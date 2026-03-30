What you need to know about the flu

From how to stay well to reducing symptoms if you do get sick, the more you know about the flu the better off you’ll be in winter.

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WHAT IS THE FLU?

When we talk about the flu, we are actually referring to influenza A and B, the two most common types of the virus. Most of us who get sick will contract influenza A, but there are many more strains and sub-types that can make us ill.

Some people confuse the flu with other types of viruses or illness. The virus that causes the flu is different from the one that causes Covid.

One of the biggest myths around the flu is that it’s just a bad cold. The common cold virus is not influenza, and the flu can cause much more serious illness and more severe symptoms than a cold.

(Credit: Getty)

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SIGNS & SYMPTOMS

The flu virus is an infection that attacks the nose, throat and lungs. Common symptoms include:

Congestion

Cough

High temperature/fever

Body aches & pains

Chills

Headache

Runny nose & sneezing

Sore throat

The flu is highly contagious and can be spread through droplets from your nose or throat when coughing or sneezing. The virus can also live on surfaces it comes in contact with, such as door handles, public transport and even clothes and linen.

FLU HEALTH RISKS

Most people who get the flu will cope with the symptoms and recover within one week.

While it’s normal for the flu to keep you in bed for a few days with a temperature, aches and a general feeling of being unwell, if you are otherwise healthy there is no need to see your doctor. However, if your cough persists, your temperature goes over 38 degrees or if you are concerned about your symptoms, see your GP.

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For some people, the flu poses a greater health risk.

Babies, young children, pregnant people, the elderly and anyone living with a chronic health condition are more at risk of severe symptoms from the flu, which can sometimes be life-threatening. It’s important to seek medical help immediately if you are in one of these groups.

(Credit: Getty)

PREVENTING FLU

While there is no one way to completely avoid being exposed to the flu, the best way to reduce your risk of catching the virus and becoming seriously ill is to get an annual flu vaccine, says Brenton Hart, Chief Pharmacist at TerryWhite Chemmart.

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“Annual vaccination should ideally occur before the onset of each influenza season when it becomes available, likely March or April. It takes about two weeks after vaccination for immunity to develop, and while protection should last for the whole season, it’s most effective in the three to four months after getting the vaccine.”

Getting a flu vaccine also helps protect high-risk people around you, such as babies and the elderly, and helps to reduce the spread of the virus.

Ask your pharmacist or GP about how to access the flu vaccine each year.

STOP THE SPREAD

There are ways to reduce your risk of getting the flu while helping to keep others safe.

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Get a flu vaccine every year

Avoid touching your mouth and face

Wear a mask on public transport

Stay home if you’re sick

Clean household surfaces regularly

Wash bed linen and clothing regularly

Dispose of tissues immediately after use

Wash hands regularly, especially after sneezing or coughing

Avoid contact with babies and the elderly if you are sick

TerryWhite Chemmart Pharmacist Amy Kell, New Lambton, NSW.

CARECLINIC CONSULT WITH WOMAN’S DAY

How to keep your whole family protected this flu season.

Getting my kids to the doctor is a struggle. Is there an easier way to tick off our winter vaccinations?

We know your to-do list is already a mile long! One of the biggest advantages of coming to your local TerryWhite Chemmart is we can look after the whole family in one go. You can book back-to-back flu vaccinations for yourself, your partner and the kids through the CareClinic, and also ask us about co-administration to tick off Covid, whooping cough and any other winter health essentials in one visit! It’s about making protection as convenient as possible. Just check with your pharmacist about minimum age requirements for the flu vaccination, as they differ state by state.

Why should I get everyone in the household vaccinated?

Think of the flu vaccination as a “shield” for your entire household. While you might bounce back, the real goal is protecting the most vulnerable members of your circle – like grandparents, children or those with underlying health conditions. It’s not just about individual health – it’s about keeping the community safe. Also, when you chat with us at the pharmacy we can quickly check who in your family is eligible for a free vaccination through the National Immunisation Program (NIP).

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My kids hate needles. How can we make vaccinations easier?

The truth is no one loves needles, so of course “needle nerves” are very real for kids! It can help to discuss the flu vaccination with your kids beforehand, explaining the importance of getting protected, and using positive language like “pinch” instead of “pain” or “jab”. Our pharmacists are trained to make the process as quick and easy as possible. We use distraction techniques, clear explanations and, most importantly, a gentle touch. Plus, in some areas, a needle-free flu vaccine for children and adolescents is now available as a nasal spray! Ask your local TerryWhite Chemmart Pharmacist about this when you book your CareClinic vaccination appointment.

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