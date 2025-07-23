It’s no secret that bright, colourful packaging has taken the beauty world by storm. Not just for Gen Z or Alpha, the colourful packaging looks ultra-cute on the bathroom shelves of all ages.
First there was Drunk Elephant and Glow Recipe, which saw a number of skincare lovers rush into their local beauty store to get their hands on the products.
But now, all eyes have turned to Bubble Skincare. Relatively new on the Australian market, it’s a skincare brand that are available exclusively in store and online at Priceline.
Promising premium products at an accessible price, Bubble has made a name for itself in the skincare space.
To see if the hype is worth it, we put the Bubble products to the test.
Our Bubble Skincare review verdict:
- Our rating: 8.5 out of 10
- Why we rated it an 8.5 out of 10:
Pros
- Affordable
- Premium ingredients
- Made for all ages
Cons
- Additional products available in the US than in Australia
- No anti-ageing products like retinol
What’s so special about Bubble?
One of the key differences about the Bubble skincare range is that all of the individual products are currently priced at $30 or less. Each product is science-backed, and developed with help and guidance from a dermatologist advisory board to ensure the products provide consistent, long-lasting results.
Bubble also strive to use the most premium ingredients, while still keeping the costs affordable and accessible for all. It’s also designed to be used by people of all ages, from teens to those with more mature skin.
However keep in mind that just because you can use a specific product, doesn’t always mean you should. This includes products like vitamin C or salicylic acid, which can be far too harsh on young skin.
What’s in the Bubble range?
Currently, the Bubble range consists of makeup removers, cleansers, active serums, eye creams, moisturisers, lip balms and mists.
Below are some of our favourites from that we have tried:
First Class Oil Cleanser
Soft Launch Cream Cleanser
Float On Soothing Facial Oil
Power Wave Moisturiser
How to use Bubble products?
Bubble Skincare is designed to fit into a skincare routine that effectively supports the skin, without overwhelming it. Here’s a basic guide of the order to apply your products:
- Cleanser: In both mornings and evenings (or just PM if you wish), use your cleanser of choice to remove dirt, oils, makeup and skincare products.
- Serum: A targeted serum such as Day Dream Vitamin C + Niacinamide Tone & Texture Serum or Super Clear Acne Treating Serum 2% Salicylic Acid can be applied next. Some serums are best applied in the morning, where some are designed to be used at night, so be sure to check the instructions for best use.
- Eye Creams: A great time to apply eye creams like Morning Rays Brightening Eye Cream gently around the eyes is before your moisturiser.
- Moisturiser: Lock in hydration with a moisturiser to suit your skin. Consider a gel formulation (Level Up Balancing Gel Moisturiser) if you’re slightly oily, or something more heavy-duty (Over Night Hydrating Sleep Mask) if you need a little extra nourishment.
- Sunscreen: There is currently no Bubble sunscreen available in Australia, however it is important to ensure you’re wearing SPF every day.
Results from our test
The Bubble products were simple to use, were effective, and well and truly lived up to their expectations.
A personal favourite was the First Class Oil Cleanser. I love an oil cleanser, and I’m not usually too picky about which one I use — as long as it removes my makeup, leaves my skin feeling nourished and doesn’t sting my eyes, it’s a winner. This one from Bubble passed the test, and performed just as well as some of my more expensive oils I’ve used in the past.
The Power Wave Moisturiser was also a standout. I found it was the perfect way to end my skincare routine at night, and the pump pushes out the perfect amount to use. It was hydrating enough to keep my skin supple overnight, without waking up and feeling too oily.
Overall, is Bubble worth it?
For products under $30, Bubble is well and truly worth it. You’d be hard pressed to find any other skincare brand that delivers high-performance ingredients at such a great price point.
However, I will say that if you’re chasing the best anti-ageing skincare in the game, you won’t find that with Bubble. While yes, there are some fantastic products and great ingredients (hyaluronic acid and vitamin C are always a winner), you won’t find any powehouse anti-ageing ingredients like retinol or bakuchiol.
That being said, when looking at the efficacy of the products, and taking into consideration the value for money, Bubble Skincare is a fantastic brand overall.
Bubble has definitely solidified its place as more than just a cute name and colourful packaging — it’s a brand that’s truly redefining budget-friendly skincare.
Where to buy Bubble products
Bubble is available exclusively in store and online at Priceline.