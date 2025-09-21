Brand logo of Woman's Day Brand logo of TV WEEK Brand logo of Now to Love Brand logo of Take 5 Brand logo of Prizes To Love
Your weekly horoscope for September 22 – 28, 2025

Woman's Day astrologer Jenny Blume reveals what the stars have in store for you!
Curious about what the week has in store? Whether you’re stepping into something new, riding the rollercoaster of love, or simply needing a little extra direction, the stars are here to shine a light your way.

Settle in and check out your weekly horoscope! it’s like a little cosmic pep talk, offering gentle guidance, uplifting support, and the inspiration you need to glide through the days ahead with confidence.

Libra

Libra

September 24 – October 23

Let yourself think big, Libra. The planets are aligning in your favour, so start exploring an idea that’s been percolating for a while. Spring’s expansive stars could turn a dream into reality, so make a wish under the new moon, then draw up a detailed game plan.

STAR TIP: A sparkling crystal or special piece of jewellery might act like a lucky charm.

Scorpio

Scorpio

October 24 – November 22

Say hello to the motivated new you! Devote some time and energy to your fitness through spring and you won’t look back. For career-minded types, let your health kick extend into the office. Lunchtime walks, healthy snacks… habits formed now could stick.

STAR TIP: With Mars lighting up your centrestage, tap into your leadership skills.

Sagittarius

Sagittarius

November 23 – December 22

Change is in the air! New dreams are beginning to take shape and, best of all, helpful people are being drawn towards you. You might even meet a potential business partner, while for singles, the romantic undertones might become too strong to ignore.

STAR TIP: Sunday’s social stars call for chatty catch-ups and outdoor excursions.

Capricorn

Capricorn

December 23 – January 20

Eclipses tend to spring surprises, but among the drama lurks some exciting opportunities. With Mars activating your assertive side, you might even step into a leadership role. At the very least, be on standby with your special brand of love and support.

STAR TIP: Someone’s jealousy could take the gloss off a recent event, tread carefully.

Horoscopes- zodiac sign Aquarius
Aquarius

Aquarius

January 21 – February 19

Ready to feel the wind in your hair? As your adventurous spirit takes over, an ambitious plan might take shape – a dream holiday could hit the agenda or the action might happen closer to home. It’s all about getting that adrenaline pumping, so don’t hold back.

STAR TIP: Projects launched under these dynamic patterns will be off to a flying start.

Pisces

Pisces

February 20 – March 20

If you’ve been holding yourself back, the coming weeks should see you bust forth. As your true character shines through, your popularity will grow – and so will your options. Decisions made through spring could leave you in a happier, more secure place.

STAR TIP: The spotlight swings onto your finances, so weigh up investment options.

Aries

Aries

March 21 – April 20

All that behind-the-scenes work is about to pay off. It’s time to push ahead with a money-making idea or put your best foot forward at work. With a grand trine amplifying your charm, people will be eager to help and assist – just don’t get caught up in power trips.

STAR TIP: For couples, a shared goal or pastime could strengthen bonds in spring.

Taurus

Taurus

April 21 – May 21

Creative Bulls should find themselves awash with ideas, while at work, your inventive approach could impress all. Anything creative or musical should prove therapeutic as the weather warms up – you might even tap into your inner artist or performer.

STAR TIP: On many levels, seeds planted on Friday and Saturday should flourish.

Gemini

Gemini

May 22 – June 21

Perhaps it’s fate? An attraction might be almost instant, in fact, under these magical stars. It might even be love at first sight. As a desire to express yourself takes flight, unusual projects or pastimes might hit the spot. Just don’t go crazy and blow the budget.

STAR TIP: Mars’ transit through Scorpio could supercharge a health or fitness kick.

Cancer

Cancer

June 22 – July 23

Ask and you shall receive! A little extra support could make all the difference this month, so speak up or call for some help. As your need for self-expression intensifies, you’ll appreciate your free time. If you’re looking for romance, things could move quickly.

STAR TIP: Need a lift? Burn cleansing sage then fill your home with music.

Leo

Leo

July 24 – August 23

As your focus sharpens, games and trivia nights could turn you into a star. Alternatively, a design or tech-related course could click. Some Big Cats might even launch a blog or online business. And it’s not just your brain that’s speeding up – so is your social life.

STAR TIP: Community and fundraising activities should bring out your best self.

Virgo

Virgo

August 24 – September 23

Your clever, creative approach should attract plenty of attention this month, especially at work – you might even land a promotion. If a situation has been playing on your mind, Monday’s eclipse could propel you into a more positive phase. Get that bubbly on ice!

STAR TIP: As your entrepreneurial side emerges, you’ll be full of ideas.

jenny blume astrology
Jenny Blume

Jenny's fascination with the unseen world began in childhood, learning palmistry and analysing stars signs for school friends. In her my mid 20s she embarked on a 3-year course with The Sydney Astrology Centre, and since then she has straddled the worlds of design, feng shui and astrology. Along with astrology readings, space clearings and feng shui consultations, Jenny hosts workshops and writes feng shui columns and weekly star sign forecasts (since 2006) for Woman’s Day and New Idea magazines.

