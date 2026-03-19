Weekly Horoscope: March 23 – 29, 2026

What do the stars have in store for your horoscope this week? Whether you’re looking for love, luck, new career prospects or navigating Mercury retrograde, Yasmin’s got you covered.
Gemini
May 22 – June 21
You know the old phrase; if you reach for the moon and you miss, you’ll land among the stars?
That’s how you need to start thinking in regard to your career and/or your overall life direction right now.
Think and dream big!
★ Make a wish to live your dream life then live it!
For more on your horoscope from Yasmin
Cancer
June 22 – July 23
This week’s new moon gives you the chance to start thinking differently about life.
Has the travel bug been biting? Maybe it’s your curiosity about a particular topic that’s piqued.
It’s time to actualise your bucket list at long last!
★ Put some miles under your feet, literally or metaphorically.
Read more: The best trends to try, according to your star sign!
Leo
July 24 – Aug 23
How much are you willing to commit to your dreams and aspirations?
It’s one thing to say you want this and that, but are you willing to do what it takes?
If you’re not sure, you may find out this week.
★ Remember that fortune tends to favour the brave!
Virgo
Aug 24 – Sept 23
Whatever your relationship status, this week you’ll get the opportunity to reset things.
The big issues are in the past and it’s time to start afresh.
Think about what you want, not what you want to avoid.
★ Keep your intentions firmly focused on the future.
Libra
Sept 24 – Oct 23
If nothing changes, then nothing changes.
Hopefully you’ve got the message that you need to switch up how you spend your time.
Activity and achievement aren’t the same thing.
★ If you’ve been stuck in the daily grind, then make adjustments!
Scorpio
Oct 24 – Nov 22
It’s quite understandable if you’re feeling once bitten twice shy when it comes to love and romance.
However, if you can get past hurt or confusion, there isa bright future ahead.
Do your best to forgive and forget.
★ Show up with confidence and you’ll be surprised how much things improve.
Sagittarius
Nov 23 – Dec 22
If recent events have made you feel like you’ve forgotten how to be optimistic, then you’ll be reminded this week!
Expect a spring in your step and a return to your jovial self.
It may be a subtle shift, but you’ll feel it!
★ A positive attitude will make the world of difference
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Capricorn
Dec 23 – Jan 20
Communication within relationships is likely to go so much smoother this week.
It may be subtle at first, but all of a sudden, you’ll see the energy between you shift.
The fog of confusion lifts.
You’re making plans again!
★ Do be sure to see the silver linings as they appear!
Aquarius
Jan 21 – Feb 19
Money may have been a bit funny these past few weeks.
However, you may begin to see the light at the end of the tunnel this week.
Any delays or mix-ups around your cash flow get sorted out.
Frustration eases.
★ Make a wish about how you want money to work for you.
For more on your horoscope from Yasmin
Pisces
Feb 20 – Mar 20
The new you officially arrives this week.
Most of the big planetary energies affecting your sign are done with. You’ve made it!
How does it feel? Take a moment so you can take it all in! Tap into how it feels.
★ The new moon supports new beginnings so make a wish!
Aries
Mar 21 – Apr 20
Overall, life starts to move forward again.
Situations at home, your stress levels – they all slowly begin to subside.
There may be a slight catch though!
You really do need to try and communicate a little better!
★ Make a wish to not let stress get the best of you.
Taurus
Apr 21 – May 21
The new moon this week is your extra special moon for the entire year!
Even if things haven’t turned out how you hoped they would so far in 2026, remember that you really can try again.
Make up your mind to change your mind!
★ Think good and it really will be good!
Yasmin says, “Remember to read your Rising Sign, if you know it, for a more accurate prediction on your horoscope.”
If you don’t know it, find it out for free at moonmessages.com/freechart