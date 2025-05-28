Get outdoors, get healthier

Katrina and the Waves were onto something back in the ’80s when they sang Walking on Sunshine. It feels great to be outdoors in the fresh air with the sun shining (while wearing UV protection, of course) and science proves that feeling is totally legit.

Beyond improving your mood, there are a heap of other wellbeing benefits when you get outdoors regularly, whether it’s sunny or not, and you don’t have to do an eight-hour trek in the mountains to get them. Just a few moments in an urban park can have a positive impact on your health.

‘Spending time in nature can have many benefits on our personal wellbeing, both on a psychological and a physical level,’ confirms Sydney-based psychologist Dr Maria-Elena Lukeides. Here are three of the best benefits, and tips on how to get your nature hit.

Better focus

Feel like you’re struggling to focus? Spending more time outdoors may help through ‘attention restoration’, Dr Lukeides tells us.

‘When we are all living such busy lives, our attention is constantly pulled in different directions – from family life, work life and day-to-day responsibilities,’ she says. ‘Nature allows our minds to rest and recover from all of the noise we’re exposed to. In nature, we can engage in practices like “the awe method” or “soft fascination”, where we can appreciate things such as rustling leaves or flowing water.’

Boosted physical health

The advantages offered by Mother Nature extend to your physical health as well.

Time spent in nature lowers blood pressure, improves sleep quality and reduces your risk of chronic disease, probably because when you’re outside, you’re more often than not doing physical activity, meaning you get the healthy benefits from exercise.

Improved mental health

Spending time out in nature can help reduce stress and anxiety, as well as lower the risk of depression. One reason for this is exposure to sunlight.

‘Sunlight stimulates serotonin, which is a crucial neurochemical involved in mood regulation and anxiety management, as well as stimulating melatonin and cortisol,’ Dr Lukeides explains. ‘Sunlight allows us to feel good psychologically and also regulates other important processes such as energy regulation and rest regulation.’

How to get your nature hit

If you don’t consider yourself an outdoors type, or you live in a big city, the idea of spending time in nature might seem tricky. But it’s easy to get your fix of Mother Nature’s wellbeing powers – hiking boots not required. Here are some tips:

Start small. ‘Try to find time in your day where you can be exposed to nature, even if in small ways,’ Dr Lukeides says. ‘For example, on your work lunch break, take a walk to the local park or botanic garden and eat your lunch there (and maybe even switch off your phone while you do it).’

Be present . The right mindset will help you get the best results. 'Focus your attention on your surroundings and your breathing and take a moment to appreciate the fresh air and sunlight,' she says. 'Notice how you are currently feeling, trying your best to remove any head noise or intrusive thoughts that take you out of the moment.'

. The right mindset will help you get the best results. ‘Focus your attention on your surroundings and your breathing and take a moment to appreciate the fresh air and sunlight,’ she says. ‘Notice how you are currently feeling, trying your best to remove any head noise or intrusive thoughts that take you out of the moment.’ Get active . You could ride a bicycle around your neighbourhood, go for an ocean swim, or look for an outdoor yoga group in your area.

. You could ride a bicycle around your neighbourhood, go for an ocean swim, or look for an outdoor yoga group in your area. Join a walking group. Scan Facebook community pages to find a group of walkers in your area and schedule regular strolls around the ‘hood.

Scan Facebook community pages to find a group of walkers in your area and schedule regular strolls around the ‘hood. Take up gardening. And if you’re in an apartment, use large pots on your balcony to add greenery.

And if you’re in an apartment, use large pots on your balcony to add greenery. Involve the family. Plan a picnic and pack a frisbee, or take a family biking trip to a local park.

Grandmother, Granddaughter And Mother Bouncing On Trampoline

