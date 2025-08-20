Want to streamline your beauty routine? These products work overnight while you sleep…

Our editors handpick everything we recommend. We may receive revenue for sharing this content or when you shop through our links. Read more here

They don’t call it “beauty sleep” for nothing. Your nightly slumber is when our body rests and repairs itself.

Go beyond a simple evening cleanse and moisturise with these treatments – and wake up looking and feeling new.

(Credit: Instagram)

OVERNIGHT SUCCESS

Pre-shower

Dry brushing helps sweep away dead skin, leaving your skin feeling softer and less dry.

(Credit: Instagram)

NIFTY OVERNIGHTERS…

Tired of spending hours on your beauty routine? These nifty overnight treatments work their magic while you sleep, giving you nourished skin, silky hair, and stronger nails by morning – effortlessly transforming your beauty regimen with minimal time and maximum results.

Prep skin for treatments

Dry brushing helps sweep away dead skin, leavng your skin feeling softer and less dry. Pre-shower, brush toward our heart, then moisturise. For a glow complexion, cleanse to remover dirt, oil and makeup. Follow with gentle exfoliation, helping your overnight treatments do their job. This ensures your skin wakes up refreshed and radiant.

Plush pillows

Sleep on a silk pillowcase to reduce hair frizz and prevent creases on your face.

Sleep easy

Sleep on your back! I’ve literally been trying to teach myself this for years as it can help keep your face from pressing into the pillow and prevents lines from forming overnight.

The glow better

To give your face a subtle glow, add a few drops of a tanning serum to cleansed skin. Gently massage into face to ensure even coverage. Leave to work overnight to achieve a natural-looking, sun-kissed radiance by morning.

(Credit: Bondi Boost) Overnight Magic Hair Mask $48 from Bondi Boost Apply this overnight treatment to towel-dried hair, focusing on mid-lengths to ends. Leave it on overnight, then rinse and shampoo in the morning for soft, hydrated locks. SHOP IT HERE (Credit: Chemist Warehouse) Batiste Overnight Deep Cleanse $16.50 from Chemist Warehouse This dry shampoo works by absorbing excess oils and sweat from your scalp while you sleep. Its lightweight formula refreshes your hair without water, helping to reduce greasiness and add volume by soaking up impurities. In the morning, you simply brush or shake out any residue for clean, fresh-looking hair without washing. SHOP IT HERE (Credit: Manicare) Manicare Overnight Revival Treatment $16.99 from Chemist Warehouse This overnight nail treatment works by deeply hydrating and nourishing your nails and cuticles while you sleep. Apply it before bed, and its rich formula helps to repair dryness, strengthen brittle nails, and soften cuticles. By morning, your nails and the skin around them feel more hydrated without any greasy residue. SHOP IT HERE (Credit: Maybelline) Maybelline Falsies Eye Lash Mask Overnight Conditioning Mask $25.99 from Amazon Australia Apply it before bed like a lash serum; its nourishing formula moisturises and aims to strengthen your lashes, helping them look thicker and healthier over time. Wake up to well-conditioned lashes without any heaviness or stickiness. SHOP IT HERE Advertisement

