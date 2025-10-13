Everyone I know will be receiving these chic hair tools at Christmas

Our editors handpick everything we recommend. We may receive revenue for sharing this content or when you shop through our links. Read more here

I’m calling it now: ghd have already won Christmas.

Of course, at this time of year, we see a multitude of holiday launches from brands, each with their own take on the festive season.

I personally think a brand really nails the brief when the Christmas collection is an everyday product (hello, hair styling tools), but in a fun, chic colour-way that has a hint of something special.

This year, ghd have done just that. The iconic hair brand have launched the Cherry Chic collection just in time for Christmas gifting. Expect the award-winning ghd hair tools in a gorgeous, deep cherry shade, alongside complimentary vanity cases.

And if cherry isn’t your colour of choice, ghd have also got a range of must-have gift sets with complimentary croc-inspired patent bags and brushes.

Suffice to say, with so many amazing gifts, I’ll certainly be keeping these in mind for my family and friends.

Below all the best gift sets from ghd, in case you (or your loved one) needs a hair glow-up this Christmas.

And if you’re looking for my recommendation? The ghd Duet Blowdry Hair Dryer Brush Gift Set. It’s the perfect hair tool for beginners or pros, and does an incredible job of drying the hair while styling it into an effortless blowout. And if you have a shorter haircut like I do, it’s an amazing tool to smooth the hair under into a chic, french style bob!

GHD DELUXE HAIR DRYER AND STRAIGHTENER GIFT SET $760 GHD DUET BLOWDRY HAIR DRYER BRUSH GIFT SET $615 GHD HELIOS® PROFESSIONAL HAIR DRYER $370 GHD CHRONOS HAIR STRAIGHTENER (26MM PLATE) $475

GHD DUET STYLE HOT AIR STYLER GIFT SET $605 GHD GLIDE® HAIR STRAIGHTENER BRUSH GIFT SET $295 GHD GOLD® HAIR STRAIGHTENER GIFT SET $360 GHD CHRONOS CURVE CONICAL WAND GIFT SET $330

Be sure to check out the full ghd Cherry Chic Collection and other gifting options on ghd’s website here.

