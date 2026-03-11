Another heartbreak for Princess Beatrice! The family scandal she wasn’t expecting

Just when life seemed to be settling down for Princess Beatrice, another unexpected drama has landed on her doorstep – and this time it involves her husband’s ex and a very messy reality TV exit.

The latest season of Ladies of London is making headlines after socialite and architect Dara Huang dramatically quit the show after only two episodes.

Dara, who shares eight-year-old son Christopher “Wolfie” Woolf with Beatrice’s husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, decided reality TV simply wasn’t for her after becoming the centre of an uncomfortable rumour storm among the cast.

The tension exploded during a dinner party when antiques dealer Kimi Murdoch confronted Dara with a shocking claim she said had been circulating – that the architect was allegedly a “madam”.

The rumour, which reportedly came from designer Martha Sitwell and actress Margo Stilley, left the group stunned.

Dara wasn’t even present when the allegation was first mentioned, as she was away at a wedding in Tuscany, and when she later heard about it she brushed it off, insisting the gossip was “beneath” her.

But the tense moment appeared to be the final straw.

“I don’t think I’m made for this,” Dara was heard telling a producer before returning to the group to announce she would be stepping away from the show.

Her sudden departure has also reportedly strained friendships off-screen. Fellow cast member Myka Meier later revealed in an interview that she and Dara no longer speak – and hinted the royal family may not have been thrilled about the reality TV experiment in the first place.

The situation is particularly delicate given Dara’s close connection to Beatrice’s family. The princess has previously spoken warmly about her stepson Wolfie, even calling him her “bonus child”.

While Dara and Edoardo split in 2018 before he began dating Beatrice, the former couple have maintained an amicable co-parenting relationship.

Still, the timing of the reality TV drama couldn’t be worse for Beatrice.

She and her sister Princess Eugenie have already been dealing with renewed scrutiny over their father Prince Andrew and his links to disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein.

With the family once again facing uncomfortable headlines, insiders say Beatrice is trying to keep her focus firmly on her husband, her children and a quieter life away from the spotlight.

But if this latest reality TV drama proves anything, it’s that royal life rarely stays drama-free for long.

