diet recommends sticking to 50-70g a day. Keep in mind that not all carbs are equal. Cut out processed sugars and opt for naturally carbohydrate-rich foods like wholegrains and bananas.

2. Could you have a deficiency?

Even the best of diets can result in various vitamin and mineral deficiencies. When it comes to experiencing low energy, the usual suspects are generally iron, vitamin D or B12. A routine blood test from your GP can help to detect any deficiencies and plan a program to get you back on track.

Alongside boosting your intake of foods rich in the nutrient you’re deficient in, it might also be necessary to take supplements.

In Australia, there’s a strikingly high rate of iron deficiency in females (38 per cent of women aged 19-50), and symptoms can often go undetected for long periods as they’re regularly put down to busy lifestyles.

If you find yourself feeling lethargic and constantly tired, it could be low iron, so it’s best to check in with your doctor as supplements might be needed.

If you’re concerned that you may not be absorbing the iron that you’re eating, vitamin C can sometimes help. Look out for a supplement that contains both iron and vitamin C, but always consult your doctor before taking any new supplements.

3. Rest up

We often underestimate the value of a good night’s sleep when it comes to being able to beat fatigue. But by creating a few good habits – like an earlier and increasingly consistent bedtime – you might find that you start to wake up feeling a little more rested the more that you commit to the routine.

4. Don’t let your weight weigh you down

Losing just 5kg can take up to 20kg pressure off your knees, making exercise easier. Physical activity will not only boost your energy but also your mood. As little as 30 minutes a day is all you need to feel the benefits.

5. Set boundaries

Chronic stress can cause fatigue, so when our body is in a constant state of fight or flight mode it can leave us feeling awkward. Practise the art of saying “no” and setting some solid boundaries for the sake of prioritising your health.

Rise and shine

If your sleep schedule has been a little off, it’s time to get some routine back. sleep expert Elina Winnel shows us how…

Resist the sleep-in

With so many of us working between both the office and home, many people are putting a pause on the daily commute and using the extra time for more sleep. This can be a shock to the system on the days when you do need to head into the office. Try winding your alarm clock time back a bit earlier each day as a way to beat fatigue.

Have a positive mindset

Believe it or not, days in the office can be seriously beneficial for our sleep. The commute means that you get to exercise more, plus socialising with colleagues helps to relax our nervous system, making us calmer at night. All the extra time outside produces serotonin, which turns into melatonin, the hormone that helps us sleep. Starting out the day with a positive outlook can make a huge difference, too. When we wake up feeling good about the day ahead, it’s always a little easier to leave our beds.

Say bye to late nights

Whether it’s because you’re streaming a series or scrolling through your phone, your body can get used to staying up later and may find it challenging to fall asleep earlier. Setting a bedtime and making sure you stick to it can help. Your mattress also plays a big part. Look out for temperature control, full-body support and comfort layers.

