With a market saturated with an abundance of new skincare brands, it can be hard to determine which ones are worth investing in.
Looking after our skin is of the utmost importance, and we’ve found an Australian company with some incredible products on offer.
BodyBlendz has an array of different products that are suitable for many skin goals.
From hydrating, to exfoliating, to tanning, to tightening – whatever you’re after, BodyBlendz really has something for everyone.
The brand has sold over 100,000 units globally of just one of their best-sellers, and it’s not hard to see why!
Below, we round up a selection of BodyBlendz’s best skincare products.
Anti-Cellulite & Stretch Mark Lotion
We’re all for embracing and celebrating your body just the way it is – cellulite and all – but sometimes you can’t help but feel a little insecure.
If cellulite and stretch marks are something you want to address, look no further than BodyBlendz’s new and improved Anti-Cellulite and Stretch Mark Lotion formula.
The brand has sold over 100,000 units of this product worldwide, and it’s safe to say it’s a beloved skincare staple for so many!
The formula is infused with shea butter, sweet almond oil, green coffee, pineapple extract, avocado oil and vitamin E, which are all included to help improve skin tightness and firmness, as well as provide increased hydration for up to 72 hours.
The formula is suitable for all skin types – including sensitive skin – and is rich in antioxidants, vitamins and anti-inflammatory ingredients that are designed to soothe redness and irritation.
The Anti-Cellulite and Stretch Mark Lotion has also received 166 5-star reviews, proving just how much people swear by it.
Sugar Glow Coffee Scrub
Exfoliation is a hugely important part of your skincare routine as it removes dead skin and allows for a silky soft finish.
BodyBlendz’s Sugar Glow Coffee Scrub is the perfect way to achieve these results, and it even has a sweet caramel and coffee scent too!
This product is suitable for sensitive skin as well as those who suffer with keratosis pilaris, and is rich in antioxidants.
Improve your circulation, rejuvenate your skin, and increase moisture with BodyBlendz’s Sugar Glow Coffee Scrub.
If you’re tired of continually spending extensive time and money on lash and brow tints to make them look thicker and fuller, this Lash & Brow Growth Oil might just be your new best friend.
This product is not only designed to minimise damage and hair loss, but it also encourages the growth of new hair through its unique and innovative formula.
BodyBlendz’s Lash & Brow Growth Oil promotes healthy hair growth from root-to-tip, and nourishes both your lashes and your brows.