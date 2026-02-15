5 surprising things about menopause

Once a word only whispered among close female friends, menopause is having a moment in health discussions.

Learn more about some of the lesser-known menopause facts.

1. Menopause means no period for 12 months

Perimenopause is the period before your periods stops where many women start to see changes in their body and mood. Menopause only occurs when there has not been a period for 12 months. The time after this is called postmenopause. Part of perimenopause can include not having a period for months at a time and then suddenly having one, meaning the 12-month time span that makes menopause official starts again.

2. Perimenopause can last up to 10 years

As the ovaries start to run out of eggs and hormones begin to change, the phase called perimenopause can cause symptoms for more than 50 per cent of women, while 20 per cent may experience no symptoms at all. Common signs that you may be in perimenopause include irregular, lighter or heavier periods, changes in mood and physical symptoms such as weight gain, vaginal dryness and a decrease in libido. While on average this period lasts four to six years, it can last for up to a decade before women have their final period and go into menopause.

3. Menopause is different for everyone

Around 15 per cent of women will experience no troublesome symptoms, but the vast majority will be impacted, and around 20 per cent report severe symptoms. You might mirror your mum or sister’s experience of menopause, but there is no way to know how menopause will impact you. Changes in your periods, night sweats and fatigue are all clues that menopause may be on its way. If you are starting to notice symptoms and want some support, talk to your GP.

4. There are A LOT of menopause symptoms

“There are more than 40 signs and symptoms that are associated with menopause,” says Tahnee Simpson, Pharmacist at TerryWhite Chemmart. “Hormonal changes can cause brain fog, memory lapses, difficulty concentrating, losing your train of thought and forgetting names. Exhaustion and poor sleep can also stem from those fluctuating hormone levels.” These symptoms are different for everyone. Lesser-known signs can include:

Breast pain

Recurring UTIs

Changes in taste

Acne

Joint pain

Headaches

Thinning hair

Brittle nails

Incontinence

Allergies

Tinnitus

Anxiety and/or depression

“Anything that seems out of place needs to be discussed with a healthcare professional,” says Tahnee.

5. You can decrease your risk of symptoms

There is no way to completely prevent menopause symptoms, but there are things women can do to help minimise the effects.

Quit smoking On average, smokers start menopause two years earlier than non-smokers.

Limit alcohol consumption Alcohol can cause symptoms and lead to poor sleep quality.

Maintain a healthy weight A body mass index (BMI) under 25 can improve brain function.

stay active Daily movement can decrease heart problems and improve mood and sleep quality.

Reduce stress Mindfulness techniques can help women cope with physical and mental changes.

“A balanced diet, regular exercise and mindfulness practices can ease symptoms and improve overall wellbeing,” says Tahnee. “Pharmacists can advise on over-the-counter options for symptom management and refer to your GP for alternative treatment if needed.”

TerryWhite Chemmart Pharmacist Tahnee Simpson, Keperra, QLD.

CARECLINIC CONSULT WITH WOMAN’S DAY

Perimenopause and menopause self-care: everyday habits that make a difference.

When should I speak to a healthcare professional?

There’s a wide range of what’s “normal” during perimenopause and menopause but if you notice changes that are unusual for you, such as heavy or prolonged bleeding, significant mood changes or anything that’s persistently affecting your quality of life, it’s worth talking to your doctor or pharmacist. Every woman’s experience is highly personal, which is why you need healthcare professionals on your team to offer personalised support for YOU.

What small changes can I make to help manage menopause or perimenopause?

It’s important to nourish yourself well with a balanced diet that supports overall wellbeing and energy levels. Regular exercise helps counteract declining estrogen levels and support your bones and muscles. And finally, quality sleep and stress-management – a regular sleep routine, breathable bedding (to help with night sweats), and calming routines like a walk or gentle stretching, can support sleep and mood.

Why do these habits matter, even long after my last period?

Perimenopause and menopause aren’t just about hot flushes or irregular periods. As estrogen declines, bone density can drop, metabolism and body shape changes, and risks for heart disease or osteoporosis can increase. By adopting healthy habits, you’re investing in your long-term wellbeing.

What should I look for IN symptom relief?

TerryWhite Chemmart is the first Australian company to adopt the MTick® – the trusted symbol for menopause-friendly products. MTick® helps you shop with confidence, highlighting products that are rigorously assessed to help the signs of menopause. Look for the MTick® when shopping at your local TerryWhite Chemmart or online!

