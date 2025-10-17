Hailey Bieber’s favourite pregnancy body butter is now available in Australia

Our editors handpick everything we recommend. We may receive revenue for sharing this content or when you shop through our links. Read more here

Okay, it’s happening. Christmas is in full force. I’m seeing every supermarket, shopping centre and small business start to decorate their stores with a bit of festive cheer.

And while it may only be half way through October, I can’t deny that there have been some truly outstanding new launches on the beauty front.

We’re about to see the launch of new Merit Solo Shadows in shimmer shades (the original matte formula is already one of my favourites). Plus, lots of great hair care, Hailey Bieber’s pregnancy skincare favourite has just launched in Australia, and of course, Christmas gift sets.

Some gift sets are offering new and exclusive products, while others are offering mini or value packs of cult-fave products.

Either way, there is plenty on offer this October – whether you’re starting to organise gifts for your loved ones, or would prefer a little secret self-care.

Keep on scrolling for the best new launches this month.

New in makeup

Nude By Nature Skin Radiance Foundation $42.95 at Adore Beauty The new foundation from Nude By Nature is hydrating, a medium (but buildable) coverage, and delivers a radiant, natural glow. It does have SPF25, however I’d always advise wearing additional sun protection as well. Once applied, it feels undetectable on the face and lasts well throughout the day. It’s quickly become one of my favourites for a quick and easy, everyday application. shop now

MERIT Solo Shadow – The Sheens Available to waitlist The Solo Shadow from MERIT is one of my favourite products in my makeup routine. And now, they’re launching six new shimmer shades. The product allows for a wash of colour across the lid, and elevates an everyday makeup routine to something that looks like you’ve put a lot of effort in (despite it being the quickest and easiest step). shop now

Rationale Beautiful Lips – Lyra $82 at Rationale This tinted balm from Rationale is the ultimate little luxury. The cult-favourite lip product contains vitamin E and ceramides to keep the skin hydrated and soothed. The new shade, Lyra, is a limited edition holiday launch. The gorgeous red shade combines the perfect pop of colour with serious care. shop now

Embryolisse Color Balm 3-In-1 Stick $37 at Adore Beauty Nothing says easy, breezy, summer makeup like a 3-in-1 stick, and this Color Balm from Embryolisse is the perfect product. A quick swipe over the lips, eyes and cheeks gives a wash of monochromatic colour on the face. Available in four shades, the balm is creamy, radiant and easy to blend, so it’s really the ultimate handbag essential. shop now

Haléau Pearl Baume Illuminating Highlighter $120 at Haléau This might be one of the best makeup launches in recent memory. This beautiful cream highlighter creates the most decadent, universal glow to the skin, and contains hydrating and brightening ingredients to benefit the skin. It’s also worth noting that the packaging is refillable and recyclable, but is also equally gorgeous as a keepsake. The product itself feels so luxurious, yet is easy to apply and blends seamlessly into the skin. shop now

GUCCI 509 ‘Gucci Rosso Ancora’ Lipstick $72 at GUCCI The perfect gift as we head into the holiday season (for you or a loved one) is a limited edition GUCCI lipstick in a stunning red shade. A long-lasting, creamy matte formula provides vibrant colour and a soft velvet finish to the lip. Whether you prefer bold colour or want to sheer it out, it’s a gorgeous lipstick that will be cherished. shop now

New in skincare

Naturium The Glow Getter Multi-Oil Body Butter $38 at Sephora In case you missed it: Naturium has officially landed in Australia! A favourite of Hailey Bieber’s while she was pregnant, this body butter is ultra-hydrating and feels incredible on the skin. Alongside The Glow Getter Multi-Oil Body Butter sits the entire Naturium range – exclusively available at Sephora! shop now

