Jennifer Aniston loves this salmon DNA facial — now you can get it in a bottle

In case you missed it: Jennifer Aniston — and plenty of other celebs — have been injecting salmon sperm into their faces. Yes, you read that correctly.

The latest Korean skincare trend sees polydeoxyribonucleotide, more commonly known as PDRN, injected or topically applied to boost skin regeneration and improve skin elasticity.

The DNA from salmon is extracted then purified, and ultimately used to support the skin’s natural repair process. In other words, the regenerative material that comes from the salmon will help enhance your skin’s ability to heal and renew.

Traditionally, PDRN is injected into the skin in a treatment known as REJURAN, but thankfully, we no longer need to resort to such extremes. Many brands are releasing PDRN serums — including non-salmon alternatives — so that we can still enjoy all the benefits, without the needles.

What is the best PDRN serum? To help you out, we’ve curated a list of some of the best PDRN serums that are available to buy in Australia.

Retinol Green Tea PDRN Skin Booster Ampoule $61 at Adore Beauty Best for: Vegan PDRN with retinol Innisfree have recently launched a vegan PDRN serum, made with plant-derived DNA that is found in Jeju Island-grown green tea. It also incorporates retinol ampoules for an added firming benefit. This vegan and non-comedegenic formula promotes healthy, glowing, and most importantly, plump skin. Key features: 56 per cent green tea PDRN

Triple retinol complex

Vegan formula

Medicube PDRN Pink Peptide Serum $43 at Adore Beauty Best for: Salmon PDRN If you’re after the tried-and-true experience, this Medicube PDRN serum is the real deal. Featuring 10,000 ppm (parts per million), the serum is designed to improve elasticity and firmness, while also calming the skin barrier. The texture is lightweight, fast-absorbing and can be used by those with sensitive skin. Key features: 10,000 ppm salmon PDRN

Lightweight and fast absorbing

Includes collagen complex and peptides

VT Cosmetics PDRN Essence 100 $83 at Adore Beauty Best for: Ginseng-derived PDRN The VT Cosmetics PDRN essence is one of the stronger serums on the market. Sitting at 100,000 ppm with DNA extracted from ginseng, this is another great vegan alternative. It’s designed with low molecule hydrators, allowing deep absorption and long-lasting skin hydration while promoting vibrant, resilient skin. Key features: 100,000 ppm ginseng-derived PDRN

Lightweight and fast absorbing

Enriched with VT’s 5-layer radiance layering system

Rejuran® Healer Turnover Ampoule $97.96 at Amazon Best for: Collagen-boosting PDRN serum The Rejuran PDRN serum contains a patented c-PDRN formula, which targets skin regeneration and recovery. Enriched with collagen-boosting asenosine, it’s a trusted favourite in South Korea — which makes it a win in our eyes. Key features: Optimised molecule size for absorption

Patented formula

Salmon-derived PDRN

Anua PDRN Hyaluronic Acid Capsule 100 $28.90 at Amazon Best for: Hydrating PDRN serum For those who want slightly less salmon DNA in their skincare, this Anua PDRN Hyaluronic Acid Capsule 100 serum could be just the thing. It features 100 ppm of salmon-derived PDRN, alongside a healthy dose of hyaluronic acid and hydrolyzed collagen for all round glass skin. Key features: 3 per cent hyaluronic acid

Hydrolyzed collagen

Fragrance-free

Phyto Exosome PDRN Lifting Shot Serum $45 at Medipeel Best for: Hydrating PDRN serum A true beauty-is-pain serum, the Medipeel Phyto Exosome PDRN Lifting Shot Serum contains not only 10,000 ppm of salmon-derived PDRN but also biospicules which feel like microscopic needles penetrating the skin. But don’t be alarmed — they are incredibly beneficial at ensuring deep absorption of active ingredients. Key features: Biospicules to ensure deeper absorption

10,000 ppm salmon PDRN

Fragrance-free

Can I layer PDRN with retinol? PDRN and retinol both target signs of ageing and have complementary functions, but retinol will predominantly target fine lines and wrinkles, as well as resurfacing the skin. These are serums you can use together (as long as you’re introducing retinol slowly — it can be irritating), however you’ll also find brands like Innisfree offering a 2-in-1 serum with both ingredients. Is PDRN better than a hyaluronic acid serum? It’s hard to compare the two because they target different concerns. Hyaluronic acid targets hydration in the skin, whereas PDRN helps boost the skin’s elasticity, smoothness and radiance. You can use both serums together if you need an extra hit of hydration to your skin, or reach for a serum like Anua’s PDRN Hyaluronic Acid Capsule 100 serum, which contains both.

