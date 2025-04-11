A-list stars embarking on their own business ventures is nothing new in the world of celebrities, but not all celebrity-founded brands were created equal.
Here, we round up the best celebrity beauty brands on the market, so you know which ones are actually worth investing in.
Rita Ora
Rita Ora joined forces with Australian entrepreneur and Vida Glow founder Anna Lahey to create sell-out haircare brand, TYPEBEA.
TYPEBEA‘s products are designed for all hair types with hair growth in mind.
Victoria Beckham Beauty
Victoria Beckham
As the name suggests, Victoria Beckham Beauty was founded by Victoria Beckham – AKA Posh Spice – in 2019.
Ever since it first launched, the brand has continued to release a variety of impressive products that have been met with rave reviews.
KORA Organics
Miranda Kerr
KORA Organics is Australian supermodel Miranda Kerr’s skincare brand, which was founded in 2009.
Describing what inspired her to create her range of certified organic and effective skincare products, Miranda revealed, “When I was 16, my mother was diagnosed with cancer, and I started to take a closer look at what I was putting in and on my body. This sparked my lifelong passion for organic ingredients and holistic health.”
Rare Beauty
Selena Gomez
Selena Gomez’s Rare Beauty has gone absolutely viral over the past few years – and for good reason.
The brand has released a vast range of makeup and skincare products that are high-quality and inclusive.
Flower Beauty
Drew Barrymore
A more quiet achiever, Flower Beauty is Drew Barrymore’s affordable makeup line.
The range is stocked at Chemist Warehouse in Australia, and is at a great price point for such high-quality products.
Fenty Beauty
Rihanna
Rihanna’s Fenty Beauty has been around since 2017, and it’s safe to say it’s not going anywhere anytime soon.
The brand has released a variety of award-winning and beloved makeup, skincare, fragrance, and hair care products.
Our top picks:
- Gloss Bomb Stix High-Shine Gloss
- Fat Water Niacinamide Pore-Refining Toner Serum
- Killawatt Freestyle Highlighter
Haus Labs
Lady Gaga
Lady Gaga’s viral makeup brand Haus Labs is known for their best-selling products – especially their foundation.
Excitingly, Haus Labs is officially launching at Sephora Australia on 1 May 2025!
Our top picks:
- Triclone Skin Tech Medium Coverage Foundation
- B Structural Volumising + Lengthening Mascara
- Colour Fuse Glassy Blush Balm Stick
