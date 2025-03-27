Drew Barrymore has been in the spotlight since she was a child and almost every aspect of her life has been public, including her relationships.

Now, the 50-year-old actress-turned talk show host has candidly opened up about embracing being single and enjoying her own company.

(Credit: Getty)

IN HER SINGLE ERA

In a personal essay shared in March 2025, Drew Barrymore reflected on love, solitude and the joy of entering a new era of life.

“You know how sometimes you just feel ready? Like, deep in your bones, something shifts, and you realise—you’re stepping into a whole new season of life, and it actually feels right?” she wrote, per Us Weekly. “That’s me. Right now. Fifty years old. And I have to say … I think I love it here.”

Drew continued, “Now, listen: If you had told me in my 20s, or even my 30s, that I would be so wildly happy just being in my own company, I would have laughed. Because I was always chasing something: love, adventure, the next exciting thing. I wanted to fill my life with people and movement and big feelings. And don’t get me wrong — I still love a grand adventure […] But somewhere along the way, I realised the company I was forever going to keep … was my own.

“I think, for me, the real shift came when I stopped looking at being alone as a waiting room. Like, I wasn’t alone because I was between relationships or because I hadn’t figured something out yet. I was alone because I genuinely enjoyed it. I was choosing it. I didn’t need to fill every moment with noise. And when I tell you that was the most freeing realisation of my life? Oh. My. Gosh.”

(Credit: Getty)

She continued to reveal she has started to enjoy going on solo dates and has begun to do things purely for herself.

“What’s funny is, the more I embraced me, the more I felt like the truest version of myself,” Drew shared.

“And I think the biggest thing I’ve learned? You are the longest relationship you’ll ever have. So, if you don’t take care of yourself, if you don’t cherish yourself, then what are we even doing here? I want to be my own best friend. I want to be the person I can rely on, laugh with and celebrate with. And if love, in any form, comes along and adds to that? Beautiful. But I refuse to believe that life starts or stops because of anyone else.”

Drew concluded her essay by encouraging others to love themselves, no matter the stage of life they’re in.

(Credit: Getty)

DREW BARRYMORE’S RELATIONSHIP HISTORY

Drew’s essay comes after she recently opened up about her less-than-ideal experience on celebrity dating app, Raya, where she was “ghosted” by her date.

Drew Barrymore has been married three times over the past 30 years, and she most recently separated from her spouse, art consultant Will Kopelman, in 2016. The former couple were married for four years, and share two daughters together.

Before that, Drew was married to comedian Tom Green for six months in 2001, and her first spouse was Jeremy Thomas, who she was married to for just 19 days before filing for divorce in 1994.

