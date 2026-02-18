Weekly Horoscope: January 19 – 25, 2026

What do the stars have in store for your horoscope this week? Whether you’re looking for love, luck, new career prospects or navigating Mercury retrograde, Yasmin’s got you covered.

Gemini

May 22 – June 21

Chances are money is a bit of an issue for you right now as you work out your best way forward.

So take a tip from your astrology; your best way forward now is to work really hard.

That’s what’s going to earn you the big bucks, long term.

★ Keep it simple!

Cancer

June 22 – July 23

Your most important relationships continue to be the focus this week.

Hopefully they’re all going amazingly well and you have a big smile on your face.

You are still in a very lucky cycle as the year begins so keep that in mind.

★ Positivity breeds good things.

Leo

July 24 – Aug 23

The more you think about your daily life and how you want it to play out in the year ahead, the better.

You have positive stars right now for creating a life that feels functional as well as enjoyable.

You need to grab this opportunity with both hands.

★ 2026 will be intense!

Virgo

Aug 24 – Sept 23

It looks like you’re going to get a bit of a break when it comes to the demands on you.

The first step though is for you to stop offering to do more than you can comfortably achieve.

There is also romance in the air.

★ It’s time to put on your rose-coloured glasses.

Libra

Sept 24 – Oct 23

It’s hard to express how important it is that you get your life organised as soon as possible.

Before too long, you’re going to be under a lot of pressure so if you have all your ducks in a row now, life will be much sweeter for you and a whole lot easier later.

★ You have been warned!

Scorpio

Oct 24 – Nov 22

So much of how this week unfolds depends on how you’re thinking about things.

If you’re pondering what you don’t want regularly, then that’s what you’re going to attract.

So think about what you do want.

Focus on solutions, not problems.

★ See the bigger picture, too.

Sagittarius

Nov 23 – Dec 22

The most important thing you can do for yourself right now is detox your mind and your outlook.

One of your innate abilities is your positivity.

Let it come to the fore and it can bring you more love and abundance than you can imagine right now.

★ A personal issue reaches resolution this week.

Capricorn

Dec 23 – Jan 20

Have you fallen in love yet?

Maybe you’ve fallen in love again with your partner or you’ve met someone or you’re starting to fall in love with yourself?

Whatever it is, do it!

It’s a very good time to give yourself a makeover if you feel that you need one.

★ Set aside negativity!

Aquarius

Jan 21 – Feb 19

The best way to use your current astrology is to work through any dramas or upsets that have been keeping you up at night.

Before too long, you’re going to be in a much improved position but there’s no denying it’s still an overall pressurised time for you.

★ Breathe!

Pisces

Feb 20 – Mar 20

I’m sure you feel you’ve been told this for a while now but you really are nearing the end of a long and challenging cycle.

Do keep going – you’re nearly there! Before too long the weight will be off your shoulders and any confusion will finally clear.

★ Stay strong!

Aries

Mar 21 – Apr 20

If you’re having to work early in the new year, hopefully it won’t be too bad.

You have some pretty amazing professional stars now whether you’re actually working or simply planning your year and figuring out what you want to achieve.

★ Working hard this year brings results (later).

Taurus

Apr 21 – May 21

Try to get away this week if you possibly can.

You have great stars for having a good time somewhere a little far away, especially if you’re starting studies.

You are literally at the very end of a super tumultuous cycle.

★ Get ready to be able to breathe easier.

Yasmin says, “Remember to read your Rising Sign, if you know it, for a more accurate prediction on your horoscope.”

If you don’t know it, find it out for free at moonmessages.com/freechart

