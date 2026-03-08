Weekly Horoscope: March 9 – 15, 2026

What do the stars have in store for your horoscope this week? Whether you’re looking for love, luck, new career prospects or navigating Mercury retrograde, Yasmin’s got you covered.
Gemini
May 22 – June 21
You might feel like you need to focus on your personal life, but there’s also a lot of happiness and satisfaction to be found in work achievement now.
With clever scheduling, both areas can flourish together beautifully.
★ You don’t have to choose one over the other.
Cancer
June 22 – July 23
Dreaming of distant shores should be balanced out with being grateful for what you have at home.
Wanderlust inspires you, but appreciation for ‘what is’ anchors you.
Find magic in the present while planning future adventures.
★ Release any ‘grass is greener’ mentality.
Leo
July 24 – Aug 23
It’s possible to turn a financial corner now.
Shed any negative thinking you have around money.
Pay off as many debts as possible.
Smart decisions, confidence and discipline will lay the path to security.
★ Expect steady progress rather than overnight miracles.
Virgo
Aug 24 – Sept 23
The Full Moon eclipse this week is in your sign, so it’s time to change your life.
Release the past to make space for the future.
Emotional baggage or self-doubt can finally go.
What you choose now sets the tone for months ahead.
★ What do you want?
Libra
Sept 24 – Oct 23
Your challenge this week is to find a balance between taking care of all your responsibilities while still finding a moment to feel Zen.
Meditate! Even five minutes of stillness can reset your nervous system.
Protect your peace as fiercely as you can.
★ Prioritise your mental health and wellbeing.
Scorpio
Oct 24 – Nov 22
If a friendship is ending, let it go.
Now is the time to have a proper clear out of your social circle.
Don’t cling on to the wrong people for the wrong reasons.
Trust that space is being created for healthier alliances.
★ Loyalty matters, but so does self-respect.
Sagittarius
Nov 23 – Dec 22
The eclipse this month says; you definitely need to find a balance between your career and your home life.
It’s the old, proverbial work/life balance thing.
Neither side should feel permanently neglected, and both need regular tending.
Small adjustments now can prevent burnout later this year.
★ You have been warned!
Capricorn
Dec 23 – Jan 20
With demands at home growing more pressing on a daily basis, you may be tempted to run away from it all.
Not a good idea. Just saying!
Face issues calmly and directly instead.
Practical conversations and clear plans will bring relief faster than avoidance ever could.
★ You’ve got this.
Aquarius
Jan 21 – Feb 19
It may be tempting to try and cosy up to someone more financially stable than you.
Your best bet though, in reality, is to become financially stable yourself.
Focus on your own earning potential and budgeting, and long-term security will emerge.
Self-reliance will boost your confidence enormously.
★ Independence is empowering.
Pisces
Feb 20 – Mar 20
The Full Moon eclipse this week is in your Love Zone.
It’s time to move on from something if it clearly isn’t going to work out.
Choose growth over nostalgia and remember that it’s not a cliche; endings really do often make space for better beginnings.
★ Emotional honesty is essential now.
Aries
Mar 21 – Apr 20
There’s a lot for you to think through at the moment.
Plenty has changed and you need to adjust.
The first step is to get your head in order.
Give yourself enough space to reflect rather than react.
Clarity will come once you slow down and set your priorities.
★ Decide what truly matters.
Taurus
Apr 21 – May 21
The question is, are you going to pander to the needs of your friends or are you going to look after yourself?
Seek a balance.
This is about healthy boundaries, not selfishness.
Your friends are super important, but so is your own wellbeing.
★ Love both your friends and yourself.
Yasmin says, “Remember to read your Rising Sign, if you know it, for a more accurate prediction on your horoscope.”
If you don’t know it, find it out for free at moonmessages.com/freechart