EXCLUSIVE: Mitch and Mark deliver their unfiltered thoughts on the living and dining room reveals on The Block 2025

Week five of The Block 2025 brought us the living and dining room reveals, and as always, design power couple Mitch and Mark didn’t hold back with their honest assessments.

Setting the tone from the start, the duo made it clear what they’re all about: “Reno or drama? What are you here for? We’re here for the reno. Cheers to that.”

Here’s their breakdown of this week’s rooms, told exclusively to Woman’s Day.

(Credit: Nine)

EMMA AND BEN (HOUSE ONE)

The design duo had some tough love for Emma and Ben this week, pointing out fundamental issues that held back an otherwise promising space.

“Hey guys, what went wrong this week? The orientation was wrong, it lacked warmth, like you need to at least have a rug under the dining table and some styling. You need to get back on your game, guys,” Mitch and Mark observed.

(Credit: Nine)

HAN AND CAN (HOUSE TWO)

The design experts acknowledged the potential in Han and Can’s room, noting “there’s so many individual pieces to love in this space, but there are a couple of things that made it feel cramped.”

Their main concerns centered around the TV placement in the corner and the wine fridge, which they felt contributed to the cramped feeling.

Despite the setbacks, they ended on an encouraging note: “Han and Can, you’re back in the game.”

(Credit: Nine)

BRITT AND TAZ (HOUSE THREE)

It was Britt and Taz who truly captured Mitch and Mark’s hearts this week, earning their vote for the best room of the week.

“Oh my goodness, guys. Warm, inviting, the finishes, the furniture, and that ceiling, stunning,” they gushed about the space. The design duo particularly praised the sense of luxury in the space, though they did suggest one small tweak: flipping the lounge orientation to better capture the views.

Their final verdict was clear: “We think they did the best job, even though the furniture could be moved, reoriented, but the rest of it felt really comfortable. Britt and Taz, you brought a sense of luxury that the others didn’t have. Congratulations.”

(Credit: Nine)

SONNY AND ALICIA (HOUSE FOUR)

Unfortunately, Sonny and Alicia didn’t fare as well in Mitch and Mark’s eyes, with the experts questioning whether budget concerns were affecting their design decisions.

“I’m not sure what’s going wrong here. Maybe you’re too worried about saving on budget, not spending. Too many confused styles in furniture,” they noted, highlighting a lack of cohesion in the space.

The cramped feeling was another major concern, along with their choice of fireplace, which they described as “too kind of retro 60s, and didn’t match with anything else” – though they acknowledged the judges had a different opinion.

(Credit: Nine)

ROBBY AND MAT (HOUSE 5)

Robby and Mat from house five earned praise for bringing both luxury and comfort to their space, with Mitch and Mark appreciating their practical approach to country living.

“Guys, you brought a great sense of luxury, generosity. It felt really comfortable as well,” they noted.

They particularly loved the generous 10-seater dining table, calling it perfect “for a country house” where you’d have “a lot of crowded people there” – though they couldn’t resist adding their signature styling note about adding a rug underneath.

