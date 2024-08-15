Unfortunately, fans, family and friends must farewell incredible celebrities who made an indelible mark on the globe.
For many, it felt as if we grew up alongside these stars, idolised them deeply and eventually, grieve their death.
As we deal with the intricacies of grief, we remind you to embrace the beauty of memories, cherish the moments shared, and find solace in the enduring impact a life can have on those left behind.
We look back at the legacies of these celebrities, remembering their life and the impact they’ve had on our collective cultural tapestry.
Here is every star who has sadly passed away in 2024.
Gena Rowlands
Hollywood veteran and beloved The Notebook star Gena Rowlands has passed away at the age of 94, following a long battle with Alzheimer’s.
The starlet got her start back in the 1950s and went on to earn two Academy Award nominations and a number of Golden Globe and Emmy Award wins throughout her lengthy career.
A representative for her son, director Nick Cassavetes, confirmed her death to USA TODAY. No further details were given.
Janet Andrewartha
Neighbours star Janet Andrewartha, famous for her role as Lyn Scully on the iconic Aussie soap, has died. She was 72 and was said to have passed away peacefully, surrounded by family.
The news broke online on Sunday by the Neighbours social media account. The heartfelt post paid tribute to her impressive “wide body of work”.
“Everyone at Neighbours is deeply saddened by the passing of Janet Andrewartha,” a post from the Aussie soap’s official page read.
“Beloved by viewers for her role as Ramsay Street’s Lyn Scully, Janet will be remembered for her wide body of work, which includes her memorable turn as Reb Keane in Prisoner: Cell Block H.”
Bob Newhart
Iconic actor and three-time Grammy winner Bob Newhart has died. He was 94.
The comedian-turned-actor, best known for his 2003 role as ‘Papa Elf’ in Elf, passed away at his LA home on Thursday after a series of short illnesses, his publicist confirmed.
In one of his final interviews in November 2023, Bob told CNN that Papa Elf was his favourite role to play in his incredible 70-year career. “Without question, the part of Papa Elf outranks, by far, any role I may have ever played,” he said.
Shannen Doherty
Beloved Charmed and 90210 actress Shannen Doherty has sadly lost her battle with cancer. She was only 53.
The news was confirmed by Shannen’s publicist Leslie Sloane who told PEOPLE magazine: “It is with a heavy heart that I confirm the passing of actress Shannen Doherty. On Saturday, July 13, she lost her battle with cancer after many years fighting the disease.
“The devoted daughter, sister, aunt and friend was surrounded by her loved ones as well as her dog, Bowie. The family asks for their privacy at this time so they can grieve in peace.”
Richard Simmons
Beloved fitness guru Richard Simmons passed away just days after his 76th birthday from natural causes.
Ahead of his death, he opened up to PEOPLE magazine in a rare interview, saying: “I am grateful that I’m here, that I am alive for another day. I’ll spend my birthday doing what I do every day, which is to help people.”
Richard rose to fame in the 1970s and ‘80s after opening a series of gyms and then releasing dozens of fitness tapes and DVDs to help people become healthy and fit.
Dr Ruth Westheimer
Iconic sex therapist, talk show host and author Dr Ruth Westheimer passed away at age 96.
Her family said in a statement: “The children of Dr. Ruth K. Westheimer are sad to announce the passing of their mother, the internationally-celebrated sex therapist, author, talk show host, professor, and orphan of the Holocaust.
“She died peacefully at her home in New York City on July 12th surrounded by her loving family, just over a month after celebrating her 96th birthday.”
Shelley Duvall
American actress Shelley Duvall sadly passed away at age 75 on July 11.
Shelley was a beloved movie star who was best known for her roles in The Shining and Popeye. Her long-time partner Dan Gilroy shared that the star died in her sleep at her home in Blanco, Texas.
“My dear, sweet, wonderful life, partner, and friend left us last night,” he said in a statement.
“Too much suffering lately, now she’s free. Fly away beautiful Shelley.”
According to friend and publicist Gary Springer, Shelley passed away due to complications from diabetes.
Doug Sheehan
American actor, Doug Sheehan sadly passed away aged 75 on June 29.
Doug, best known for his role in Sabrina the Teenage Witch, General Hospital and Clueless (TV series), died at his home in Wyoming by his wife’s side, according to an announcement from Kane Funeral Home.
Hiram Kasten
Hiram Kasten, best recognised for his role on Seinfeld, has sadly passed away aged 71.
According to an obituary released in The Batavian, his death came after “seven years fighting a multitude of illnesses.”
Hiram was also known for his roles on Sour Grapes, 7th Heaven and more.
Bernard Hill
British actor, Bernard Hill sadly passed away aged 79 in May.
A statement released by his family revealed he passed in the early hours of the morning with his “fiancée Alison and his son Gabriel.” Bernard was best known for his roles in the Titanic and the Lord of the Rings trilogy.
Brian McCardie
Scottish actor Brian McCardie has sadly passed away aged 59.
Brian was best known for his role in Line of Duty and Outlander. His family confirmed the news of his tragic passing.
“Brian passed away suddenly at home on Sunday 28th April. A wonderful and passionate actor on stage and screen, Brian loved his work and touched many lives, and is gone much too soon,” his sister, Sarah wrote in a post to Instagram.
“We love him and will miss him greatly; please remember Brian in your thoughts.”
