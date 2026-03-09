Five common health concerns all women should know about

Louder and prouder conversations are changing how women’s health is viewed in Australia – both by women themselves and the medical profession.

“The Federal Government committed over $500 million to women’s health care earlier this year, promoting better access to care and helping achieve earlier diagnoses of conditions,” says Vicky Dimitriadis, pharmacist and National Manager of health programs at TerryWhite Chemmart. To learn more talk to your GP or visit the websites below for further resources.

1. Endometriosis

One in nine Australian girls, women and those assigned female at birth are currently living with endometriosis. Occurring when tissue similar to the lining of the uterus grows in other parts of the body, endometriosis can cause extreme pain, irregular and heavy periods and badly impact quality of life. Traditionally misdiagnosed, greater knowledge and research into endometriosis has led to a better understanding of the condition. endometriosisaustralia.org

2. Menopause

A growing global movement seeking greater knowledge and better treatment for the symptoms of menopause is helping women get the support they need. “Greater awareness reduces stigma, normalising conversation and empowering women to have conversations about their health,” says Vicky. There are a range of medical and holistic treatments available that can help manage brain fog, disturbed sleep, night sweats and other mental and physical issues. jeanhailes.org.au

3. Osteoporosis

Occurring when bones break down faster than they can repair, osteoporosis is most commonly diagnosed in women over the age of 50. In the five years after menopause, women can lose 10 per cent of their bone density. Osteoporosis can be treated with medication and lifestyle changes that help strengthen bones and prevent falls and breaks. If you have a family history of osteoporosis or are at risk of developing the condition your GP may refer you for a bone density or DEXA scan. healthybonesaustralia.org.au

4. Heart disease

Heart disease is now the leading cause of death in women globally. Once thought of as a male health issue, heart problems present differently in women, with symptoms that can easily be misdiagnosed as something less serious. Common symptoms of heart problems in women include jaw, shoulder or back pain, nausea, vomiting and fatigue. In women, early menopause, pregnancy complications and depression can increase the risk of heart disease. Speak to your GP about having a Heart Health Check. heartfoundation.org.au

5. Mental health

Mental health can be affected by a traumatic event or a big change such as moving house, changing jobs or the breakdown of a relationship. Sometimes there is no clear reason why mental health becomes problematic. There is a lot of support available for mental health and the best place to start is a conversation with your GP. They can discuss how you’re feeling and then recommend the best treatment plan for you.

If you are experiencing a mental health crisis you can go to your local hospital emergency room. If you would like to talk to a trained counsellor call Lifeline on 13 11 14.

Carolyn Wynen, TerryWhite Chemmart, Clyde, Vic

CARECLINIC CONSULT WITH WOMAN’S DAY

How your pharmacist can simplify your next health chapter.

My health priorities feel so different than they did 10 years ago. How do I know what to prioritise now?

A woman’s health is like a book, each chapter is different. And as we move into our 40s and 50s, menopause, bone health and pain management take centrestage, requiring a different approach to wellness from our earlier years. Maternal health may have been front of mind a decade or two ago, while contraception and sexual health may have been more top of mind in your 20s. Your body’s needs are constantly evolving, and at TerryWhite Chemmart we’re here to help you navigate those transitions with confidence.

I’m often looking after my daughter’s health and my parents’ too. How can I help them all without feeling overwhelmed?

Women are often the “Chief Health Officers” of their family! Your daughter might need a friendly, discreet chat about sexual health, including STI prevention and hormonal contraception, while your parents might be looking for advice on shingles vaccinations or managing aches and pains. Whether it’s a young adult or someone in their 70s, our health advice and support is tailored, and under one roof.

I just can’t wait for a GP appointment. What can I manage at the pharmacy instead?

We completely understand that life doesn’t always pause for a doctor’s schedule. For those “I need help now” moments – like when you suspect a UTI or need your next supply of the pill – you can often come straight to us. Provided you meet certain eligibility criteria, our pharmacists can provide assessments and treatments for UTIs (for women up to 65), or provide oral and other hormonal contraceptives, right away.

I’m in my 40s now and menopause feels like a minefield. How do I know what’s worthtrying and when?

Menopause is incredibly personal and, with dozens of possible symptoms, it can be overwhelming. Keep an eye out for the MTick® while shopping in store or online. It’s a symbol that highlights products rigorously assessed for menopause support. It’s our way of helping you cut through the noise and find what works for your unique experience.

