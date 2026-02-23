Weekly Horoscope: February 23 – March 1, 2026

What do the stars have in store for your horoscope this week? Whether you’re looking for love, luck, new career prospects or navigating Mercury retrograde, Yasmin’s got you covered.
Gemini
May 22 – June 21
You could feel called to learn something new, to teach, write, travel, or take a leap that expands your horizon.
It’s very important you do it!
Opportunities that widen your world view and remind you how powerful it is to follow curiosity are coming.
★ Say yes to expansion now.
Cancer
June 22 – July 23
Now is the time to renegotiate your finances with a partner (personal or professional) or face a fear that’s been draining you (and your libido).
Clearing the air will bring relief and confidence, and open the door to trust.
★ Be open to change and life will flow more smoothly.
Leo
July 24 – Aug 23
There’s a New Moon eclipse in your Love Zone.
If that’s not a sign to cast off the past in your love life, then I don’t know what is! Fresh romantic chapters begin when you stop replaying old stories and allow yourself to want more.
★ Let love delight you.
Virgo
Aug 24 – Sept 23
If you can use this week to restructure your daily life, you are going to be one happy Virgo as 2026 unfolds.
Small changes now will ripple outward, giving you more energy, clarity, and space.
★ Habits now will shape general happiness later.
Libra
Sept 24 – Oct 23
You’re getting a massive boost of cosmic energy when it comes to romance, creativity, and/or kids (your own or someone else’s).
Use it enthusiastically!
Say yes to fun, flirtation, and passion, and watch your confidence return.
Follow joy without hesitation.
Choose joy every time, over and again.
★ Love to love.
Scorpio
Oct 24 – Nov 22
Let’s hope you’re ready for some changes in your personal life, because that’s what this week’s eclipse is promising you.
Home and family are very likely to be in focus for you.
A shift at the roots will help you feel steadier and more supported going forward.
★ Seek security.
Sagittarius
Nov 23 – Dec 22
There’s excellent news for you this week.
If you’ve been stuck in a loop when it comes to your thinking, all that can change now.
Thoughts become things, remember. Conversations will open doors, ideas will spark momentum, and a lighter outlook will take hold.
★ Lean into your naturally optimistic outlook for best results.
Capricorn
Dec 23 – Jan 20
The eclipse this week is triggering your Money Zone.
That means hard work could lead to great results when it comes to your finances in the next six months.
New income paths will appear when you back yourself and stay consistent.
★ Believe in yourself and cash will follow.
Aquarius
Jan 21 – Feb 19
This week’s eclipse is in your sign.
Get rid of the dead wood from your life, if you want to make the most of it!
This is a very rare opportunity for you to wipe the slate clean and start again.
★ Detox anything from your life that is doing you no good.
Pisces
Feb 20 – Mar 20
You’re in a super powerful cycle but you need to stay mentally positive to make the most of it.
If you start spiralling, discipline your mind.
The most important thing now is to be aware of your thoughts and not to indulge in too much negativity.
★ Remember, thoughts become things!
Aries
Mar 21 – Apr 20
Expect your friendship group to go through some changes over the coming year.
Don’t cling on to friends who are clearly not aligned with your values.
New people will drift in… as others drift out, and that’s exactly how it’s meant to be right now.
★ Trust who stays and goes.
Taurus
Apr 21 – May 21
There’s a massive restart coming professionally.
It could be the best thing that’s ever happened to you work wise.
Don’t work? Expect a new direction. Something is clicking about where you’re heading.
You might even feel ready to claim a bigger role in the world.
★ Step into your bigger calling!
Yasmin says, “Remember to read your Rising Sign, if you know it, for a more accurate prediction on your horoscope.”