O.J. Simpson
American football player-turned-actor O.J. Simpson has passed away aged 76.
The news was announced in a statement on X which read: “On April 10th, our father, Orenthal James Simpson, succumbed to his battle with cancer.
“He was surrounded by his children and grandchildren. During this time of transition, his family asks that you please respect their wishes for privacy and grace.”
Nathan Templeton
Channel Seven’s Melbourne-based correspondent for Sunrise, Nathan Templeton has sadly passed away.
It has been reported the father-of-two sadly suffered a medical episode while walking his dog near Barwon River in Geelong.
Nathan made a reputable name for himself as a reporter at the Olympic Games and was popular on Seven’s Sunrise. The 44-year-old recently stepped away from the spotlight to deal with personal issues.
Michael Culver
British actor Michael Culver has sadly passed away, aged 85.
Michael was best known for his role in Star Wars The Empire Strikes Back and the James Bond films Thunderball and From Russia With Love.
The news of his passing was shared by his agency, Alliance Agents in a Facebook post.
“We are very sad to confirm the passing of our friend and client Michael Culver,” the statement read. “It’s been an honour to have represented Michael for the last decade and to have taken him to some of the best Star Wars events in the UK and Europe.”
“A real highlight was taking Michael to Celebration in Chicago in 2019. He was lost for words when he saw his queue line with nearly 200 people waiting to see him.”
The cause of his tragic passing has not been revealed.
Kenneth Mitchell
Actor Kenneth Mitchell has passed away aged 49.
Most well-known for his roles in Star Trek: Discovery and Captain Marvel, Kenneth passed away on 24 February 2024.
Kenneth was diagnosed with ALS in 2018 and suffered a five-year long health battle.
“With heavy hearts we announce the passing of Kenneth Alexander Mitchell, beloved father, husband, brother, uncle, son and dear friend,” his family wrote in a statement shared via X (Twitter) and Instagram.
“Ken was widely known as an actor in many films and television shows,” the statement continued. “He’s portrayed an Olympic hopeful, an apocalypse survivor, an astronaut, a superhero’s dad, and four unique Star Trekkers.”
Ewen MacIntosh
Actor and comedian, Ewan passed away aged 50.
He was best known for his role as Keith Bishop, aka ‘Big Keith’ in The Office UK and starred in other British comedies including Little Britain.
A statement from his management company, Just Right Management confirmed his passing with Chelle Just revealing he had suffered with health issues for the past two years.
“Ewen was a wonderful actor and an even better human being. He made people laugh and possessed such a kind heart. He touched the lives of all who came into contact with him,” she said.
“Ewen suffered from ill-health these past two years and passed peacefully on 19 February from undisclosed causes.”
Gary Graham
Actor Gary Graham sadly passed away on 22 January 2024.
“It is with deep profound sadness to say that Gary Graham, my ex-husband, amazing actor and father of our beautiful only child together, Haylee Graham, has passed away today,” Gary’s ex-wife Susan Lavelle said in her announcement on Facebook.
“We are completely devastated especially our daughter Haley. His wife, Becky was by his side.”
Gary was most well-known for his role in Star Trek: Enterprise.
David Gail
US actor David Gail sadly passed away, aged 58.
His sister Katie Colmenares and podcaster Peter Ferriero confirmed the news, with his sister sharing a heartfelt post to Instagram.
“There’s barely been even a day in my life when you were not with me, by my side, always my wingman, always my best friend, ready to face anything and anyone with me….Missing you every second of every day forever, there will never be another 💔💖” she wrote.
David was best known for his role on Beverley Hills 90210 as Stuart Carson, the fiancé to Shannen Doherty’s Brenda Walsh.
Lynne Marta
Actress Lynne Marta sadly passed away from cancer, aged 78, on January 11, 2024, in her Los Angeles home.
The news of her passing was confirmed to The Hollywood Reporter by Lynne’s friend, Chris Saint-Hillaire. Lynne was best known for her role in the musical classic, Footloose, played Charlene Higgins on Days of Our Lives and Charlie’s Angels in the late 70s.
“We lost a beautiful light today. My friend, Lynne Marta lost her good fight. A wonderfully talented actress and a beautiful singer whose voice was of the angels. A dear heart who adored her friends both human and furry. I will miss her terribly,” Lynne’s friend Joan Sobel wrote on Facebook.
Christian Oliver
In a tragic plane crash, at 51, Christian Oliver and his two daughters died on January 4th.
The “Speed Racer” star, and his daughters, were pronounced dead on the scene after their plane reported a problem and crashed into the ocean.
Glynis Johns
Hollywood royalty, Glynis Johns passed away on January 4th in an assisted living home.
She is known for her role as Winifred Banks in Mary Poppins but more notably she also earned a Best Supporting Actress Oscar nomination for her role as Mrs. Firth in The Sundowners.
Her manager released a statement following her death, “Today is a sombre day for Hollywood. Not only do we mourn the passing of our dear Glynis, but we mourn the end of the golden age of Hollywood.”
Harry Johnson
Following a long illness, Harry Johnson passed away in Los Angeles on January 2nd. His wife Christiane Johnson confirmed the news to Deadline.
He was known for his iconic role in Battlestar Galactica in 1978. He also appeared in MASH, Quincy M.E., Law & Order, The Incredible Hulk, Days of Our Lives and Buffy the Vampire Slayer.*