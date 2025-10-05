Your weekly horoscope for October 6 – 12, 2025

What’s around the corner this week? Maybe you’re diving into something brand new, juggling a few love-life surprises, or just crossing your fingers for some extra direction. Either way, the stars are ready to spill their secrets!
Take a peek at your weekly horoscope—it’s like the universe sending you a cheeky wink and a pep talk, filled with little hints and handy nudges to help you glide through the days ahead.
Libra
September 24 – October 23
Brewing over something? Get things off your chest and then move on. With exciting opportunities swirling, don’t waste your energy on negative things – or people. If you’ve taken on too much, it’s time to call for help. Write a wishlist and put it out there.
STAR TIP: A generous gift or small windfall could take you by surprise. You deserve it!
Scorpio
October 24 – November 22
Decisions, decisions. If you feel unsure or need some extra headspace, make “quality, not quantity” your go-to mantra this month. Interesting daytrips and walks should start recharging your batteries, and as a spin-off, your health and fitness will begin to reap the benefits.
STAR TIP: Get moving! With Mars revving you up, lounging around just isn’t an option.
Sagittarius
November 23 – December 22
As your social sector lights up, a party or special event might just prove bigger than expected – just don’t expect everyone to be as keen or invested as you. Physical activity should help chill you out, so why not hit the gym with a friend or try a couple of casual Zumba classes?
STAR TIP: Singles could find boundaries blur when a friendship becomes romantic.
Capricorn
December 23 – January 20
Your can-do attitude can be impressive, but for your own good, you may need to rally some extra support. Get an awkward chat out of the way, then prepare for a lively weekend. With laughter, tears or even the odd tantrum, you’ll certainly know that you’re alive.
STAR TIP: If a cleaning frenzy strikes, turn your trash into someone else’s treasure.
Aquarius
January 21 – February 19
Feeling restless or on edge this week? A conversation could get you thinking, or you might find yourself lost in daydreams. One thing is for sure – you do really need a change, so if you’re not looking at travel sites, start investigating short courses – or long ones.
STAR TIP: Tuesday’s full moon could bring an issue to a head, then hopefully a close.
Pisces
February 20 – March 20
The cosmos is stabilising your life, and hopefully restoring order to your finances, but firm up your footing before taking on anything new. October’s proactive stars might also inspire you to adopt a healthier lifestyle, so dust off your trainers or hunt down a good specialist.
STAR TIP: Dreams may reveal interesting insights this month, so write them down.
Aries
March 21 – April 20
You may feel angry or disappointed, but don’t point fingers without proof. Start by focusing on getting yourself – and your home – organised instead, then make way for an active, outdoorsy weekend. A fun, gossipy walk with good friends might be just the tonic you need.
STAR TIP: Look out for a handy gadget or appliance that promotes good health.
Taurus
April 21 – May 21
Strength in numbers, as they say. If you’ve been delaying the inevitable, this week’s full moon could bring a wake-up call – and a shared plan of attack. With social stars gathering overhead, it’s time to join forces with friends or start rallying your partner into action.
STAR TIP: Fallen into a few bad habits? Clear your cupboards of tempting treats.
Gemini
May 22 – June 21
You might be overflowing with ideas, but don’t over-organise everyone (especially kids) or you could be met with resistance. Throw yourself into a creative project instead, or if you’re feeling restless, join a local team. Your renewed determination looks impressive.
STAR TIP: Feeling superstitious? Pop a jar of coins in your home’s south-east sector.
Cancer
June 22 – July 23
Your creative juices are flowing, so let those talents shine. Local markets should provide all the inspiration you need, and with your party zone heating up, sweet, handmade gifts might hit the spot. With a busy couple of weeks ahead, why not organise your wardrobe too?
STAR TIP: Turn a burst of nostalgia into a positive by framing precious photos.
Leo
July 24 – August 23
Want the good news first? Life’s simple pleasures should hit your sweet spot this month – good food, local events, family gatherings and catch-ups with friends. The drawback? Your waistline might pay the price, so step up those exercise levels or join the gym.
STAR TIP: Concerts and events could set the scene for romance this month.
Virgo
August 24 – September 23
Good health doesn’t come cheap! If your expenses have spiralled, this week’s full moon might prompt a reassessment. Daily routines or dietary habits may need some modifying, but solutions found this month should prove to be inspired. Grab your thinking cap!
STAR TIP: Feeling stressed? Fill your home with music to keep the tension at bay.