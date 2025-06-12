Winter Immunity Tips (That Actually Work)

Hot chocolate, cosy jumpers, log fires, cold and flu… Unfortunately, sickness and chilly weather tend to go together, but not with these winter immunity tips!

Advertisement

Colder weather means less sunlight and more time spent indoors, where germs have an ideal opportunity to thrive.

If you feel like you spend the cooler months constantly battling cold and flu symptoms, there are some things you can do to boost your health. Here are some winter immunity tips to help your body fight back against the winter lurgies!

1. Watch Your Diet

Up your intake of immune-boosting foods like citrus fruits, which are high in vitamin C, leafy greens, which are packed full of vitamins A, C and E and antioxidants, and garlic and ginger, which contain anti-inflammatory and antiviral properties.

Other foods which are good for boosting immunity include yoghurt, which is high in probiotics, and nuts and seeds, which are both good sources of vitamin E and zinc.

Advertisement

Eat more citrus fruits, such as oranges, to boost your vitamin C intake. (Adobe Stock)

2. Get Some Sleep

You should aim for between seven and nine hours of sleep per night – this is when your body does most of its repairing. Set a consistent bedtime and wake time, and maintain it throughout the week (yes, even on weekends).

A lack of sleep can reduce immune cell activity and increase inflammation in the body, which makes you more susceptible to colds and flu.

3. Get Moving

Exercising regularly increases circulation, supports lymphatic flow and boosts your immunity. If the weather isn’t conducive to exercising outdoors, there’s a variety of at-home exercises you can do. Try dancing or yoga, and if you’re out, opt to take the stairs instead of the elevator.

Advertisement

Just 30 minutes of walking a day is helpful when trying to stay healthy during the winter months.

4. Let the Sunshine In

Make the most of the winter sunshine by getting outside whenever you can. (Adobe Stock)

Winter means less sun exposure, which can cause vitamin D deficiency. This essential vitamin is important for immunity health, so try to get outside during the day whenever you can, even when it’s cold and overcast.

You should also eat more vitamin D rich foods like fatty fish, eggs and mushrooms, and consider taking a supplement, particularly during the colder months.

Advertisement

5. Practise Good Hygiene

It may seem like common sense, but chances are you encounter people coughing and spluttering all over the place on an almost daily basis…

Always practise proper hygiene, especially during the winter months! Wash your hands frequently and properly, disinfect high-touch surfaces, avoid touching your face, cough and sneeze into your elbow or a tissue, and stay at home if you’re sick.

Cough and sneeze into a tissue, and stay at home if you’re sick. (Adobe Stock)

6. Shoot Your Shot

The annual flu shot provides another layer of protection in fighting colds and flu. You can get yours at the pharmacy, and if you’re in a high-risk group, talk to your GP about other preventative vaccines, too.

Advertisement

By following these helpful winter immunity tips, you’ll be on your way to enjoying your best (and healthiest) winter yet!

Sign up for our newsletter Sign up to receive the Take5 Newsletter and offers we choose to share with you straight to your inbox sign up By joining, you agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of Use About your privacy Are Media Pty Limited collects your personal information through this site to process registrations, send out newsletters, communicate offers, discounts, competitions, or surveys, and to provide you with targeted advertising based on your online activities. Our Privacy Policy contains information on how you can access or correct your personal information, which entities we may disclose your personal information to (including overseas recipients), how to opt out of targeted advertising, and how to lodge a complaint.