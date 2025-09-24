9 of the best new beauty products from September that you’ll want to know about

Our editors handpick everything we recommend. We may receive revenue for sharing this content or when you shop through our links. Read more here

Ahh, September — what a gorgeous month. Spring has finally arrived, the sunlight sticks around a little longer, and warm days promise that summer is on our doorstep.

I’ll admit, I’m a little biased (and if you’re also born in September, you’ll understand), but this time of year really does hold a special kind of magic. And when it comes to beauty, it’s hands-down one of the best months.

We always tend to see a wave of fresh new launches in September. Holiday gift sets and limited editions start popping up, as well as beauty products that are designed to mentally take us to a tropical island. These launches are here to break us out of a winter slump, and to perk up tired skin for long days and even longer nights to come.

While some products are brand new, others are just new to us (but permanent fixtures in our routines). Fun, fresh and perfect for spring, here is a wrap of the best new beauty in September.

Fenty Beauty Bright Fix Brightening Powder $50 at Sephora “As someone with combination skin, finding a powder that controls my oily T-zone without drying me out is always a challenge. That’s why I’ve been so impressed with Fenty Beauty’s Bright Fix Powder. I opted for the shade banana and it instantly brightens my under-eyes beautifully without ever looking dry, ashy, or cakey.” – Chanelle Mansour, Shopping Editor Key features: Ultra-fine pressed powder for undereye

Extends foundation and concealer wear

Brightens and blurs Available at: $50 from Sephora SHOP NOW

Trudon Mystique Extrait $459 at Libertine Parfumerie “This new launch from Trudon has instantly become one of my favourite fragrances. While it is on the more expensive side, a little goes a long way (and there is a travel size if you want to try before to buy). A slightly spicy scent with patchouli and saffron, it also has a softness to it thanks to amber, leather and oud. It’s a deeper scent that leans slightly more winter-coded, but I can definitely still see myself wearing this on a night out.” – Maddy Wilson, Shopping Content Producer Key features: 100ml

Created by Émilie Bouge

Channels spiritual intensity and mystical allure Available at: $459 from Libertine Parfumerie

$459 from Myer SHOP NOW

Haus Labs by Lady Gaga Triclone Skin Tech™ Concealer $53 at Sephora “Ever since this concealer made its way into my beauty bag, all my others have been completely forgotten. I love the creamy formula — perfect on its own as a lightweight base, or layered over my Haus Labs foundation (also incredible) when I want extra coverage and brightness.” – Chanelle Mansour, Shopping Editor Key features: Long-wearing, non-comedogenic

Visibly blurs, brightens and conceals

Medium, buildable coverage Available at: $53 from Sephora SHOP NOW

Aestura Atobarrier365 Cream $48 at Sephora “Recently launched into Sephora Australia, the Aestura range is a fantastic, dermatologist tested, sensitive skincare range. The Atobarrier365 cream is deeply hydrating, yet doesn’t feel too thick or heavy on the skin. Packed with ceramides, it helps restore and protect the skin, while also providing long-lasting hydration.” – Maddy Wilson, Shopping Content Producer Key features: Ceramide capsule technology

Up to 120 hours of long-lasting moisture

Gentle enough for sensitive skin Available at: $48 from Sephora SHOP NOW

Kayali Capri In A Bottle Lemon Sugar | 14 Eau De Parfum $179 at Sephora “If there was ever a scent that screamed summer in a bottle, it’s this one. Now that the weather is warming up, I keep reaching for it again and again — and the compliments haven’t stopped!” – Chanelle Mansour, Shopping Editor Key features: Fragrance family: fresh

Inspired by sparkling coastlines and warm Mediterranean breezes

Bright, mood-lifting scent Available at: $179 from Sephora

$172 from Adore Beauty SHOP NOW

MECCA MAX Life Proof Satin Blur Foundation $38 at MECCA “This new foundation from MECCA MAX pleasantly surprised me. For such an affordable foundation, it performs exceptionally well (it even outshines some of my most expensive). The buildable, satin finish looks great on the skin without feeling too cakey, and it lasts really well throughout the day” – Maddy Wilson, Shopping Content Producer Key features: Cruelty free and vegan

Medium buildable coverage

Lightweight formula smooths, blurs, and perfects Available at: $38 from MECCA SHOP NOW

St. Louis Says Eternal Boost Advanced Stimulating Duo $50 at St. Louis Says “While it may not be a new product, the Eternal Boost Advanced Stimulating Duo from St. Louis Says has been a new favourite in my shower routine. It’s a volumising shampoo and conditioner set that has a great refreshing scent that leaves your hair feeling extra clean and the scalp stimulated.” – Maddy Wilson, Shopping Content Producer Key features: Protection against loss, thinning and breakage

Refreshing citrus notes

Stimulates the scalp to improve circulation Available at: $50 from St. Louis Says SHOP NOW

