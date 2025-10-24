Your skin is changing, but your glow doesn’t have to: Meet No7’s science-led skincare for menopause

Our editors handpick everything we recommend. We may receive revenue for sharing this content or when you shop through our links. Read more here

It’s one of those life stages no one really prepares you for. The hot flushes, the restless nights… and then suddenly, your skin starts feeling different too. Dryness, dullness, sensitivity, it’s like your once-reliable skincare routine just stopped working overnight.

But here’s the good news: you’re not imagining it, and you don’t have to settle for feeling less radiant. That’s where No7’s new Menopause Skincare range comes in, a science-led, dermatologist-approved collection designed to support your skin through perimenopause and menopause.

(Credit: Supplied)

With more than 90 years of skincare innovation under their belt, No7 has always believed that beauty should be both luxurious and accessible. Now, they’re tackling one of the most overlooked chapters in women’s skincare — menopause.

Working in partnership with leading scientists from the University of Manchester, No7 spent five years researching how declining oestrogen levels affect skin’s hydration, firmness and elasticity. The result? A breakthrough range that helps restore balance, resilience, and radiance, all while feeling instantly soothing on stressed skin.

This isn’t another “one-size-fits-all” skincare line. No7 worked hand-in-hand with over 7,000 women experiencing menopause, refining everything from texture to packaging to ensure it delivers what real skin needs. The results speak for themselves:

94% of women said they’d recommend the range to a friend*

72% were unhappy with their skin before trying it

41% said they hadn’t found anything that truly worked — until now

(Based on consumer studies after using the full range)

The hero products you’ll want on your bathroom shelf

Each product in the No7 Menopause Skincare range is powered by Lipid Restoration Technology, a blend of niacinamide, ceramides, soy isoflavones, and Japanese lily turf to help replenish the skin’s barrier and lock in hydration.

(Credit: Supplied.) Instant Radiance Serum ($59.99)

A silky, fast-absorbing serum that boosts hydration and glow — visibly improving the look of collagen-depleted skin in just one week. buy now (Credit: Supplied) Firm & Bright Eye Concentrate ($44.99)

Designed with a cooling applicator to reduce puffiness and dryness, this clever treatment helps smooth fine lines and brighten tired eyes. buy now (Credit: Supplied) Nourishing Overnight Cream ($59.99)

A rich night-time treatment that deeply hydrates and restores your skin’s comfort while you sleep — so you wake up to softer, more radiant skin. buy now

Why it matters

As Dr. Mike Bell, Head of Science Research at No7, explains:

“Our research shows the important role oestrogen plays in maintaining skin health. The new No7 Menopause Skincare range was developed to support barrier resilience and tackle the dryness, dullness, and sensitivity many women experience.”

In other words, it’s not about turning back time, it’s about giving your skin the comfort, care and confidence it deserves during this new phase.

Ready to feel like yourself again?

The No7 Menopause Skincare range is available now at Priceline stores and online — affordable, science-backed skincare that actually understands what your skin is going through.

Because menopause changes a lot of things, but your glow doesn’t have to be one of them.

