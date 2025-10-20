Strong social connections can support healthier, happier ageing

Did you know that people with stronger social connections live longer, happier and healthier lives?

Advertisement

Making and maintaining meaningful relationships can make a big difference in how we feel, particularly as we age. And it’s not just about staying close to family or good mates.

Forming a connection to your local community, along with the people and services in it, can also provide health and happiness benefits.

(Credit: Adobe)

CATCH-UPS KEEP US HEALTHY

People with good friends are at a lower risk of things like high blood pressure and cholesterol, meaning they’re less likely to have a heart attack or stroke.

Advertisement

However in contrast, those feeling isolated are more likely to die prematurely according to the World Health Organisation, with global reports estimating approximately 100 loneliness-related deaths an hour.

“It’s important to remember that feeling lonely at times is very normal,” says University of Sydney Professor Melody Ding, who has been studying loneliness and its impacts for over six years. “However, we are social beings and we know that quality time with friends and family is good for our physical and mental health.”

There are several reasons that having friends is so good for our health.

Those of us with friends and close relationships are more likely to exercise, move often and talk to more people – all pluses for both our physical and mental health.

Advertisement

If we have good friends who rely on us to show up for them, we may feel a heightened sense of purpose, while living a fruitful and meaningful life gives us another health boost as we age.

Having others to spend time with has even been shown to reduce the risk of dementia and improve brain function.

(Credit: Adobe)

STAY IN TOUCH

As we get older, significant life transitions can put us at a higher risk of feeling lonely explains Professor Ding.

Advertisement

“Things such as retirement, adult children moving out and experiencing the loss of loved ones as we age could mean that we see and talk to less people every day,” she says.

While spending quality time with close friends and family is essential in staving off feelings of loneliness and isolation, social interactions as simple as a chat with your local barista or an impromptu catch-up over the fence with a neighbour are also important in making us feel connected to the world we live in.

“As adults we aren’t always great at getting out and making new friends. Giving yourself an opportunity to see people repeatedly, rather than just a one-off, can make it easier to build a new friendship,” says Professor Ding.

In fact a study from Harvard Health found that older adults who had a wide variety of casual, community-based interactions outside their usual social circles, spent less time being sedentary – a major benefit that could potentially delay their need to enter an aged care facility.

Advertisement

“For some people, aged care provides opportunities for social interaction but for others it can feel lonely,” explains Professor Ding. “If you want to stay living at home for longer it’s important to capitalise on your old relationships, such as chatting to a neighbour, and try to build new ones through things such as volunteering or signing up to a class at a local community centre.”

(Credit: Five Good Friends)

FIVE GOOD FRIENDS

Help at hand for when it’s needed.

Inspired by the power of friendship, Five Good Friends is an in-home provider of care services that enables people to live more connected and happier lives.

Advertisement

Delivering at-home care to the aged and disability sectors, Five Good Friends has professional helpers around Australia who are dedicated to improving the quality of life of their clients. Tailor-made, personalised care packages are created, with each individual matched with the right kind of helper for their needs.

Services include:

Personal care

Clinical support

Social and community access

Domestic assistance

Nursing

Light gardening

Transport

Meals and food preparation

Assistance with medication

Assistance with medication Allied health

For more information go to fivegoodfriends.com.au

Related

Advertisement

Sign up for our newsletter Sign up to receive the Woman's Day e-Newsletter and offers we choose to share with you straight to your inbox sign up By joining, you agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of Use About your privacy Are Media Pty Limited collects your personal information through this site to process registrations, send out newsletters, communicate offers, discounts, competitions, or surveys, and to provide you with targeted advertising based on your online activities. Our Privacy Policy contains information on how you can access or correct your personal information, which entities we may disclose your personal information to (including overseas recipients), how to opt out of targeted advertising, and how to lodge a complaint.