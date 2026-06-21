Australian women can now get oral contraceptives directly from their local pharmacist

Oral contraceptives, commonly called the Pill, are the most used contraceptive in Australia.

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In a push to make oral contraceptives even more affordable and accessible to women across the country, some pharmacists are now permitted to prescribe and reissue existing prescriptions of the medication to eligible customers. Here’s what you need to know.

THE NEW RULES

The NSW and Victorian governments have recently announced they were expanding the role of pharmacists to enable the prescription or resupply of oral contraceptives to low-risk women over the age of 18. The Queensland, WA and Tasmanian governments will allow pharmacists to prescribe to women aged 16 and over. In South Australia and the ACT women aged 17 to 50 are eligible to receive a resupply of a current prescription.

Kate Gunthorpe, Deputy Chief Pharmacist at TerryWhite Chemmart explains that the scope of what pharmacists can do varies by state.

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“It’s also worth noting that in some jurisdictions, the service extends beyond just the oral contraceptive pill to include other forms of hormonal contraception, such as the vaginal ring and long-acting injectable.”

LOWERING THE COST

The cost of both the doctor’s appointment and the script itself have historically been a barrier for women. This change aims to address that. “Consultations [with pharmacists] are typically $20-$60, and some states offer subsidised or free initial consultations,” says Kate.

“From January 1, 2027, concessional patients will be able to access subsidised consults and hormonal contraception at concessional pricing, making it even more affordable,” she says.

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WHAT TO EXPECT

As with any new medication it is important to know that it’s safe for you to take. Once you have checked the criteria, you can make an appointment with a trained provider to assess your eligibility.

“Pharmacists are medicines experts, and hormonal contraception is a well-understood, low-risk medication for most women,” says Kate.

“Pharmacists who offer this service complete additional training, follow strict clinical protocols, and share records with the patient’s GP. It’s a clinically rigorous pathway that simply makes access more convenient.”

The consultation should take place in a private room, where your pharmacist may ask questions about your family history as well as your current or prior use of contraception and reasons for needing it. Your blood pressure, height and weight will be taken.

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“Eligibility varies by state. Most require you to be at least 18 and some resupply services require you to have been on the same hormonal contraception continuously for a set period,” says Kate.

“If you have certain risk factors, such as a history of blood clots, migraine with aura, uncontrolled blood pressure or smoking over age 35, the pharmacist will discuss your options and may refer you to a GP. These are the same safety checks any prescriber would apply.”

For more information go to terrywhitechemmart.com.au

TerryWhite Chemmart Pharmacist Michelle Duncan, Mitchelton, Qld.

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CARECLINC CONSULT WITH WOMAN’S DAY

A new choice for contraceptive care.

I’ve heard some pharmacists can now provide the pill. How does that work?

It’s a significant step forward for accessibility in women’s healthcare. In an increasing number of states and territories, specially trained pharmacists can now assess and manage hormonal contraception, including continuing an existing option, or prescribing when starting or making a change. This is a professional clinical service, not a simple transaction. A private consultation in our CareClinic ensures the contraceptive remains, or is, the most appropriate and safe choice for you.

What should I expect during a consultation?

Your CareClinic consultation is a structured, confidential appointment focused on making sure hormonal contraception is safe and appropriate for you. You’ll meet with a specially trained pharmacist in a private consultation room, where they’ll talk through your medical history, any side effects you may be experiencing and any other medicine you’re taking. They will also complete some routine health checks like measuring blood pressure and BMI, which are an important part of using hormonal contraception. If we identify any health factors that need further investigation or specialist care, the pharmacist will talk you through this and arrange a referral to your GP for follow-up support.

Do I still need a GP?

We’re another partner in your healthcare team, not a replacement for your GP. Your doctor remains the best person for diagnostic care and essential screenings, such as cervical health checks and breast exams. Our role is to provide an accessible “bridge” for your routine contraceptive needs. By managing your prescription or resupply, we help ensure your coverage isn’t interrupted.

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Am I eligible?

Eligibility depends on where you live, as hormonal contraception services are delivered under specific state or territory legislation. In most cases, the service is suitable for those who are well-established on their current contraceptive. To find out what’s available, speak with your local TerryWhite Chemmart team.

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