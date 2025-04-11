Brand logo of Brand logo of Brand logo of Brand logo of Brand logo of
  •  
Advertisement
Home Shopping Beauty Skincare

Countless celebrities have started their own beauty brands, but these are the 7 best

More than just a famous face.
Brand logo of Woman's Day
Profile picture of Charlotte Knoke Senior Journalist
Best celebrity beauty brands

A-list stars embarking on their own business ventures is nothing new in the world of celebrities, but not all celebrity-founded brands were created equal.

Advertisement

Here, we round up the best celebrity beauty brands on the market, so you know which ones are actually worth investing in.

(Credit: TYPEBEA)

TYPEBEA

Rita Ora

Rita Ora joined forces with Australian entrepreneur and Vida Glow founder Anna Lahey to create sell-out haircare brand, TYPEBEA.

TYPEBEA‘s products are designed for all hair types with hair growth in mind.

Our top picks:

Available at:

shop now
Victoria Beckham Beauty
(Credit: Victoria Beckham Beauty)

Victoria Beckham Beauty

Victoria Beckham

As the name suggests, Victoria Beckham Beauty was founded by Victoria Beckham – AKA Posh Spice – in 2019.

Ever since it first launched, the brand has continued to release a variety of impressive products that have been met with rave reviews.

Our top picks:

Available at:

shop now
Advertisement
Miranda Kerr KORA Organics
(Credit: KORA Organics)

KORA Organics

Miranda Kerr

KORA Organics is Australian supermodel Miranda Kerr’s skincare brand, which was founded in 2009.

Describing what inspired her to create her range of certified organic and effective skincare products, Miranda revealed, “When I was 16, my mother was diagnosed with cancer, and I started to take a closer look at what I was putting in and on my body. This sparked my lifelong passion for organic ingredients and holistic health.”

Our top picks:

Available at:

shop now
Selena Gomez Rare Beauty
(Credit: Rare Beauty)

Rare Beauty

Selena Gomez

Selena Gomez’s Rare Beauty has gone absolutely viral over the past few years – and for good reason.

The brand has released a vast range of makeup and skincare products that are high-quality and inclusive.

Our top picks:

Available at:

shop now
Drew Barrymore Flower Beauty
(Credit: Flower Beauty)

Flower Beauty

Drew Barrymore

A more quiet achiever, Flower Beauty is Drew Barrymore’s affordable makeup line.

The range is stocked at Chemist Warehouse in Australia, and is at a great price point for such high-quality products.

Our top picks:

Available at:

shop now
Rihanna Fenty Beauty
(Credit: Fenty Beauty)

Fenty Beauty

Rihanna

Rihanna’s Fenty Beauty has been around since 2017, and it’s safe to say it’s not going anywhere anytime soon.

The brand has released a variety of award-winning and beloved makeup, skincare, fragrance, and hair care products.

Our top picks:

Available at:

shop now
Advertisement
Lady Gaga Haus Labs
(Credit: Haus Labs)

Haus Labs

Lady Gaga

Lady Gaga’s viral makeup brand Haus Labs is known for their best-selling products – especially their foundation.

Excitingly, Haus Labs is officially launching at Sephora Australia on 1 May 2025!

Our top picks:

Available at:

shop now
Profile picture of Charlotte Knoke
Senior Journalist Charlotte Knoke Senior Content Producer

Related stories

Advertisement
Advertisement