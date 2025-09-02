Three skincare secrets for supermodel skin

When it comes to achieving glowing, supermodel skin, few do it better than Miranda Kerr.

The Australian beauty is 42 years old, but you couldn’t tell with her flawless complexion. While good genes and a clean diet certainly play a role, her skincare regimen is the real secret.

As founder of KORA Organics, Miranda has long been an advocate for natural skincare that not only performs but nourishes the body and mind.

“Beauty is so much more than just skin-deep, and when you’re comfortable in your own skin, and in your soul and spirit, that is what really shines through the most,” she said in an interview with Harper’s Bazaar.

“At the same time, when it comes to skincare, there are things that we can do. My aim is to give the skin the nutrients it needs so it can be vibrant, and the best it can be. I basically want to be a grandma with great skin!”

Here are three skincare secrets to help you achieve that quintessential supermodel glow.

3 STEPS TO SUPERMODEL SKIN

01 Prioritise beauty sleep Sleep is one of the most underrated beauty secrets. When you get your zzz’s, your skin goes into repair mode, producing collagen and regenerating cells. Getting 7-9 hours of quality sleep each night has been shown to reduce puffiness, fine lines and dark circles, giving your complexion a refreshed, youthful appearance. To maximise your sleep, Miranda recommends pampering your skin with a pre-bed ritual. “Something that I think is underrated is our Noni Glow Sleeping Mask. I put it on every night after the rest of my skincare is absorbed. It locks everything in and you wake up with really plump and juicy skin.” SHOP NOW

02 Enhance your foundation for a natural glow One of the easiest ways to achieve that natural, dewy glow supermodels are known for is by enhancing your foundation with a high-quality facial oil. “One trick that I actually love to do, when I’m applying my foundation and my concealer, is I put a drop of the Noni Glow Face Oil in the pot and then I get my make-up brush, mix it in and then I apply my concealer all over my face,” Miranda revealed. “It just gives your skin the most beautiful natural glow.” shop now

03 Nourish your skin It’s important to take care of your skin – not punish it. So many people will turn to harsh exfoliants and drying ingredients to fix their skincare woes when all they really need to do is love the skin they’re in with gentle, yet effective, products. This is where KORA Organics latest product – Active Algae Calming Cleansing Balm – shines. According to Miranda, the microalgae works to enhance skin clarity and balance oil levels naturally. Then, pineapple enzymes gently exfoliate and remove impurities leaving skin feeling “bright and clear”. “I love how this buttery-soft, cleansing balm melts into my skin. It’s become a soothing part of my night time ritual, gently removing stubborn makeup and SPF while improving my skin’s overall health,” Miranda said. “The calming blend of Rose, Geranium and Basil aromatherapy refreshes and soothes my senses and spirit.” shop now

