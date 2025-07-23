Our editors handpick everything we recommend. We may receive revenue for sharing this content or when you shop through our links. Read more here

It’s no secret that bright, colourful packaging has taken the beauty world by storm. Not just for Gen Z or Alpha, the colourful packaging looks ultra-cute on the bathroom shelves of all ages.

First there was Drunk Elephant and Glow Recipe, which saw a number of skincare lovers rush into their local beauty store to get their hands on the products.

But now, all eyes have turned to Bubble Skincare. Relatively new on the Australian market, it’s a skincare brand that are available exclusively in store and online at Priceline.

Promising premium products at an accessible price, Bubble has made a name for itself in the skincare space.

To see if the hype is worth it, we put the Bubble products to the test.

Our Bubble Skincare review verdict: Our rating: 8.5 out of 10

Why we rated it an 8.5 out of 10:

Pros Affordable

Premium ingredients

Made for all ages Cons Additional products available in the US than in Australia

No anti-ageing products like retinol

The Bubble range is available to purchase in store and online at Priceline.

What’s so special about Bubble?

One of the key differences about the Bubble skincare range is that all of the individual products are currently priced at $30 or less. Each product is science-backed, and developed with help and guidance from a dermatologist advisory board to ensure the products provide consistent, long-lasting results.

Bubble also strive to use the most premium ingredients, while still keeping the costs affordable and accessible for all. It’s also designed to be used by people of all ages, from teens to those with more mature skin.

However keep in mind that just because you can use a specific product, doesn’t always mean you should. This includes products like vitamin C or salicylic acid, which can be far too harsh on young skin.

What’s in the Bubble range?

Currently, the Bubble range consists of makeup removers, cleansers, active serums, eye creams, moisturisers, lip balms and mists.

Below are some of our favourites from that we have tried:

How to use Bubble products?

Bubble Skincare is designed to fit into a skincare routine that effectively supports the skin, without overwhelming it. Here’s a basic guide of the order to apply your products:

Results from our test

The Bubble products were simple to use, were effective, and well and truly lived up to their expectations.

A personal favourite was the First Class Oil Cleanser. I love an oil cleanser, and I’m not usually too picky about which one I use — as long as it removes my makeup, leaves my skin feeling nourished and doesn’t sting my eyes, it’s a winner. This one from Bubble passed the test, and performed just as well as some of my more expensive oils I’ve used in the past.

The Power Wave Moisturiser was also a standout. I found it was the perfect way to end my skincare routine at night, and the pump pushes out the perfect amount to use. It was hydrating enough to keep my skin supple overnight, without waking up and feeling too oily.

Overall, is Bubble worth it?

For products under $30, Bubble is well and truly worth it. You’d be hard pressed to find any other skincare brand that delivers high-performance ingredients at such a great price point.

However, I will say that if you’re chasing the best anti-ageing skincare in the game, you won’t find that with Bubble. While yes, there are some fantastic products and great ingredients (hyaluronic acid and vitamin C are always a winner), you won’t find any powehouse anti-ageing ingredients like retinol or bakuchiol.

That being said, when looking at the efficacy of the products, and taking into consideration the value for money, Bubble Skincare is a fantastic brand overall.

Bubble has definitely solidified its place as more than just a cute name and colourful packaging — it’s a brand that’s truly redefining budget-friendly skincare.

Where to buy Bubble products

Bubble is available exclusively in store and online at Priceline.