Sulwhasoo Cult Classics $266 at Adore Beauty Sulwhasoo are arguably one of my favourite brands, so I’m always excited to see new launches. And this limited edition gift set? Simply incredible. Featuring best-selling products like First Care Activating Serum and Concentrated Ginseng Renewing Cream all wrapped in a Korean Jihambo pouch, it’s a fantastic gift for the skincare lover in your life. shop now

Sibling Future Bright Vitamin C Serum $119 at Sibling This vitamin C serum from Sibling is a new staple in my skincare routine. It’s lightweight and fast-absorbing on the skin, so feels great underneath your moisturiser, SPF and makeup during the day. It’s brightening, hydrating, and helps to protect the skin barrier, plus it’s great at targeting hyperpigmentation, redness and dullness. shop now

Medik8 Advanced Pro Collagen+ Peptide Cream $160 at Adore Beauty The new Mekid8 moisturiser is designed to increase collagen production in the skin, for increased elasticity and reduced signs of ageing. It contains peptides alongside ceramides and squalane to lock in hydration, plump skin and restore the skin barrier. shop now

Urban Jungle Golden Rule Body Gloss $42 at Urban Jungle There’s nothing quite like a bit of body glow as we head into holiday party season. And this new launch from Urban Jungle achieves just that. Packed with squalane and 12 natural oils, this body shimmer soothes and softens the skin, while allowing it to have the most incredible glow. It’s also lightweight, fast-absorbing and not sticky. How perfect! shop now

New in haircare

Oribe Hair Alchemy Heatless Styling Set $75 at Adore Beauty This holiday set from Oribe is perfect for those who want to try the brand, or a hair-obsessed friend who is planning on travelling. Featuring a mini shampoo, conditioner and heatless styling balm, the Hair Alchemy range repairs fragile strands and protects the hair from breakage. shop now

Hairification H24 Complex Hair Repair Blonde Shampoo and Conditioner $25 each at Priceline I already loved the Hairification products, so when they launched a blonde range, I couldn’t be happier to get my hands on it! It’s a repairing shampoo and conditioner combo that neutralises yellow undertones, all while bond-building technology repairs hair and prevents breakage and moisture loss. Honestly, what more could I want? shop now

muk Ultra Sonic Dryer $349.95 at muk The new muk Ultrasonic Dryer is a game-changer! It’s lightweight, quiet, and dries hair far faster than many other dryers I’ve tried. A true high-performance styling tool, it delivers a beautiful, glossy finish while its slim, sleek design won’t take up much space in your bathroom cupboards. shop now

Dermapenworld Exo-Grow Shampoo $69.99 at Dermapenworld Exosomes are having a major moment in skincare, so seeing them incorporated into hair care is seriously exciting! This shampoo is a part of a larger set, but can also available on its own. Formulated with a patented bio-enzyme, alongside pea protein and ceramides, it helps improve hair thickness and overall hair health over time. shop now

ghd Duet Blowdry Hair Dryer Brush $615 at ghd I always get excited about the ghd limited edition collections, and this is no exception. Incredible hair tools in a gorgeous cherry shade with complimentary gift boxes? Say no more. This blowdry brush is fantastic for a quick, easy, 2-in-1 dry and style. It’s cut my hair styling routine in half, so I can enjoy an extra few minutes in bed each morning. An all-round win, if you ask me! shop now

New in fragrance

Jo Malone Ginger Biscuit Cologne $270 at Jo Malone Jo Malone truly sets the bar for Christmas, and this year is no different. The holiday gifting range is absolutely irresistible, and (selfishly) I’m adding everything to my wish list. Ginger Biscuit is the fragrance that the brand launched every year, and it’s easy to see why. An incredibly warm, delicious fragrance that smells like a freshly-baked biscuit. shop now

Jean Paul Gaultier Gaultier Divine Elixir Parfum From $225 at Myer This captivating fragrance from Jean Paul Gaultier embodies sophistication and sensuality, enveloping you in a luminous aura of floral and amber notes. Whether worn for a special occasion or as an everyday indulgence, this scent is designed to be experienced. shop now

