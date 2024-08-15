Unfortunately, fans, family and friends must farewell incredible celebrities who made an indelible mark on the globe.

For many, it felt as if we grew up alongside these stars, idolised them deeply and eventually, grieve their death.

As we deal with the intricacies of grief, we remind you to embrace the beauty of memories, cherish the moments shared, and find solace in the enduring impact a life can have on those left behind.

We look back at the legacies of these celebrities, remembering their life and the impact they’ve had on our collective cultural tapestry.

Here is every star who has sadly passed away in 2024.