Want to streamline your beauty routine? These products work overnight while you sleep…

They don’t call it “beauty sleep” for nothing. Your nightly slumber is when our body rests and repairs itself.
Go beyond a simple evening cleanse and moisturise with these treatments – and wake up looking and feeling new.
OVERNIGHT SUCCESS
Pre-shower
No7 Future Renew Night Serum
$69.99 from Priceline
This serum contains niacinamide, hyaluronic acid, vitamin C and E and other skin-caring goodness that help supports skin’s natural repair process.
L’oreal Paris Extraordinary Oil Midnight Serum
$23 from Chemist Warehouse
Smooth an overnight hair treatment through your locks before your sleep. This product is infused with camellia oil to nourish hair deeply during the night without weighing it down or pillow transfer.
Elizabeth Arden Eight Hour All-Over Body Miracle Oil
$45 from Chemist Warehouse
There is no right or wrong time to use a body oil but massaging one into the skin before bed can help relax the muscles and promote a restful night’s sleep while softening skin. The one can be used to hydrate hair, face, nails, too.
School Expertcare Nourish PediMask with Macadamia Oil (Pack of 4)
$22.99 from Priceline
For softer feet overnight, soak and exfoliate them, then apply a rich moisturiser or oil like Shea butter or macadamia oil. Slip on cotton socks to lock in moisture and let it absorb as you sleep. Wake up with noticeably smoother feet.
MCoBeauty Overnight Lip Mask Berry
$18 from Big W
Smooth dry, chapped lips in winter while you slumber with a lip mask. This buttery formula contains coconut oil and vitamin E to hydrate and softens lips.
NIFTY OVERNIGHTERS…
Tired of spending hours on your beauty routine? These nifty overnight treatments work their magic while you sleep, giving you nourished skin, silky hair, and stronger nails by morning – effortlessly transforming your beauty regimen with minimal time and maximum results.
Prep skin for treatments
Dry brushing helps sweep away dead skin, leavng your skin feeling softer and less dry. Pre-shower, brush toward our heart, then moisturise. For a glow complexion, cleanse to remover dirt, oil and makeup. Follow with gentle exfoliation, helping your overnight treatments do their job. This ensures your skin wakes up refreshed and radiant.
Plush pillows
Sleep on a silk pillowcase to reduce hair frizz and prevent creases on your face.
Sleep easy
Sleep on your back! I’ve literally been trying to teach myself this for years as it can help keep your face from pressing into the pillow and prevents lines from forming overnight.
The glow better
To give your face a subtle glow, add a few drops of a tanning serum to cleansed skin. Gently massage into face to ensure even coverage. Leave to work overnight to achieve a natural-looking, sun-kissed radiance by morning.
Overnight Magic Hair Mask
$48 from Bondi Boost
Apply this overnight treatment to towel-dried hair, focusing on mid-lengths to ends. Leave it on overnight, then rinse and shampoo in the morning for soft, hydrated locks.
Batiste Overnight Deep Cleanse
$16.50 from Chemist Warehouse
This dry shampoo works by absorbing excess oils and sweat from your scalp while you sleep. Its lightweight formula refreshes your hair without water, helping to reduce greasiness and add volume by soaking up impurities.
In the morning, you simply brush or shake out any residue for clean, fresh-looking hair without washing.
Manicare Overnight Revival Treatment
$16.99 from Chemist Warehouse
This overnight nail treatment works by deeply hydrating and nourishing your nails and cuticles while you sleep. Apply it before bed, and its rich formula helps to repair dryness, strengthen brittle nails, and soften cuticles.
By morning, your nails and the skin around them feel more hydrated without any greasy residue.
Maybelline Falsies Eye Lash Mask Overnight Conditioning Mask
$25.99 from Amazon Australia
Apply it before bed like a lash serum; its nourishing formula moisturises and aims to strengthen your lashes, helping them look thicker and healthier over time. Wake up to well-conditioned lashes without any heaviness or stickiness.