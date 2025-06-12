Winter Immunity Tips (That Actually Work)

Hot chocolate, cosy jumpers, log fires, cold and flu… Unfortunately, sickness and chilly weather tend to go together, but not with these winter immunity tips!
Colder weather means less sunlight and more time spent indoors, where germs have an ideal opportunity to thrive.
If you feel like you spend the cooler months constantly battling cold and flu symptoms, there are some things you can do to boost your health. Here are some winter immunity tips to help your body fight back against the winter lurgies!
1. Watch Your Diet
Up your intake of immune-boosting foods like citrus fruits, which are high in vitamin C, leafy greens, which are packed full of vitamins A, C and E and antioxidants, and garlic and ginger, which contain anti-inflammatory and antiviral properties.
Other foods which are good for boosting immunity include yoghurt, which is high in probiotics, and nuts and seeds, which are both good sources of vitamin E and zinc.
2. Get Some Sleep
You should aim for between seven and nine hours of sleep per night – this is when your body does most of its repairing. Set a consistent bedtime and wake time, and maintain it throughout the week (yes, even on weekends).
A lack of sleep can reduce immune cell activity and increase inflammation in the body, which makes you more susceptible to colds and flu.
3. Get Moving
Exercising regularly increases circulation, supports lymphatic flow and boosts your immunity. If the weather isn’t conducive to exercising outdoors, there’s a variety of at-home exercises you can do. Try dancing or yoga, and if you’re out, opt to take the stairs instead of the elevator.
Just 30 minutes of walking a day is helpful when trying to stay healthy during the winter months.
4. Let the Sunshine In
Winter means less sun exposure, which can cause vitamin D deficiency. This essential vitamin is important for immunity health, so try to get outside during the day whenever you can, even when it’s cold and overcast.
You should also eat more vitamin D rich foods like fatty fish, eggs and mushrooms, and consider taking a supplement, particularly during the colder months.
5. Practise Good Hygiene
It may seem like common sense, but chances are you encounter people coughing and spluttering all over the place on an almost daily basis…
Always practise proper hygiene, especially during the winter months! Wash your hands frequently and properly, disinfect high-touch surfaces, avoid touching your face, cough and sneeze into your elbow or a tissue, and stay at home if you’re sick.
6. Shoot Your Shot
The annual flu shot provides another layer of protection in fighting colds and flu. You can get yours at the pharmacy, and if you’re in a high-risk group, talk to your GP about other preventative vaccines, too.
By following these helpful winter immunity tips, you’ll be on your way to enjoying your best (and healthiest) winter yet!